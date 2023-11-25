Election officials assess voter ID in recent elections

Nov. 24—HIGH POINT — Election officials locally and statewide are looking back at how photo ID was handled for municipal contests this fall with an eye toward what the experience may mean for much higher turnout races during next year's presidential campaign season.

When the Republican-controlled N.C. Supreme Court this past spring overturned a previous Democratic-controlled state high court ruling and allowed photo ID to proceed, board of elections officials said they hoped the municipal elections would provide a less hectic introduction of the new requirement.

That may have turned out to be the case as election officials report relatively few incidents in which voters cast a provisional ballot because of an issue with photo ID.

For example, the municipal primaries in Guilford County had two photo ID issues out of 6,027 ballots cast. For the general election there were 12 photo ID issues out of 18,394 ballots cast, according to the Guilford County Board of Elections.

Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said that he and his staff weren't sure what to expect with the introduction of photo ID at the polls.

"We had done a really good job with the training of our poll workers," Collicutt told The High Point Enterprise. "Because of that I had confidence going into the elections."

The low level of photo ID issues with municipal elections in Guilford County shows that preparation with election staff paid off, Collicutt said.

"We didn't get this big pushback from people like some may have thought," he said.

For the 2024 presidential election season, just the sheer increase in the number of voters compared to a municipal election year could make a difference in the level of photo ID issues at the polls, Collicutt said.

The completion of the first set of elections with photo ID and the preparation for the next series in 2024 takes place against the backdrop of another legal challenge.

A federal judge in Raleigh heard arguments this week in a lawsuit brought by the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP arguing that photo ID at the polls disproportionately impacts Black and other minority voters. One of the plaintiffs is the High Point branch of the NAACP.

The NAACP attorneys have presented evidence that minority voters in counties such as Moore and Nash were unfairly treated while trying to exercise their right to vote in the fall municipal elections.

"We stand ready with the full weight of evidence, and with the will of the people behind us, to defend our constitutional right and ensure that Black, Brown and poor people are not continuously boxed out of our democratic process," state NAACP President Deborah Dix Maxwell said in a statement earlier this week.

North Carolina voters approved the photo ID requirement as an amendment to the N.C. Constitution by a 10 percentage point margin in the 2018 general election. But its implementation was delayed amid court challenges.

The NAACP would prefer a ruling on its legal challenge before the onset of early voting in mid-February for the party primaries leading into primary election day March 5.

