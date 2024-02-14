Election results: Edmond voters approve bond to build new elementary and middle school

Voters overwhelmingly approved on Tuesday an Edmond Public Schools bond proposal that will result in the construction of both a new elementary school and a new middle school.

The five-year, $147 million proposal passed with 79.6 percent of the vote, according to unofficial vote totals, while a separate ballot item related to district transportation needs received 79.9 percent of the vote out of a little more than 10,000 ballots cast. Bond proposals require 60 percent approval from voters to pass.

District Superintendent Angela Grunewald has said the bond won’t raise tax rates for district homeowners. The district plans its bond issues to keep the millage level stable, between 24 and 25 mills.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the Edmond community," Grunewald said in a statement. "Tonight marks 62 consecutive bond issues that have passed in Edmond, which highlights how much our community values public education. Our current and future students and staff members will greatly benefit from the results of today’s election.”

Construction and renovations were the focus of the Edmond bond proposal. The planned $26 million elementary school will help relieve congestion at Redbud and Chisholm Elementary Schools and the new $30 million middle school will provide an outlet for overcrowding at Central Middle School. Both new schools eventually will feed into Memorial High School.

The two buildings will be located at the intersection of Covell Road and Air Depot Boulevard, on land the district purchased in 2013 for $3 million.

The Edmond Public Schools Board of Education building is pictured.

Freshman Academy, athletic fields also included in bond proposal

Also included in the bond proposal are a new Freshman Academy at Santa Fe High School, classroom additions at Boulevard Academy (the district’s alternative school) and Scissortail Elementary School, and renovations at five other elementary sites.

The two-story Freshman Academy at Santa Fe will cost $18 million and will help alleviate the immediate need for a fourth high school in the district. Memorial and North, the district’s other two high schools, already each have a Freshman Academy.

Bond funds also will pay for the addition of artificial turf softball and baseball fields at all three high schools (costing a combined $7.5 million) and an update to the timing systems at the Mitch Park Aquatic Center as part of the district’s agreement with the YMCA.

New school buses, activity buses and other district vehicles are included in the transportation part of the proposal.

Unofficial election results on Edmond schools bond

Yes: 7,986 (79%)

No: 2,043 (21%)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma election results: Edmond OKs bond for new elementary, middle schools