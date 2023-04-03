Election officials urge Chicago residents to vote early due to threat of severe weather Tuesday

CHICAGO — The threat of severe weather Tuesday has officials urging Chicago residents to vote early in the day for the runoff election to decide 14 ward representatives as well as the city’s new mayor.

The National Weather Service Chicago forecast a chance for severe storms on Election Day in the afternoon leading into the evening, including the potential for destructive winds, damaging hail and a few tornadoes, according to a Twitter post Monday morning.

The National Weather Service said a “warm and moist atmosphere” Tuesday afternoon and evening will produce conditions that could lead to severe storms, but strong warm air coming in could prevent thunderstorms from developing. Potential outcomes range from no storms in the Chicago area to a few storms with hail and tornadoes capable of extensive damage.

Weather service meteorologist Matt Friedlein said that Chicagoans should expect the first half of the day to be “gloomy” and “crummy,” and that the warm front in the afternoon will bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms.

“If we get those thunderstorms, they’re very likely to be severe given the setup. So that’s just something for people to watch, check in with the forecast,” Friedlein said. “If there’s any watches issued, think about (your) plans for going to the polls. Especially late in the day and in the early evening, those last couple hours of poll time, watch for the potential for some severe weather ... Consider going earlier.”

The high and low temperatures Tuesday will sit just around the low- to mid-60s, according to the weather service.

All 50 ward early voting sites and the Board Supersite (191 N. Clark) will be open as vote centers on Election Day. All locations are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A strong cold front is expected to move across the area Wednesday morning, the weather service said, which if slowed, could cause scattered thunderstorms after sunrise and may become severe east of Interstate 55 late Wednesday morning and early afternoon. The high Wednesday is expected to be around 70 with the low quickly cooling down to the low 30s.

Story continues

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be around 50 paired with sunny and dry skies followed by lows in the 30s on both days.

Severe weather hit the area earlier in the weekend, and the weather service confirmed a total of 16 tornadoes in its coverage area in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a state disaster proclamation over the weekend for Boone County, which includes Belvidere; Crawford County; DuPage County in Chicago’s western suburbs; Sangamon County in the Springfield area; and Marion County in south-central Illinois. These counties will be prioritized by the Pritzker administration to receive state help to aid in their cleanup and recovery efforts.

DuPage County on Monday issued a disaster declaration after an EF-1 tornado hit Addison Friday night. An EF-1 tornado also blew through Belvidere on Friday night causing a roof collapse at a metal concert at the Apollo Theatre that left one dead and 40 other adults injured.

_____