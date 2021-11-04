Election fallout
Democrats barely held onto the New Jersey governor’s office following huge losses across the nation. Now, President Joe Biden’s response and what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is saying about paid leave.
Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor made history Tuesday night
The American Civil Liberties Union countered President Biden's claim that his administration is not considering payments of up to $450,000 to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families under the previous administration.
Egypt’s president on Wednesday ordered his administration to start moving its offices next month to a sprawling new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo, a spokesman said. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has directed the government to begin a six-month trial period of working from the new complex starting Dec. 1, according to his spokesman, Bassam Radi. It is being built on 170,000 acres about 28 miles (about 45 kilometers) east of Cairo and nearly twice its size.
The nation's highest court on Wednesday spent nearly two hours wrestling with the concealed carry of handguns in public places and discretionary permitting requirements in nearly a dozen states that impose limits in the interest of public safety. The oral arguments on Second Amendment rights -- the court's most consequential in more than a decade -- focused on a century-old New York state law that requires gun owners to show "proper cause" -- or a specific special need -- to carry a handgun in public for self-defense. Many of the court's conservative justices appeared skeptical of New York-style regimes that subject a constitutional right to bear arms to the discretion of a government official.
“We’ve got to change this and not be about changing dictionaries, and change laws," warned the Democratic political consultant.
Sen. Jeff Merkley from Oregon was the first Democrat to come out against Biden's pick for ambassador to Japan.
One QAnon influencer made the connection by saying, “Rolling Stones? Rolling away the stone!” John F. Kennedy Jr., Who Is Dead, Failed to Make Expected QAnon Appearance at Rolling Stones Concert Wren Graves
"I think that basically employers and employees should participate," Manchin told Insider.
The first black female to win a statewide election in Virginia, Winsome Sears, trolled sports commentator Jemele Hill.
Letter: Joe Biden is biggest empty suit president since Jimmy Carter
House Democrats added paid family and medical leave, immigration law changes and a state-and-local tax break to their $1.75 trillion social services and environmental bill Wednesday, reviving some key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda as they rush to finish the package after dismal overnight election results.
Human rights groups asked the Philippine Commission on Elections to disqualify the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running for president in next year’s elections, saying he was convicted of tax evasion, could no longer hold public office and kept the damaging details from the public. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s spokesman, Victor Rodriguez, on Wednesday called the petition “propaganda” and said they would address “this predictable nuisance” when they receive a formal copy of it. The issue, which should be resolved by elections commissioners before the May 9 vote, could spark a legal battle that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.
Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.
The next Boston mayor will be Michelle Wu, a Democrat, The Associated Press projects. Wu is the first woman and person of color to be elected as Boston mayor.
A victory for gun rights advocates in the New York case heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday would have a big effect on California.
Trump apparently cooked up the idea for his own social media network after being kicked off Twitter and Facebook.
To analyze a New York regulation on when guns may be carried in public, the Supreme Court may look back in history -- way back to 1328.
(Bloomberg) -- A second key lawmaker expressed openness to restoring the federal deduction on state and local taxes only for Americans earning less than $400,000, suggesting Senate Democrats are coalescing around the idea rather than providing the tax break in a broader way that would benefit the very rich.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former May
A seemingly innocuous government recommendation for Chinese people to store necessities for an emergency quickly sparked scattered instances of panic-buying and online speculation: Is China going to war with Taiwan? The answer is probably not — most analysts think military hostilities are not imminent — but the posts on social media show the possibility is on people’s minds and drew out a flurry of war-mongering comments. Taiwan is a self-governing island of 24 million people China regards as a renegade province that should come under its rule.
Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.