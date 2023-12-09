Election Notebook: Rudy Salas files to run in California's 22nd District

Dec. 8—With paperwork signed, sealed and delivered, Rudy Salas, the former Democratic Assemblyman who lost in the 2022 midterm election in one of the closest races in the nation, has entered the March 2024 primary race for California's 22nd Congressional District.

His entrance sets up a rematch with incumbent David Valadao, R-Bakersfield.

In a statement, Salas, D-Bakersfield, said he's "honored and grateful" to the community that allowed him a place on the Congressional ballot.

"I've spent my life fighting for and delivering for the Valley — everything from bringing millions of dollars to fight Valley Fever, to expanding health care, to increasing funding for our schools, and standing up for good energy jobs and law enforcement," Salas wrote. "The Valley needs a strong voice who will stand up for working families and is not afraid to stand up to Washington."

Previous to his candidacy filing, Salas and his supporters had made his political intentions fairly obvious. In 2022, Salas lost to Valadao by 3% of the vote, which equated to more than 1,000 votes.

Last month, Salas secured an endorsement from the California Democratic Party. This follows endorsements by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Alex Padilla, labor and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, Electrical Workers #428, Teamsters Joint Council 7, California SEIU, United Farm Workers and the California Young Democrats.