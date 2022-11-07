Election-eve lawsuits target ballot rules in key U.S. states

Nathan Layne and Jacqueline Thomsen
MARIETTA, Ga., (Reuters) - With just hours left before U.S midterm voters head to the polls on Tuesday, courts are hearing a handful of last-minute lawsuits that could affect election rules and the counting of ballots in battleground states.

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and other Democrats sued in Pennsylvania federal court on Monday to force officials to include undated mail-in ballots in the state's vote count, following a similar lawsuit on behalf of voting rights groups by the American Civil Liberties Union in Pennsylvania on Friday.

The lawsuits come after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week granted a request by Republicans to block the ballots from being counted but gridlocked on whether doing so would violate civil rights law.

In Georgia, the ACLU and lawyers for Cobb County were also in court on Monday, hammering an agreement for a judge to extend until Nov. 14 a key deadline for 1,036 voters who requested absentee ballots but never received one.

The ACLU had sued on Sunday after Cobb County officials acknowledged the error. Of the affected voters, a lawyer for the county told the court that 585 had already been overnighted a ballot or had canceled their absentee ballot and voted early. That left 451 voters with residences in Georgia who had yet to receive a ballot.

And in Arizona, a judge is preparing to rule on whether a hand count of ballots can proceed in Cochise County on the state’s southeastern border.

Lawyers aligned with both Democrats and Republicans have brought waves of lawsuits seeking to define the voting rules for the midterm elections. Tuesday’s vote will determine political control of Congress for the next two years, defining the second half of President Joe Biden’s term and the federal government’s policy priorities, as well as control of governorships in swing states.

CLOSE RACES

While none of the lawsuits threaten sweeping changes to Election Day rules, they could affect close races, like those for U.S. Senate seats in Pennsylvania and Georgia, that will help determine party control of the Senate.

Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are neck-and-neck in the Pennsylvania polls. And Georgia’s Cobb County is part of the populous Atlanta metropolitan area, which played a key role in Democrats' 2020 election wins. Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are also in a close U.S. Senate race in that state.

In the Cochise County hand count case, Arizona’s secretary of state’s office has argued that the longer hand-count process could risk the state’s ability to certify its election results by a Dec. 5 deadline.

Some jurisdictions adopted hand counts following debunked but widespread claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. U.S. officials have called 2020 the most secure count in the nation's history.

Another hand count in Nevada’s rural Nye County was shut down earlier this month in favor of machine counting after the state supreme court struck down key parts of the process.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen in Washington and Nathan Layne in Marietta, Georgia; Editing by David Bario and Aurora Ellis)

    The Pennsylvania Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is expected to be very close, but voters may not know the results on Election Day.

    Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. The Department of State said it was unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state.

    Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) launched Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Popcorn Chicken, the newest addition to its chicken platform. The new plant-based chicken products will launch at more than 5,000 Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores nationwide. The items will also be available in select Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) divisions and other retailers across the U.S. The two new products offer nutritional benefits like having 14g of plant-based protein derived from

    As votes are counted on Tuesday, many Americans will buckle in at home to watch the results of key races come in from across the country. But it’s unlikely all races will be called on Tuesday night — and that’s normal. Procedurally, it takes some time for ballots to be counted, especially the large share…

    The new Netflix series "I Am A Stalker" features two Springfield residents, one who is in prison for life.

    County officials admitted Saturday that it never mailed 1,048 ballots. Election leaders said their new staff members did not follow procedures on two days to make sure the ballots were mailed.

    Assailants shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad on Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said. The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lives in the central Karrada district on the east bank of the Tigris River but the reason for the killing was not immediately clear, they said. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the department is aware of the reports of the killing of a U.S. aid worker in Baghdad and is looking into them.

    Lt. Gov. Fetterman and Dr. Oz appeared at separate Bucks County election events as Election Day draws near.

    Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Doug Hutcheson has been identified as weekend victim of domestic violence-related shooting.

    Officials in Maricopa County, at the centre of GOP-led election challenges, participated in drills to prepare for possible Election Day violence, according to report

    GOP secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo lawsuit targeted Detroit's election administration.

    My father and Chuck Edwards probably had similar political views, but my father doesn’t tolerate violence, and his actions and shifting votes show so.

  • Obama, Biden rally for democracy in Pennsylvania push

    STORY: “Democracy is literally on the ballot,” Biden told a rally in Philadelphia held to support Democratic candidate for senate, John Fetterman, and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. "Today we face an inflection point. One of those moments, one of those moments that comes along every several generations.”The biggest names in U.S. politics, including Biden and Obama, as well as Republican former President Donald Trump, were in Pennsylvania on Saturday hoping to tip the balance in the pivotal Senate race between Democratic Lieutenant Governor Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.“I understand that democracy might not seem like a top priority right now, especially when you're worrying about paying the bills, but when true democracy goes away, we've seen throughout history. we've seen around the world. when true democracy goes away, people get hurt. It has real consequences," Obama told the crowd.The Fetterman-Oz Senate race is one of three critical contests, along with Georgia and Nevada, that will determine whether Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majority in the Senate.Oz has whittled away Fetterman's commanding lead in the race in the last two months, amid growing concern over inflation under the Biden administration but also following a stroke Fetterman suffered in May, which forced him to scale back his campaign schedule and has affected his speech. Fetterman tried again to allay concerns about his health on Saturday.“This right now is what, that's what five months of recovery looks like,” he said. “And sometimes, sometimes I'm going to miss some things, some words. I might, I might mush two words together, but I’ll always make sure I make the right votes in Washington, D.C.”

    CLEVELAND (AP) Deshaun Watson's arrival in March brought expectations, scrutiny and distractions to Cleveland. It changed everything about the Browns. Once they learned their newly acquired franchise quarterback would miss the first two months after Watson settled with the NFL following sexual misconduct allegations, the Browns were forced to be more realistic about their goals this season.

    A large fire burned Monday inside a chemical plant on the coast of Georgia, where authorities ordered about 100 nearby homes to evacuate because of threats from toxic smoke and potential explosions. Emergency responders safely evacuated a handful of employees working when the fire broke out about 4 a.m. at the plant outside the port city of Brunswick, said fire Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, who was on the scene with fire crews from Jacksonville, Florida, sent to help battle the flames. “Once we believe it’s safe, that’s when they will lift the evacuations,” he said.

    On the day of her death, Yaolin Wang attended her business class at Indiana University.

    John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly hosted the new owner of Twitter at a GOP donor retreat in August.

    The nickname was not entirely original.

    Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said the US would be 'well-served' if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis became president over Trump.