Election drama prompts bill by Gilbert lawmaker

Jan. 31—Three years ago former Gilbert Councilman Laurin Hendrix sued the town to claim his seat at the dais before the appointed councilman's term ended.

Now, Hendrix, now a state representative, has authored House Bill 2080, which allows a municipality to authorize the winner of a primary election for mayor or council occupied by an appointee to assume office immediately after the results are certified.

"This is not a partisan bill," Hendrix testified Jan. 24 at the House Committee on Municipal Oversight and Elections. "This is about when the electorate has spoken and the votes have been cast and the person being replaced, that did not win the election, is an appointed member that was appointed by the body.

"The elected person that was chosen by the voters is to take office at the soon as possible time. After the challenges to the election, after it's canvassed they should immediately take office."

Hendrix, a Republican, said there was another elected candidate in the same predicament during the 2020 primary.

He said that when there is a vacancy, a sitting council tends to appoint a like-minded individual to serve.

"If you're a far-right conservative council, you're going to pick a far-right conservative person to fill that vacancy," Hendrix explained. "If you're a far-left progressive council, you're going to pick someone that's like you to fill that council because you want them to vote like you."

In the 2020 August Primary, the sitting Gilbert Council was not as conservative as he is, Hendrix said.

"The person on the Westside happened to be the other side," he continued. "He was more progressive than the council that existed. Neither of those councils wanted us on the council any sooner than they had to be."

Gilbert wanted Hendix seated in January after the November General Election although he had won the primary outright against Bill Spence and there was no need for a run-off.

Hendrix sued and the judge — while agreeing with the town that the seating of a candidate should take place after "the entire election process" concluded — found the election for the two-year seat completed and allowed Hendrix to take office Nov. 3, the day after the General Election.

Hendrix said that the town wanted Spence to serve through the end of his term, which would have been to the first council meeting in January.

"To give you the idea of the vitriol that goes on in these situations — where the council wanted to retain the person they appointed as long as possible even after the court order — the court said, 'seat him,'" Hendrix said; "I called the town office to say, 'OK, I'm ready to be sworn in, we're past the General Election.

"The answer I got back is 'we don't have anybody available right now to swear you in. Maybe you could come down on Friday after nine when the cleaning people are done and we'll see if they can round someone up to swear you in.'

"I'm thinking I just spent $50,000 suing the town and I spent another $50,000 getting elected," Hendrix continued. "All of us, when you get elected, did you really want to show up after the custodian leaves to get sworn-in to the broom closet?"

Hendrix said he called and told his story to state Supreme Court Judge Clint Bolick, who administered Hendrix's oath of office the next morning.

"I took my certificate of swearing-in down to the town and I said, 'OK. I want my keys,'" he said. "That's how bad it is and that's just from one side.

"But this happened to both sides. The gentleman on the Westside was a progressive that they didn't really want on the council."

Hendrix said that his measure would be in keeping with the voters' desire at the ballot box.

"The voters have said, 'we don't like the person you appointed, and we don't want them,'" Hendrix added. "And they voted for someone else. That person should be seated at the earliest possible time."

He said he's heard concerns that HB 2080 would not give enough time for election challenges and it would deprive an appointed person from serving a full term, which prompted Hendrix to respond, "They don't have a full term."

"They were appointed as a placeholder to fill in until someone could be elected," Hendrix said. "There is no depriving the appointed person. They're not even an elected official, but a placeholder until someone else can fill in."

That said, he was open to amendments.

"I'm agreeable to any kind of amendment that anybody wants, as long as the result is the elected person chosen by the voters, takes office at the earliest possible time, and the appointed person is removed," he said.

The Arizona League of Cities and Towns spoke up in opposition to the bill.

Attorney Jane Ahern said that the League's concerns included that an elected candidate upon certification of the primary results could take office as early as in August.

"Many cities and towns have existing ordinances that prescribe that the incoming council member will be seated," she said. "It varies from city to town, but usually it says either December or January."

"By seating the member immediately following the primary canvas, it does not account for the time needed to adjudicate elections challenges. This creates a possibility that a person could be elected, seated in August, and then a court later determined that that person was actually ineligible for office in November or December."

Furthermore, state law makes it clear that council members are elected for either a two-year or four-year term, Ahern said.

"By moving up the time at which the newly elected member takes office that both truncates the term of the previous council member and could potentially elongate the term of the incoming member," she said. "And that could run afoul of state statute, which very clearly limits the terms to four years."

She said that the League has an amendment that would address its concerns and also accomplish Hendrix's intent.

She added that after speaking with the representative, "it sounds like we are going to be able to find some amendment language that would address our concerns."

But until that is hammered out, the League remains opposed to HB 2080, she said.

Gilbert's Intergovernmental Relations Director, Rob Bohr, when contacted later, said that the town has no position on Hendrix's bill.

The bill passed out of committee on an 8-1 vote. Rep. Betty Villegas, D-Tucson, who was appointed to her seat in 2023, was the lone dissenter.

The bill now goes to the Committee of the Whole or the entire House, which is expected to occur in the next few weeks, according to Hendrix.