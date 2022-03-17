Election registry refers Casada, Cothren investigation to Williamson County prosecutors

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance voted Thursday to send an investigation of Rep. Glen Casada and related political action committees to Williamson County prosecutors.

The board voted to send all documents collected regarding the Faith Family Freedom Fund political action committee, run by one-time Casada aide Cade Cothren, to prosecutors as well.

"We are not a law enforcement group. We have done our part here, we have gathered the information," registry chairperson Paige Dennis said. The Tennessee Journal first reported the vote.

An FBI agent stands outside Glen Casada's office at the Cordell Hull State Office Building in Nashville on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

The registry indicated it had investigated Casada-related issues for at least a year.

In January, the registry reopened an audit into the Faith Family Freedom Fund after the PAC's treasurer testified she opened the PAC at Cothren's request but had no further involvement in its operations. The treasurer was dating Cothren at the time of the PAC's creation.

Cothren earlier this month declined to answer a subpoena from the registry. His lawyer sent a letter to the registry saying Cothren was exercising his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Casada appeared before the registry but criticized their decision to issue subpoenas in the probe. Casada has denied connection to Cothren's PAC.

A week later, Casada ally Rep. Robin Smith swiftly resigned from the General Assembly following a federal wire fraud charge. Smith has pleaded guilty to the charge, which implicated Casada and Cothren in a scheme to set up a shadowy consulting firm to gain state business.

Former Speaker of the House Glen Casada mills around on the House floor during the first day of the state legislature in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Neither Casada nor Cothren has been charged, though both were referred to in Smith's charging documents as Individuals 1 and 2. Neither have responded to a Tennessean request for comment about the case.

Smith's plea deal in the case indicates federal prosecutors will recommend a lesser sentence in exchange for her cooperation in an ongoing investigation.

