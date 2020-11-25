Politics live updates: China's President Xi congratulates Joe Biden, Russia's Putin still a holdout

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election and President-elect Biden's transition continues this week as states certify their vote counts. President Donald Trump has yet to concede the race but his administration Monday cleared the way for Biden's team to have access to federal resources and briefings during the transition.

Chinese President’s Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on his election win, among the last world leaders to do so.

Biden will face a series of difficult decisions on U.S.-China policy, including how aggressively to confront the country’s human rights violations, trade practices and regional aggression.

Xi’s congratulations came after the Trump administration cleared the way for Biden to begin his official transition, although President Donald Trump continues to contest the election and make unfounded allegations of fraud.

In a message to the U.S. president-elect, Xi said he hoped the U.S. and China would “uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation,” according to a statement from the Chinese embassy in Washington.

China’s vice president, Wang Qishan, also sent a message to Kamala Harris to congratulate her on election as vice president, the embassy said.

While dozens of leaders across the globe have called Biden to offer their election congratulations, there are still a few hold-outs, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A spokesman for Putin said on Tuesday that Trump’s decision to greenlight Biden’s transition was “not enough” to merit an official recognition from Moscow of Biden’s victory. Biden is expected to take a tougher approach to Russia than Trump did.

“You know that the consideration and recount of votes in some states is still ongoing, without which the election results cannot be officially summed up," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Interfax.

Biden surpasses 80 million votes

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden surpassed 80 million votes, the most votes a candidate has received in U.S. history.

Biden's transition also kicked into gear after much delay and reluctance by the Trump administration. Just hours after Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, said she'll allow Biden to begin his transition to the White House, Biden's transition website on Monday night began existing under a government top-level domain.

Will Trump concede? The OK of a Biden transition may be as close as Trump gets

On Tuesday, it was reported that Biden will now begin receiving the same daily intelligence briefings that President Donald Trump receives, and his transition team is now communicating with all federal agencies.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Biden said he has not started intelligence briefings but would soon.

