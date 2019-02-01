What if Election Day were a holiday?

House Democrats introduced their first piece of legislation in the new Congress this week, an anti-corruption bill that proposes making Election Day a federal holiday and encourages private employers to give their workers the day off, too.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the legislation on the Senate floor, calling it a "power grab" by Democrats. He was subsequently dragged by progressive lawmakers on Twitter, including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who tweeted that "voting isn’t a 'power grab.' It’s democracy, and it’s literally the entire point of our representative government."

But according to the Pew Research Center, Americans on both sides of the aisle support making Election Day a national holiday: 71% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans favor the idea.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a media availability on November 7,2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC. More

Civil rights and voting rights groups have been pushing for years to make Election Day a holiday, arguing it would allow working voters greater opportunity to cast their ballots. The measure has been included in several voting rights bills, including one in 2005 proposed by then New York Sen. Hillary Clinton, but they never passed. Numerous measures have been introduced by Republicans as well, including a 1998 bill that tried to make it a holiday called “Freedom and Democracy Day.”

I'm sort of happy that McConnell fears making election day a federal holiday. It's such a frank acknowledgement that the GOP's ideas are not accepted by the majority of American voters.



Any party that is scared of people exercising the right to vote, will eventually be doomed. https://t.co/Sle8vAhloq



— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 31, 2019

Despite what history suggests are long odds, USA TODAY spoke to four experts about what it would be like if the United States did actually have Election Day as a holiday.

It could improve voter turnout

"Making election day a holiday would transform the culture around voting in our country and most inevitably improve turnout and participation rates across the board," said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. "Enduring long lines, obtaining access to child care, finding the money to take public transportation to the polls are all real barriers that make it harder for people to exercise their voice on Election Day. By clearing away some of those hurdles, we would inevitably make it easier for people to participate."

According to a United States Census Bureau survey of about 19 million registered voters who did not vote in the 2016 general election, 14.3 percent said busy schedules was the main reason they didn't cast a ballot. A little more than 60% of U.S. citizens cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election, according to Pew, and whites made up 73.3% of them. Those who did not vote "were more likely to be younger, less educated, less affluent, and nonwhite.”

Clarke said it's difficult to speculate whether Democrats or Republicans would benefit more from an election holiday, but she would expect to see some specific groups with higher participation rates.

"I think you would need real data over a few elections to make an assessment about partisan impact, if any," she said. "But what I can say is that more working mothers, more young people, more low-income workers with long hours, more of our emergency personnel are all constituencies who we would see participating in higher rates if Election Day were a holiday."

In the 2016 presidential election, 53% of Americans making under 30,000 a year voted Democratic and 49% voted Republican. Among voters aged 18-29, 55% voted Democratic and 37% Republican. In the 2018 midterm elections, 67% of voters ages 18 to 29 favored the Democratic candidate.