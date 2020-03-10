Election officials prepare for challenge of coronavirus ahead of Tuesday's primaries

One week after Super Tuesday, voters in six additional states will head to the polls amid the coronavirus crisis that has now reached 36 states and the District of Columbia.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States, election officials are closely monitoring the virus as the federal government shifts from a containment strategy into a mitigation phase.

The new coronavirus has complicated the 2020 election season with its unrelenting global impact, killing more than 4,000 people and infecting over 110,000 worldwide.

Some state officials are making adjustments to their primary administration efforts even before confirmed cases of the coronavirus reach their state.

MORE: Coronavirus live updates: Trump promises economic relief plan

In Idaho, where the state holds a presidential preference vote on Tuesday and a primary in May, state officials have sped up parts of contingency plans that were already in place to address election disruptions.

The Idaho secretary of state’s office accelerated orders for additional laptops in order to provide increased flexibility for employees to operate remotely or in emergency conditions.

“It was a cybersecurity strategy early on to give us the ability to offset any kind of natural disaster, it wasn’t anticipated to be this,” Chad Houck, the Idaho deputy secretary of state told ABC News Monday. “But now we accelerated because of COVID,” Houck said.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump displays a photo of COVID-19 beside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe, at the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, March 6, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters) More

“It’s a present challenge that’s in front of us, so it made sense. It was already a plan that we had, we just accelerated the timeline,” he said.

As a result, all employees in the Idaho secretary of state’s elections division now have laptops on the way.

In response to the outbreak, secretaries of state that spoke to ABC News urged voters to cast their votes but take extra precautions.

“Go to the polls,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. “I would, as politely as possible, tell people to follow through on their responsibility to participate and help to continue to make this state in this country the best it can be. And that happens when the people of this state in this country get out and make their voice heard.”

Ashcroft told ABC News that people should take the same precautions as those for the flu and said that Missourians are used to voting in the primary elections during flu season.

MORE: DSome election officials scrambling to address coronavirus concerns ahead of Super Tuesday

He also said that election officials would be making hand sanitizers available and wiping down the ballot boxes on Tuesday.

Currently, there is at least one reported case of COVID-19 in Missouri.

In a memo that went out to election clerks last Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan state officials urged poll workers to distribute hand sanitizers and wipes, plus keep latex gloves at the polling places and wipe down voting equipment.

The memo also said that election clerks should be prepared for contingency plans on election day.

The Mississippi secretary of state has also advised voters to use basic hygiene when going to the polls.

“We’re encouraging voters to make sure they wash their hands as often as possible and continue to practice good hygiene. With no confirmed cases in our state, we obviously still want to remain cautious. We encourage all Mississippians to go vote,” Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson said.

PHOTO: Poll workers speak to a woman wearing a face mask in a polling site at San Francisco City Hall on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in San Francisco. (John G. Mabanglo/EPA via Shutterstock) More

In Washington, the state at the center of the U.S. coronavirus crisis, election officials are emphasizing similar sanitary practices and precautions. With elections in the state administered exclusively by mail-in ballot, officials have urged voters not to lick the envelopes containing their ballots in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, officials have recommended voters use water or a sponge to seal them.