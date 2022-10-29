ELECTION PREVIEW: Wilson, Thomas vie for Whitley County Jailer

Oct. 29—With Brian Lawson opting not to run for re-election, the race for Whitley County Jailer comes down to Republican nominee Jason Wilson and Independent candidate Troy Thomas.

Jason Wilson

Wilson is a lifelong resident of Whitley County. He graduated from Whitley County High School in 1989 then received a bachelor's degree in police administration from Eastern Kentucky University. He graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training Center in Richmond in 1998 to become a certified peace officer.

Wilson worked as a police officer/deputy sheriff locally for about eight years then worked as a Kentucky State Probation/Parole Officer for another eight. He is currently the Whitley County Police Chief and the 911 Director of the Communications Center — having held the position for almost nine years.

"I am running for Whitley County Jailer because I care about this community," Wilson said. "We must have a secure facility to keep our communities safe. We must also do what we can to help the inmates become productive citizens of our county."

Wilson proposes to expand the religious services offered at the jail as well as the re-entry programs that help ensure the success of the offenders.

The candidate noted that the biggest issue that he's encountered on the campaign trail is the amount of drugs entering the jail. To combat the issue, he plans to implement policy and procedures, using technology along with drug-detecting K-9s, to help ensure no drugs or contraband enter the jail.

"This will help keep jail staff, inmates and visitors safe," Wilson said. "I will make myself and staff members available for citizens to voice any concerns they may have. I will use my education, criminal justice experience and dedication to this county to do my best to keep the jail secure and run efficiently as possible."

The son of Jerry and Dianna Wilson of Corbin, Wilson and his wife of 22 years, Gina, have two daughters, Jacey and Jada. The family attends Frankfort Baptist Church in the Bee Creek community, where Wilson serves as a deacon.

Troy Thomas

Thomas currently serves as Assistant Chief of the Williamsburg Fire and Rescue Department, which he joined 19 years ago. He is a lifelong resident of Williamsburg.

The candidate also dispatches part time for the city. He previously worked at the Whitley County Detention Center for five years and estimates he has 25 years of experience working with law enforcement.

"I've seen the problems going on at the jail," Thomas said of his decision to run.

Referring to inmates and visitors "being treated unfairly," Thomas called himself a people person that could be firm but fair.

"I just think it's time for a change," he added.

If elected, Thomas also plans to utilize the jail's work-release program — typically associated with low-risk prisoners conducting litter pickup — more so that inmates can help the community.

"I know they shut it down for a while," Thomas said. "We used to have inmates come over to Sanitation and help those workers....I would like to see more inmates working out in the community, helping mow the graveyards and doing more work instead of sitting up there doing nothing."

Thomas further noted that he won't run the jail like a business, for personal gain, or a prison.

"I'm going to run it for what it is," he explained, "a holding facility for our family and friends. I plan on giving respect and showing compassion for the inmates and their family and friends who come to visit them."

Thomas also pledged to have deputy jailers certified to administer first aid and CPR. He'd conduct more drug searches — bringing drug dogs in randomly.

"I would like to have drug counselors come and meet with the inmates to hopefully help them break the cycle and not be return inmates," Thomas continued. "Another area I would like to expand would be having church services held and a Bible available for any inmate that wants one."

Thomas also spoke about starting online GED classes for inmates needing to complete their high school education, having better food and more recreation time.

"I want higher pay for the deputies so they will want to work harder and do better," Thomas concluded. "As jailer, I would be firm but fair with all of the inmates and decisions I would make.