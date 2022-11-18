Election Denier Won’t Concede
Besides fighting so-called election fraud, Kari Lake, the right-wing Republican, is also fighting Tom Petty’s estate.
Kari Lake has reportedly been seen in Mar a Lago. Lake refuses to concede in the governor's race among claims of disenfranchisement.
The late rocker's estate issued a stinging rebuke after the Trump-endorsed GOP election loser used "I Won't Back Down."
During her speech on the House floor Thursday in which she declared she would not seek to be Democratic leader in the next Congress, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she enjoyed working with three presidents and touted achievements with George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. She did not mention Donald Trump, during whose term she was House minority leader and speaker and led two impeachment proceedings against him.
Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, traveled to the former president's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thursday, her campaign spokesman told The Associated Press. The Washington Post first reported that she attended a luncheon held by the America First Policy Institute, an advocacy group created by former Trump advisers.
The "Late Show" host has a suggestion for the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate.
Republican candidate posts video on Twitter vowing to ‘fight on’ claiming tens of thousands of voters disenfranchised
“Does Rudy [Giuliani] still have an Arizona law license?” quipped one reply to the failed gubernatorial candidate.
Here’s the latest for Thursday, November 17: Nancy Pelosi to step down from House Democratic leadership; Starbucks workers strike more than 100 stores; 3 convicted in 2014 downing of jet over Ukraine; Space telescope finds distant, previously unseen galaxies.
Pennsylvania House Republicans impeach Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner, setting up lame-duck mess
The 27 ballots have the potential to change the outcome of this race. The Ballot Commission will have to rule on whether they will be counted.
Correction: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates’s party affiliated has been corrected. He is a Republican. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) declined to concede governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs Thursday, raising concerns about the election process. The Associated Press and other outlets projected that Hobbs won the race on Monday. But…
Colorado's election recount rules could help determine the extent of Republicans’ slim majority in the lower chamber of Congress by deciding the outcome of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch. Until election night, Boebert was considered practically unbeatable in the conservative district after her anti-establishment rhetoric built a loyal base and brought national attention alongside fellow hard-liners such as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Frisch, a former councilman in the resort town of Aspen who campaigned on a largely conservative platform while minimizing his Democratic Party affiliation, tried to entice disaffected Republicans by attacking what he called Boebert's “antics” and “angertainment."
The results of last week’s midterm election results indicate that for many Republican election deniers, parroting the 2020 election lies pushed by former President Donald Trump was an unsuccessful strategy.
New Colorado vote counts are coming in from last week's election, and the race for the 3rd Congressional District is getting tighter.