In election misinformation fight, '2020 changed everything'

FILE - An iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. As voters get ready for hundreds of elections of local and national importance this year, officials and voting rights advocates are bracing for a repeat of the misinformation that overwhelmed the 2020 presidential election. This year, the voting advocacy group Common Cause hopes to rely on thousands of volunteers to identify misinformation floating around online and push for social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to take down the most egregious falsehoods. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AMANDA SEITZ
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — Beth Bowers grew up in the 1960s and 1970s with parents who marched in protests, wrote letters to members of Congress and voted in elections big and small.

Her father, a World War II veteran, and her mother, an educational counselor, did not use social media sites in their lifetimes. But Bowers is sure they would be disheartened to see how easily falsehoods about the U.S. elections are disseminated online to millions and millions of people.

That’s why the Evanston, Illinois, mom spends a few hours each week scouring Facebook groups for conspiracy theories or lies as part of a nationwide volunteer effort to debunk misinformation about voting.

“The good thing about this work is, it’d be so easy to become incredibly cynical and hopeless, but I think we feel like this is something we can do and make a difference,” Bowers, 59, said in a phone interview.

As voters ready for hundreds of elections of local and national importance this year, officials and voting rights advocates are bracing for a repeat of the misinformation that overwhelmed the 2020 presidential race and seeded distrust about the legitimacy of Democrat Joe Biden's victory. It culminated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by angry supporters of then-President Donald Trump who believed his lies that the election was stolen from him.

“2020 changed everything,” said Alex Linser, deputy director of the Hamilton County, Ohio, election board. “This has got to be a part of our job now. Not just doing our job well, but showing the public how we do our job. For a long time, the system just worked and people didn’t have to think about it. Now, there’s a lot of people calling it into question.”

The voting advocacy group Common Cause will rely on thousands of volunteers like Bowers to identify misinformation floating around online and push for Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to take down the most egregious falsehoods. False claims about voting times, locations or eligibility, for example, are banned across Twitter and Meta’s platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram.

During the 2020 election, platforms applied fact checks, labeled or removed more than 300 pieces of popular, false content that Common Cause turned up. More recently, in Texas, more than 100 volunteers worked four-hour shifts to monitor false claims coming out of the state’s primary election in March. The most frequent conspiracy theory shared that night claimed that staffing shortages at polling locations were deliberate, Bowers noted.

“Texas is kind of the playbook for things to come,” said Emma Steiner, a disinformation analyst for the group. “My major concern is that local issues, like with these staff or ballot shortages, will be amplified by influencers or partisan actors with a national platform as signs of malign interference in elections; it’s a pretty recognized pattern from 2020.”

On Election Day 2020, Pennsylvania was a hotbed for false claims about voting machine outages and discarded votes that were shared across conservative news websites and social media.

It’s a problem that many counties in the state remain ill-equipped to handle, said Al Schmidt, who served as the lone Republican on Philadelphia’s election board during the 2020 presidential contest. He drew national attention for refuting Trump’s false claims of mass voter fraud. He resigned from his post in January and now runs a government watchdog group that also educates Pennsylvania voters about the election process.

“Elections are all consuming and few have the time to monitor and counter misinformation,” Schmidt said. “A lot of them don’t have the resources to do this, or the in-house capacity to do this by themselves — you’re hit at the time you’re most busy.”

Election officials in Ohio's Hamilton County hope they are better prepared this year.

They have produced videos and crafted graphics, shared across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, in an ongoing series called “MythBusters” that explains how complex voting issues such as recounts, audits and provisional ballots work. Last year, as the elections board was overwhelmed with calls and emails complaining about the voting process, it invited critics to take a tour of the warehouse that stores voting equipment and elections offices. Roughly two dozen people showed up, Linser said.

Trump has continued to describe the 2020 election as “rigged” or “stolen,” despite a coalition of top government and industry officials calling it “the most secure in American history.” A mountain of evidence has concluded that the election was executed without any widespread fraud. An Associated Press review of six battleground states disputed by Trump identified 475 cases of potential voter fraud, nearly all of which were isolated cases and were certainly not enough to tip the election in either candidate’s favor.

Yet Trump’s supporters have pushed for additional audits and reviews of the vote count.

In Arizona, GOP lawmakers last year hired a firm called Cyber Ninjas that spent six months searching for evidence of fraud to support Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The group instead concluded that Biden had won the state by 360 more votes than the official results certified in 2020.

Staff in Arizona’s Maricopa County, the target of many false claims about the vote, have used the county’s official Twitter accounts to respond directly to misinformation, in both English and Spanish.

“BREAKING: The #azaudit draft report from Cyber Ninjas confirms the county’s canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win,” Maricopa County’s official Twitter account tweeted in September.

During last year’s gubernatorial recall effort in California, Los Angeles election officials found that using social media to respond directly to questions, mishaps at polling locations or misleading claims helped quickly stamp out viral misinformation or misunderstandings.

In one case, a Twitter user posted that he was unable to cast his ballot at a polling location because of a technical error that showed he had already voted. His story started to gain traction on social media, where it was held up as proof of widespread voter fraud.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office responded publicly to the tweets, explaining that staffers had reached out to the voter directly to make sure he could cast a ballot.

The approach helps build trust with voters, said Mike Sanchez, a spokesperson for the office.

“Some individuals will just quite candidly tell us, ‘I never thought you would have responded,'” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bomb-Sniffing Jack Russell Terrier Named Patron Hailed as a Hero for Saving Lives in Ukraine

    Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started in late February, Patron has helped neutralize 90 explosive devices

  • Piers Morgan claims Susanna Reid was sad at his exit and says 'GMB' ratings have 'gone to sleep'

    The broadcaster begins his new TalkTV show on Monday.

  • France’s two presidential contenders: Who’s proposing what

    It’s crunch time for voters in France as incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, is meeting far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen of the National Rally at the ballot box for Sunday’s final presidential vote. With foreign policy an issue as war ravages Europe's east, along with worries over inflation in one of the world's biggest economies, the stakes could not be higher. WHAT WOULD THEY DO ABOUT UKRAINE?

  • Tour boat with 26 missing in north Japan after distress call

    A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in rough and cold waters off northern Japan on Saturday after issuing a distress call and reporting to be sinking, the coast guard said. No survivors have been found after more than seven hours of an intense search involving six patrol boats and four aircraft. The 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call in early afternoon, saying the ship’s bow had flooded and was beginning to sink and tilt while it was traveling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula in the northern island of Hokkaido, the coast guard said.

  • Exclusive-Germany cuts 2022 economic growth forecast to 2.2% - source

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The German government will cut its growth forecast for Europe's biggest economy for 2022 to 2.2% from 3.6% amid the war in Ukraine, a government source told Reuters on Friday. After two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the Germany economy faced new risks due to the war in Ukraine, which was likely to have an impact on prices and supply chains, according to the new forecast. Concerns about energy shortages and high energy costs on economic growth could dampen the outlook further, the source said.

  • Top European Commission official urges "maximum pressure" on Russia over Ukraine invasion

    Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president for the European Commission and commissioner for trade for the European Union, sits down with CBS News' Nikki Battiste and Mola Lenghi to discuss the EU's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He says the EU is considering another round of sanctions, including a Russian oil embargo.

  • Can Russia win the battle for Ukraine's battered east?

    Russian forces have more artillery, tanks and heavy fighting units than Ukraine, but they have been plagued by problems as they enter a pivotal battle for eastern Ukraine.

  • Is the magic still there? Disney fans react to feud with DeSantis, Florida lawmakers

    The Disney-DeSantis feud may be hard to miss but activity continues at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

  • Australia targets Putin's daughters, Russian senators in fresh sanctions

    The Australian government has imposed sanctions and travel bans on two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's daughter, it said in a statement on Friday. It follows similar measures undertaken by other Western nations including the United States and Britain, and takes the total number of people and entities in Russia subject to Australian sanctions to nearly 750. It did not name the two Putin daughters but the Russian president is known to have two adult daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova.

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy scrambles to contain fallout from leaked tape on Trump and Jan. 6

    House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Calif., and GOP allies are scrambling to contain the damage from new leaked audio recordings around Jan. 6.

  • Calmes: The bogus decision to strike the travel mask mandate reflects years of cynical GOP court packing

    The federal judge who nixed masks shouldn't even be on the bench.

  • 2 Becker school board members resign following backlash after an anti-LGBT presentation

    Two Becker school board members have resigned, the board announced April 4.

  • Biden is sending Ukraine secret 'Phoenix Ghost' drones built by the USAF to combat Russian forces massing in Donbas region, say reports

    The Pentagon's John Kirby said the 'kamikaze drones' are designed for Zelenskyy's army battling on the open terrain of Ukraine's Donbas region.

  • The Results Are in on the World’s Handling of the War in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyCrises reveal the true character of leaders. They are the crucibles in which their strength and abilities are tested and their defects are exposed. The bigger and more challenging the crisis, the more we learn.Two months have passed since Russia massively expanded eight years of tensions against Ukraine with a brutal, illegal invasion that has shaken the geopolitical landscape to its foundations. In the course of those two months we have see

  • Ukraine war shows 'end of globalisation as we know it' - EU's Gentiloni

    The war in Ukraine has shown the limitations of the decades-long German approach of seeking to change Russia through trade and spells the end of globalisation as we know it, the European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday. Speaking at the Peterson Institute in Washington, Gentiloni said the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 would also reshape global alliances and put further strain on global supply chains, already fragile after two years of the pandemic. "The notion of 'Wandel durch Handel', of bringing about change through trade, has shown its limitations," Gentiloni said, referring to Germany's policy towards Eastern European states started in the early 1970s.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies in court challenge to reelection bid

    Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testified in an administrative hearing on a challenge seeking to block her from the ballot based on a post-Civil War era policy aimed at barring insurrectionists from office. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.

  • It's official! This is the hottest rock ever recorded on Earth

    The findings could help researchers better pinpoint the locations of other hot rocks.

  • Tucker Carlson In A Tizzy Over Obama Disinfo Speech: 'Full-Blown Fascist Who Hates You'

    The Fox News host had some questionable takeaways from the former president's address at Stanford University.

  • Putin calls off storming of Ukraine plant

    STORY: President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the Ukraine war on Thursday (April 21), declaring the port of Mariupol "liberated" after nearly two months of siege.He called off plans to storm the vast Azovstal steel plant, which covers more than four miles, where hundreds of defenders are still holding out. He said they'd be hermetically sealed in instead.Putin's declaration of victory lets him claim his first big prize since his forces were driven out of northern Ukraine last month after failing to capture the capital, Kyiv. This was Putin in a meeting with his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, at the Kremlin."I consider the proposed storming of the industrial zone unnecessary. I order you to cancel it (SHOIGU SAYING: "Roger that") This is a case where we must think - I mean we always must think, but in this case more so - about preserving the lives and health of our soldiers and officers. There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities. Block off this industrial area so that a fly cannot not pass through."Ukraine's presidential adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, said Russia decided to blockade the Azovstal plant because it sustained huge losses there and could not take it by force.Putin called on the remaining Ukrainian fighters in Azovstal to lay down their arms, saying Russia would treat them with respect and provide medical assistance.Shoigu said more than 2,000 fighters are holed up there, and called Azovstal the de facto headquarters of the far-right nationalist Azov battalion.Moscow has promised to destroy the battalion, which is now incorporated into Ukraine's national guard.On Tuesday (April 19), an Azov commander, apparently holed up at the plant, rejected Russia's call to surrender but urged that the civilians with them be rescued.A few dozen evacuees left Mariupol by bus on Wednesday (April 20), with more evacuations expected. But Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said an agreed humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from the factory had not worked as planned, blaming Russian forces. She said 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded soldiers needed to be brought out immediately.Capturing Mariupol is central to Moscow's plans to cut Ukraine off from the Sea of Azov and forge a land bridge connecting Russian-annexed Crimea to Russia. It has seen the worst fighting of the war and its worst humanitarian catastrophe, with hundreds of thousands of civilians cut off under siege.

  • Ukraine aims to evacuate civilians from Mariupol as death toll mounts

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv of refusing to allow its troops to surrender in Mariupol.