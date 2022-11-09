Election denier in Michigan loses bid to run 2024 vote in state

Michelle Nichols
·3 min read

By Michelle Nichols

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Voters in the key election battleground of Michigan on Tuesday rejected a Republican candidate vying to run the 2024 presidential election in their state who backed former President Donald Trump's false claims that he won in 2020.

Kristina Karamo was beaten by Democratic candidate Jocelyn Benson in the race to be Michigan's secretary of state, Edison Research projected.

Republican "election deniers" were also on the ballot for secretary of state in Arizona and Nevada, but both races are yet to be called.

Democratic President Joe Biden narrowly won Michigan, Arizona and Nevada in 2020 and Trump and his allies have falsely claimed that the results were fraudulent.

Voting rights groups and constitutional scholars worry that any secretary of state who believes the Trump fraud claims could try to dispute or ignore the popular vote at the presidential election in 2024, refuse to certify the result, or even claim the losing candidate actually won their state.

Karamo soared to prominence when she claimed in 2020 that she had witnessed fraud at Detroit's absentee counting board as a poll observer. No evidence has ever emerged supporting those claims.

In 30 of the country's 50 states, election deniers were candidates for at least one state position overseeing elections - governor, secretary of state or attorney general, according to nonprofit advocacy group States United Action.

While votes were still being counted in many races, States United Action said that as of early Wednesday, 12 election deniers had won a statewide role in election administration in eight states.

The group said election deniers were running for secretary of state in 13 states and that so far three had won, two had lost, while the remaining eight races were still undecided.

The races in Michigan, Arizona and Nevada are particularly important because they are key battleground states.

UNDECIDED

Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state in Arizona, said he would not have certified Biden's 2020 victory in the state. He also supported an audit of Arizona's election results and backed a bill that would give the state's legislature the power to overturn election results.

The secretary of state in Nevada cannot certify results but can set and enforce election rules. Republican candidate and former state assemblyman Jim Marchant opposed certification of Biden's win in the state in 2020.

Trump's false claims of fraud in 2020 were rejected by numerous court rulings, his own Justice Department and even Republican-led investigations at the state level.

Trump is considering launching this month a bid to win the White House again in 2024, according to several Trump advisers.

Ahead of Tuesday's elections, Biden accused Trump of inspiring Republican election denier candidates and warned voters: "Democracy is on the ballot for all of us."

Richard Gowan, U.N. director at the International Crisis Group think tank, said before Tuesday's election that if election deniers score some big wins it would undercut Biden's key U.S. foreign policy theme of promoting democracy.

"If U.S. democracy looks like it is back on life support, I think you'll see even good friends of the U.S. start to edge away from Washington on democracy issues," he said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, additional reporting by Tim Reid, editing by Ross Colvin, Chizu Nomiyama and Claudia Parsons)

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials said the vast majority of the summer's incentive-laden $375 billion climate-and-health spending package — by far the biggest law passed by Congress to fight global warming — was crafted in such a way that will make it hard and unpalatable for future Republican Congresses or presidents to reverse it. Outside experts agree, but say other parts of the Biden climate agenda can be stalled by a Republican Congress and courts.

    A lawyer for Sandy Hook families said Monday that significant punitive damages need to be imposed on Alex Jones to deter him and other conspiracy theorists from continuing to tell their followers the 2012 Newtown shooting was a hoax, in addition to the nearly $1 billion he already has been ordered to pay victims' relatives. Attorney Christopher Mattei's comments came during a video conference hearing before a Connecticut judge on how much punitive damages the Infowars host and his company, Free Speech Systems, should pay victims' families. In a hypothetical calculation, the families' lawyers say punitive damages could total $2.75 trillion, but they have not asked for a specific amount.

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the recent attack on her husband by a hammer-wielding intruder in their home was especially painful to her knowing she was "the target" and would factor into her decision about when to retire from Congress. Appearing on CNN in her first televised interview since Paul Pelosi suffered skull fractures and other injuries in the Oct. 28 assault, the speaker said it stemmed from the same strain of "misrepresentation" that led a mob to storm the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. Choking back tears, Nancy Pelosi recounted the bewildering moment when she was awakened by U.S. Capitol Police at her Washington apartment on the morning her 82-year-old husband was attacked to be informed of the violent break-in at their San Francisco home.

    The party played with fire and avoided any burns with its midterm election strategy.

  • Facing a Tide of Criticism, Elon Musk Is Tweeting Through It

    Under pressure and facing a wave of criticism, Elon Musk has increasingly turned to his favorite release valve: Twitter. Since Saturday, Musk, the world’s richest man and the new owner of Twitter, has embarked on a tweeting spree so voluminous that he is on a pace to post more than 750 times this month, or more than 25 times a day, according to an analysis from the digital investigations company Memetica. That would be up from about 13 times a day in April, when Musk first agreed to buy Twitter.