Election fraud conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell pressed by Australian reporter: 'Do you ever hear yourself and think it sounds ridiculous?'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Morgan Keith
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga.
Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. AP Photo/Ben Margot, File

  • Powell is being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, another electronic voting systems company.

  • Powell represented Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI investigators in 2017.

  • A US judge ruled on August 25 that Powell engaged in "historic and profound abuse" of the legal system.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

During an interview for the Australian Broadcast Company's two-part series, "Fox and the Big Lie," Sidney Powell struggled to respond to "basic factual errors" that correspondent Sarah Ferguson pointed out in her claims and threatened to end the interview.

Powell was one of many public figures who propagated former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie," a baseless conspiracy that voter fraud cost him the 2020 election. For her involvement in spreading the conspiracy, Powell is being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, another electronic voting system company.

At one point during the interview, Powell responded to a line of questioning by asking Ferguson if she works for Smartmatic and stated that she was confused about why Ferguson came to interview her in Highland Park, Texas.

"Because you've made a series of very strong allegations against Smartmatic and against Dominion containing many errors of fact," Ferguson responded.

Shortly after, Powell attempted to stop the interview, saying it was "wholly inappropriate" because of pending litigation.

After reluctantly returning to finish the interview, Powell continued to stick by her baseless claims that widespread election fraud was perpetrated in 2020.

"I am saying that thousands of Americans had some role in [2020 election fraud], knowingly or unknowingly. It was essentially a bloodless coup where they took over the presidency of the United States without a single shot being fired," Powell said.

After Powell added that the election fraud had been planned for at least three years, Ferguson asked her, "Do you ever hear yourself and think it sounds ridiculous?"

"No, I know myself very well. I've been in me a long time. I know my reputation. I know my level of integrity," Powell replied.

Powell formerly served as a federal prosecutor and represented former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI investigators in 2017 and was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

On August 25, a US judge ruled that Powell and L. Lin Wood, another attorney who worked with Powell to sue Michigan election officials, engaged in "historic and profound abuse" of the legal system.

This case "was never about fraud - it was about undermining the People's faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so," the judge wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Terrified Bank Teller Cowered Under Her Desk During A Robbery, But Was She A Victim Or The Heist’s Mastermind?

    As Calia Kane cowered under the desk of the bank where she worked, following the demands of the three masked gunman who had burst through the Wells Fargo Bank doors just moments earlier, she struggled to control her breathing. “I just felt like time froze for a minute and I had to tell myself this is really happening,” she said on the latest episode of “Super Heists,” airing Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNBC. But what others around her didn’t realize was that Kane, an 18-year-old honors student, w

  • The 22-year-old MAGA influencer running Rudy Giuliani's communications team has been replaced by a former Hooters spokesperson

    Giuliani is under federal investigation for potential violations of foreign lobbying laws through his work in Ukraine and is being sued for defamation.

  • John Cho Shared That He Had To "Get Over" The Age Difference Between Himself And His "Cowboy Bebop" Role But Said He Feels "Better Suited" To Play The Role Now

    "In terms of my discipline, I am strangely better suited at this age."View Entire Post ›

  • Forest Service officials confirm all California national forests to temporarily close

    All of California's national forests will temporarily be closed, officials with the Forest Service confirmed Monday.

  • ‘Reap what you sow’: US commander says Taliban will have ‘their hands full with ISIS-K’

    With the U.S. military having completely withdrawn from Afghanistan, the Taliban will have their hands full dealing with ISIS-K, according to Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., U.S. CENTCOM commander.

  • White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.

  • ​​American stuck in Afghanistan tells Chris Cuomo 'I don’t believe in anybody anymore'

    An American citizen, now stuck in Afghanistan after working with the U.S. military as an interpreter, joined Cuomo Prime Time by phone Monday night where she shared her story, and her fears after the last American plane left the country. The interpreter, going by Sara to protect her identity, said she had 37 people living with her from various families she was hoping to help with safe passage out of the country. Despite being in constant contact with the State Department, Sara was unable to get out of Afghanistan and now appears to have lost faith. “I don’t know anymore what to believe anymore. I don’t believe in anybody anymore because they’ve been fooling me for past ten days. Back and forth. Back and forth. Stories after stories,” Sara said. “I know I have a group of people who is supporting me and helping me, and they’re working very hard for me to leave this country…And I don’t know what to believe anymore. I am completely speechless. I don’t know what to say, but I just can’t believe no one told me that this was the last flight.” Now, with the military gone and between 100 and 200 Americans still in Afghanistan, the Biden administration will depend on diplomacy to get the rest of the Americans out, but Sara is not optimistic. “They left us to whom? To those people who — they were always wanting to kill us?” Sara said. “And now I’m by myself here with 37 people? This is my fear. That if Americans could not help me when they were on the ground, how will they help me now when no one is here? That’s my question.”

  • Analysis: War is over but not Biden's Afghanistan challenges

    With the final stream of U.S. cargo planes soaring over the peaks of the Hindu Kush, President Joe Biden fulfilled a campaign promise to end America’s longest war, one it could not win. Biden, for his part, issued a written statement praising U.S. troops who oversaw the airlift of more than 120,000 Afghans, U.S. citizens and allies for their “unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve.” “Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended,” Biden said in his statement.

  • Canadian officer charged with assault 19 months after brutal manhandling of nursing student

    A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer accused of abusing a woman suffering from a mental health crisis in Kelowna, British Columbia, last year was finally charged with assault last week. What happened: Mona Wang, a nursing student at the University of British Columbia, was having a panic attack on Jan. 20, 2020 when her boyfriend called the police to request a wellness check. Constable Lacy Browning responded to the call, but instead of taking Wang to a hospital, she allegedly abused her physically and emotionally.

  • A TikTok and OnlyFans star was arrested after a neighbor said he found her 4-year-old child alone outside

    Marrissa Cloutier, known as @digitalprincxss on TikTok, was charged with one count of neglect of a child.

  • The World Is Still Short of Everything. Get Used to It.

    Like most people in the developed world, Kirsten Gjesdal had long taken for granted her ability to order whatever she needs and then watch the goods arrive, without any thought about the factories, container ships and trucks involved in delivery. Not anymore. At her kitchen supply store in Brookings, South Dakota, Gjesdal has given up stocking place mats, having wearied of telling customers that she can only guess when more will come. She recently received a pot lid she had purchased eight month

  • ‘I cannot be more proud of you’: Major General’s emotional letter to paratroopers who served in Afghanistan

    The Parachute Regiment’s Colonel Commandant has praised troops for having “carried crushed children and talked to our long-standing enemy” in an emotional letter after the military’s final departure from Afghanistan.

  • JFK's 20-Year-Old Mistress Details Her Alleged Affair with Former President: 'Not a Romantic Story'

    Diana de Vegh claims her alleged affair with John F. Kennedy began when she was a junior in college in an essay published Saturday

  • COVID SCIENCE-More contagious Delta variant makes people sicker; oral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19 pneumonia

    The Delta variant of the coronavirus is known to be more easily transmissible https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/delta-coronavirus-variant-believed-have-60-transmission-advantage-uk-2021-06-09 than earlier versions, and now a large UK study suggests it also makes people sicker. Researchers analyzed data on 43,338 patients infected with either the Alpha or the Delta variant. After accounting for patients' underlying risk factors, researchers found that unvaccinated patients were 132% more likely to be hospitalized if they were infected with Delta than with Alpha.

  • As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain

    As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan Monday, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn't get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will continue to try to get Americans and Afghans out of the country, and will work with Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure their departure either over land or by charter flight once the Kabul airport reopens. “We have no illusion that any of this will be easy, or rapid,” said Blinken, adding that the total number of Americans who are in Afghanistan and still want to leave may be closer to 100.

  • "Serious environmental harm": Federal judge throws out Trump rule limiting waterways protections

    A federal judge on Monday tossed out a Trump administration rule that rolled back protections for streams, marshes and wetlands across the U.S.Why it matters: Environmental and tribal groups have pushed the court to vacate the rule, which the Biden administration has kept in place while coming up with its own protections policy. The new ruling will expand protections for drinking water supplies for millions of Americans and thousands of wildlife species, per the Washington Post.Get market news w

  • Mom is asked to leave gym due to her workout clothes: ‘I’m so embarrassed’

    The 26-year-old TikToker and mom of one was asked to leave a gym for showing her belly in a sports bra.

  • Family members of some US service members killed in Kabul airport attack slam Biden

    Family members of some of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terror attack outside Kabul's airport last week chastised President Joe Biden for his response to the deaths of their loved ones.

  • Antigay Trump Fan Carrie Prejean Boller Is an Antimasker

    The former beauty queen, who first became famous for her opposition to marriage equality, now fancies herself a health expert.

  • He was the last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, N.C., was the final soldier to leave Afghanistan.