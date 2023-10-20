By-election results live: Tories suffer crushing defeats in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth

Labour's newest MPs Alistair Strathern and Sarah Edwards have unseated the Tories in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Tories have suffered a crushing double defeat in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire in what has already been described as a “political earthquake” for the Conservatives.

But when asked whether Rishi Sunak’s administration would change course or double down, Andrew Bowie minister, told Sky News: “Obviously, we’ve got to take notice and listen to what the voters are telling us.

“But what’s been quite clear on the doorsteps is people do actually agree with our priorities, do agree with what we are doing, but are reserving judgment when it comes to who they’re going to vote for in the next general election.”

Asked whether the Goernment is “doing everything right”, Mr Bowie, the nuclear minister, added: “Look, obviously there’s always room for improvement. But we are absolutely determined that we are on the right course, we’re delivering for the British people and people are going to start feeling that very soon.”

06:45 AM BST

Alistair Strathern tells Mid Bedfordshire: I won't let you down

From the bottom of our hearts - thank you. I will not let you down. pic.twitter.com/jwMpMXFVtJ — Alistair Strathern (@alistrathern) October 20, 2023

06:35 AM BST

How Reform could spell trouble for the Tories next year

In both Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth, the size of the vote for Richard Tice’s party Reform UK was bigger than the Labour majority.

Reform won 1,373 votes (5.4 per cent) in Tamworth and 1,487 votes (3.7 per cent) in Mid Bedfordshire, while the Labour majorities in the two seats were 1,316 and 1,192 respectively.

Mr Tice wrote on Twitter: “Twice in same night have Reform ensured Tories lost their seat with this by-election result.

“This despite huge squeeze pressure from Tories to voters saying do not vote Reform.”

06:26 AM BST

Report: Tories lose Mid Bedfordshire for first time in almost 100 years

Mid Bedfordshire has been snatched from Conservative hands for the first time in nearly 100 years in a “deeply disturbing” blow to Rishi Sunak.

Britain’s foremost polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice warned of impending Tory panic as the true blue seat fell to Labour, setting a new record for the biggest numerical majority overturned in a UK by-election since 1945.

Labour activists reacting to news of Alistair Strathern's historic win in Mid Bedfordshire - Justin Tallis/AFP

He said the Conservatives’ twin losses in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth constituted one of the worst nights for a government in mid-term history, with echoes of the defeats that preceded Sir Tony Blair’s landslide victory in 1997.

Sir Keir Starmer hailed the “phenomenal” news as he declared Labour was “redrawing the political map”.

Amy Gibbons has the full story here

06:18 AM BST

Tory to Labour swings are just 'statistical', claims minister

Historic swings from the Conservatives to Labour overnight are just “statistical”, a Government minister has claimed.

Maria Caulfield pointed to low turnout as she told Sky News: “If you look at the actual votes that were cast, actually in, I think it was Mid Bedfordshire, actually fewer people voted for Labour at the by-election than they did at the last general election, where clearly they didn’t come out and vote for the Conservatives.

“So while there may be a statistical swing, if you look at the number of people in those constituencies voting for Labour, actually in Tamworth, it was less than 2019.”

Asked if there was a need for her party to change, Ms Caulfield replied: “No, absolutely, Rishi has been very clear about that, and that was his, you know, big push at the conference speech, that actually if you want things done differently then Rishi is the person to do that.

“Rishi has been very clear, that’s why he made some big, bold announcements around things like HS2, around net zero, and he is changing the way that we will do politics and making the tough decisions for the long term.”

06:05 AM BST

Watch: The moment defeated Tamworth Tory made an early exit

NEW: This is the moment Tamworth's Conservative candidate Andrew Cooper makes a swift exit as Sarah Edwards begins her winning speech.



He was in the building for less than five minutes.



Sarah Edwards tells me: "We have seen his true colours, it is a shame."@itvcentral pic.twitter.com/45Lr1kP0KR — Lewis Warner (@LewisJWarner) October 20, 2023

06:00 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent, guiding you through this morning’s fallout from an extraordinary brace of by-elections.

Labour gained two MPs overnight as Alistair Strathern snatched Mid Bedfordshire from the Conservatives, who had held the seat for 92 years.

In Tamworth, meanwhile, Sarah Edwards seized the true blue seat from the Tories with 11,719 votes - the second highest postwar by-election swing to Labour.

I will be keeping you up to date with all of the latest news, reaction and analysis.

05:54 AM BST

Labour insist double victory won't 'breed complacency'

Speaking to my Telegraph colleague Amy Gibbons in the declaration room, Labour shadow cabinet minister Peter Kyle said the results would not “breed complacency”, but they were “incredibly motivational” for his party.

“We are putting in the work it takes to be a credible government in waiting at exactly the moment when the Conservative Party are putting in all of the hard work to become an opposition,” he said.

05:48 AM BST

Sir John Curtice: These are deeply disturbing results for the Tories

Polling guru Sir John Curtice told The Telegraph it was “one of the worst by-election nights” suffered by any government in mid-term history, writes Amy Gibbons, our Political Correspondent, from Mid Bedfordshire.

“The echoes of the results of by-elections on the 1992-7 Parliament are deeply disturbing for the party,” he added.

Festus Akinbusoye, the defeated Conservative candidate, seen shaking hands with Labour victor Alistair Strathern - Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

The Tories lost eight seats in by-elections held between 1992, when John Major won a reduced majority, and 1997, when Sir Tony achieved a historic landslide for Labour.

Mr Sunak was out of the country as the results came in, spending the night in Saudi Arabia on a tour of the Middle East in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

05:43 AM BST

New Labour MP's wife tweets celebratory selfie

Megan Corton Scott has tweeted a photograph with her partner - and the new Labour MP for Mid Bedfordshire - Alistair Strathern.

“Historic by-election winner but more importantly the love of my life,” Ms Corton Scott wrote.

HISTORIC BY-ELECTION WINNER but more importantly the love of my life pic.twitter.com/kfDP497o72 — Megan Corton Scott (@mcortonscott) October 20, 2023

05:35 AM BST

Government minister: We're on the right course

A minister has insisted the Conservatives are “on the right course” despite a double by-election defeat to Labour.

Asked whether Rishi Sunak’s administration would “change some things” or “double down” on its current direction of travel, Andrew Bowie, the nuclear minister, told Sky News: “Obviously, we’ve got to take notice and listen to what the voters are telling us.

“But what’s been quite clear on the doorsteps is people do actually agree with our priorities, do agree with what we are doing, but are reserving judgment when it comes to who they’re going to vote for in the next general election.”

He added: “There is a reduction in the number of votes cast for Labour in Mid Bedfordshire, and they only added 800 in Tamworth. There is no groundswell of support for the Labour Party. What that tells me is that people are supportive of what we’re doing but they just were not prepared to come out and vote for us... We are determined to keep our focus, to deliver for the British people and deliver on the Prime Minister’s five priorities.”

Challenged on whether the Government is “doing everything right”, Mr Bowie replied: “Look, obviously there’s always room for improvement. But we are absolutely determined that we are on the right course, we’re delivering for the British people and people are going to start feeling that very soon.”

05:04 AM BST

Tories need to focus on issues that matter most to voters

Former Tory cabinet minister Sir Robert Buckland said the Tories need to focus on the issues that matter most to voters, rather than infighting about who could succeed the party leader.

He told the BBC: “I think that as Conservatives, we now need to make it very clear what the next five years is going to look like, and that’s what I’m looking for from the Prime Minister and our leaders.

“I’m not looking for academic arguments about issues that are not going to swing voters. I’m looking for serious, grown-up approaches to the issues that really matter - on the economy, on housing, on the future for our young people.

“We’ve got some good Conservative answers to these issues. Let’s hear them and let’s hear nothing else in the next 12 months.”

04:53 AM BST

In pictures: Labour's historic Mid Bedfordshire victory

Alistair Strathern (R) arrived at the count centre grinning - AFP

Cheers and applause as Alistair Strathern is announced as the new MP - PA

Labour supporters including Megan Corton-Scott (left) react as Labour candidate Alistair Strathern is declared the winner - PA

04:42 AM BST

Voters saw through Lib Dem 'heat and fury'

Peter Kyle said that voters saw through the “heat and fury” of the Lib Dems after a fierce Mid Bedfordshire campaign.

“Don’t mistake action with heat. The Lib Dems made a lot of noise and heat during this campaign, but it never translated into action on the ground,” he said.

“We did that the hard way, by earning it. You can’t come in here, make a lot of noise and think you have the right to be taken seriously.”

He said that the Lib Dems had come into the constituency “hammering from the left, hammering from the right” and “coming up with statistics that were completely nonsensical”.

“Voters saw through the Lib Dem heat and fury for what it was,” he added.

04:37 AM BST

Labour win due to 'layer upon layer of poor performance'

Peter Kyle dismissed suggestions that it was just a Nadine Dorries effect that led Labour to overturn the Tories in Mid Bedfordshire.

He told the PA news agency that families have been voting Conservative in the constituency for generations, adding: “So for this to happen, it wouldn’t just happen over one thing.

“There is no doubt in my mind that had it just been Nadine Dorries and her neglect to this constituency that the Conservatives would have had a reduced majority, but they would have survived.”

He said that it was “layer upon layer of poor performance” from the Government, the “lawbreaking” of ministers, a “failure to deliver on key pledges, and also the “language of hatred and division that’s crept into this Government”.

“All of these things have added up to the fact that this community no longer sees its values aligned with those of the Conservative Party that it’s supported for so long,” he said.

04:18 AM BST

Double defeat a 'political earthquake' for Tories

Shadow cabinet member Peter Kyle said that Labour had delivered a “political earthquake” to the Tories after securing a double by-election win.

Speaking at the Mid Bedfordshire count where he was celebrating with new MP Alistair Strathern, he told the PA news agency: “This is a huge night. Make no bones about it, this is a political earthquake that has unfolded here.

“This is the biggest by-election shock in history, it is a political earthquake and it is one that is sending an unignorable message to Westminster and to Rishi Sunak that this country deserves better.”

04:14 AM BST

Mid Bedfordshire by-election results

Alistair Strathern (Labour) 13,872

Festus Akinbusoye (Conservatives) 12,680

Emma Holland-Lindsay (LD) 9,420

Gareth Mackey (Ind) 1,865

Dave Holland (Reform) 1,487

Cade Sibley (Green) 732

Ann Kelly (Loony) 249

Antonio Vitiello (Eng Dem) 107

Sid Cordle (CPA) 101

Alan Victor (True) 93

Alberto Thomas (Heritage) 63

Emperor of India Prince Ankit Love (ND) 27

Chris Rooney (Mainstream) 24

04:03 AM BST

What do Labour's victories mean?

Labour’s victories at Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth mean that swings of over 20 percentage points have taken place at eight by-elections in the past three years - a pattern that is unprecedented in recent political history.

Five of the eight swings have occurred in the past four months:

Selby & Ainsty (23.7 points from Conservatives to Labour)

Somerton & Frome (29.0 points from Conservatives to the Liberal Democrats) in July

Rutherglen & Hamilton West (20.4 points from the SNP to Labour) earlier this month

Mid Bedfordshire (20.5 points from Conservatives to Labour)

Tamworth (23.9 points from Conservatives to Labour)

The others were Tiverton & Honiton (29.9 points) in June 2022, North Shropshire (34.1 points) in December 2021, and Chesham & Amersham (25.2 points) in June 2021, all from the Conservatives to the Liberal Democrats.

03:49 AM BST

Tory hopeful makes hasty exit after defeat

Defeated Tory candidate Festus Akinbusoye made a hasty exit after the result was declared in Mid Bedfordshire.

He was immediately rushed out of the hall by Conservative Party activists with their hands holding his hips, through the atrium and out into the pouring rain outside.

His aides were even seen to push one journalist aside as they made haste to leave.

“We’ll talk another time,” Mr Akinbusoye said to the pack of hacks around him.

He rushed into a black Mercedes waiting outside Central Bedfordshire Council in, duly being driven off by his press officer into the night.

Festus Akinbusoye leaves the counting centre in Shefford - AFP

03:46 AM BST

Starmer: 'People want change'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Winning in these Tory strongholds shows that people overwhelmingly want change and they’re ready to put their faith in our changed Labour Party to deliver it.

“Voters across Mid Bedfordshire, Tamworth and Britain want a Labour government determined to deliver for working people, with a proper plan to rebuild our country.

“To those who have given us their trust, and those considering doing so, Labour will spend every day acting in your interests and focused on your priorities. Labour will give Britain its future back.”

Supporters of Alistair Strathern celebrate the Mid Bedfordshire by-election win - Getty Images

03:37 AM BST

Tory defeat makes 'history'

The Tory loss will go down in history as the biggest numerical majority ever to be overturned in a UK by-election.

It is a major blow to Rishi Sunak’s authority, with a swing of 20.5 percentage points.

Labour’s majority is slim, at 1,192. But winning candidate Alistair Strathern said it sent a “resounding message”.

Giving his victory speech, the newest Labour MP said: “Tonight residents across Mid Bedfordshire have made history, after decades of being taken for granted, feeling left behind, being under-represented, they made a decision it was time for a change.

“Nowhere is off limits for this Labour Party and tonight’s result proves it.”

Labour candidate Alistair Strathern (R) celebrates winning the Mid Bedfordshire by-election - Getty Images

03:21 AM BST

Labour win Mid Bedfordshire in double defeat for Tories

Labour have seized the traditional Tory heartland of Mid Bedfordshire in a historic defeat for the Conservatives.

Alistair Strathern won the contest with 13,872 votes, closely followed by Festus Akinbusoye, the Tory hopeful, on 12,680.

The Lib Dems came in third, with candidate Emma Holland-Lindsay receiving 9,420 votes.

03:16 AM BST

Sarah Edwards calls for general election

Labour’s Sarah Edwards has called for a general election after her victory in the Tamworth by-election.

She said in her victory speech: “Tonight the people of Tamworth have voted for Labour’s positive vision and a fresh start.

“They sent a clear message to Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives that they’ve had enough of this failed government which has crashed the economy and destroys our public services.

“The people of Tamworth have made it clear it’s time for change.”

The newly-elected MP added: “My message to the Prime Minister is get in your government car drive to Buckingham Palace, do the decent thing and call a general election.”

Sarah Edwards is declared the MP for Tamworth - PA

03:14 AM BST

Tamworth by-election results

Labour - 11,719

Conservatives - 10,403

Reform - 1,473

Britain First - 580

UKIP - 436

Green - 417

Liberal Democrats - 417

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party - 155

02:55 AM BST

Tory candidate turns up late and leaves early

Andrew Cooper, the Tory candidate who won 10,403 votes, beat a hasty retreat after the result, leaving through the back of the building after turning up to the count late.

02:46 AM BST

Labour win Tamworth

Labour have won Tamworth, overturning a Tory majority of almost 20,000.

Sarah Edwards gets the biggest cheer of the night, winning with 11,719 votes.

Sarah Edwards delivers a victory speech - Getty Images

Sarah Edwards alongside Conservative hopeful Andrew Cooper (L) and Liberal Democrat candidate Sunny Virk, after she was declared the MP for Tamworth - PA

02:42 AM BST

Tamworth result appears imminent

The Tamworth candidates are assembling on the stage. Labour’s Sarah Edwards is already being congratulated by the other candidates.

A result looks imminent, although the Tories’ Andrew Cooper has yet to turn up.

The returning officer has apologised for the “short intermission” while they wait on stage for Mr Cooper.

02:33 AM BST

Winning Tamworth by-election would be 'stunning result' for Labour

Stephanie Peacock, Labour’s Barnsley East MP, said winning the Tamworth by-election by even one vote would be a “stunning result” for the party given the more than 19,000 majority it needs to take the seat from the Conservatives.

She said: “It’s certainly looking like an encouraging night for Labour. The vote are still being counted but it’s certainly looking positive.

“It’s a really big majority, so the fact that Labour are even on the pitch, even in contention, in this election is quite astonishing.”

Ms Peacock said while defeat in Tamworth would not necessarily mean the party could not win the next general election, victory would be a “pretty amazing result” for Labour.

She said: “We need a 21.4 per cent swing to win, so if we managed to win it tonight, it’s a stunning result for the Labour Party quite frankly.”

02:10 AM BST

Tamworth's Labour candidate enters count with big smile

Sarah Edwards, Tamworth’s Labour candidate, has walked into the count with a broad grin on her face.

A cheer went up from her supporters as she headed through the door, accompanied by campaign lead Stephanie Peacock MP and followed by TV cameras.

In what seems almost to be a victory lap by the Labour team, she headed around the school sports hall, laughing and chatting to tellers.

“Looks like they’ve had a very good night,” one onlooker commented.

Labour candidate Sarah Edwards arrives for the Tamworth by-election count - PA

02:03 AM BST

Double by-election defeat could spark Tory 'panic'

Professor Sir John Curtice, one of the UK’s foremost polling experts, believes a double by-election defeat could spark “panic” in the Tory Party.

He told The Telegraph: “If the rumours from the counts prove correct this is going to be one of the worst nights for a government in by-election history.”

01:58 AM BST

Labour optimistic about Tamworth victory

Labour are feeling optimistic about their chances of victory in Tamworth after hours of playing down their chances since polls closed.

Lib Dem sources also indicate they think Labour has taken the Staffordshire seat, which would make Sarah Edwards its first Labour MP in 13 years.

They believe the votes that came in from Tamworth’s rural areas have not been enough to keep the Tories in power. A result could be on the way soon.

01:48 AM BST

'We’ve worked very hard': Tracey has confidence in Tories

Craig Tracey, Conservative MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, appeared confident for his party in the Tamworth by-election.

He said: “We’ve done everything that we can today. We’ve worked very hard.

“The overriding sense is we fought the election the way we wanted, we’ve got a fantastic candidate who’s been out knocking doors and really captured the imagination of local people.

“We’ve done everything that we probably could to win so it’s all to play for.”

Mr Tracey said the turnout of 35.9 per cent was “disappointing” but he believed voter apathy and fatigue played a role.

01:25 AM BST

'No love' for Starmer in Tamworth, says Tory MP

The Conservative MP who led the campaign to keep hold of Tamworth has suggested the low turnout could be a result of public indifference with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Craig Tracey, who represents the neighbouring North Warwickshire constituency, told The Telegraph: “On the doorstep there was certainly no love out there for Starmer.

“And that would be in line with other by-elections where you’re not really seeing a massive shift in voters over to Labour…It’s not just here where that is a factor.

“The message isn’t really cutting through. And that’s before Starmer’s actually said anything - anything tangible that people can really dig into the detail of.

“There is just the general sense that they didn’t want to go and vote for Labour. So the option then is not to go out and vote at all.”

01:19 AM BST

Mid Bedfordshire contest 'neck and neck'

Labour’s Alistair Strathern said the Mid Bedfordshire contest was “neck and neck”.

“Whatever happens next, I will always be grateful to the people who took their time in the last three months to talk to me about the issues that affect their lives,” he said.

The Tories did not seek to quash speculation they were set to lose the seat.

Asked about the Lib Dems’ assessment that pointed to a Labour victory, a source said they hadn’t heard anything to the contrary.

However they stressed the count was not over yet.

Ballot papers are verified at Priory House in Chicksands during the count - PA

01:10 AM BST

Both Labour and Tories remain uncertain over victories

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “These were always going to be challenging by-elections and the rule of thumb is that governments don’t win them.

“We have seen little to no enthusiasm for Sir Keir Starmer who voters can see stands for nothing and always puts short term political gain first.

“It is clear that we have to maintain our focus on people’s immediate priorities whilst taking long-term decisions which will lead to the change this country needs.”

Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden said his party was “in the race” in “usually safe Tory seats”.

“But we have known all along that winning these seats would be a long shot, with huge majorities to overturn,” he added.

“The fact that we are even on the pitch is a sign of how far the Labour Party has changed.

“We are making real progress in all corners of our country and showing that with Labour, we can get Britain’s future back.”

01:02 AM BST

Lib Dems think Labour may have won Mid Bedfordshire

The Lib Dems are anticipating a Labour victory in Mid Bedfordshire, in what would be one of the biggest by-election defeats in British history.

A party source said: “We think we’ve doubled our share of the vote, and taken enough Conservative votes in the villages to help Labour get over the line.

“It’s not the progressive vote that split tonight, it’s the Conservative vote as thousands of lifelong Tories switched to the Lib Dems.”

Reform UK’s candidate, Dave Holland, also reckons Labour might have pipped the Tories to the post, with the Lib Dems taking third place.

He told The Telegraph he thinks Sir Keir Starmer’s party “look slightly ahead at the minute”.

“On the door, no one had a good word to say about the Tories,” he said.

As the biggest ever numerical majority to be overturned in a UK by-election, such a result would come as a huge blow to Rishi Sunak at a critical juncture for the Conservative Party.

Some 44 per cent of voters turned out to pick Mid Bedfordshire’s next MP, broadly in line with the figure for the last three by-elections in England.

Counting is now under way in Chicksands, with a result expected in the early hours.

12:41 AM BST

Low voter turnout in Tamworth

Just a third of voters came out to vote in the Tamworth by-election, with some 25,000 ballots submitted and turnout calculated at 35.9 per cent.

It is lower than the three by-elections that took place in June - Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Selby and Ainsty, and Somerset and Frome - but is slightly higher than February’s West Lancashire by-election.

Campaign figures had previously indicated they were encountering a large amount of apathy on the doorstep and were struggling to encourage supporters to the polls.

Vote counting continues at The Rawlett School - PA

12:35 AM BST

In pictures: First ballot boxes arrive in Mid Bedfordshire

The first ballot boxes are taken to the count centre in Shefford - Getty Images

12:27 AM BST

Tamworth contest appears to be on knife's edge

Attention is turning towards which side has managed to better mobilise its supporters in Tamworth while the contest appears to be on a knife edge.

The consensus is the postal vote, counted earlier in the night, skewed towards the Conservatives but they need a decent turnout in rural areas to cling on.

Tory pollster Lord Hayward told The Telegraph that Tamworth has a pool of Labour supporters who did not turn out to vote in the 2017 and 2019 general election in a way that they might for Sir Keir Starmer.

Both sides will have spent their last 24 hours urging their supporters to get to the polls. Whichever way it goes, it looks set to be a long night.

12:22 AM BST

Christine Jardine confident Lib Dems have snatched votes from Tories

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine, who headed up the party’s campaign in Mid Bedfordshire, said she had not met a single person on the doorstep who planned to vote Tory.

Speaking to The Telegraph at the count in Chicksands, she said she was confident the Lib Dems had snatched votes from the Conservatives in the traditionally true blue constituency.

Ms Jardine said it would be “frustrating” if the Tories were to cling on in Mid Bedfordshire, but insisted her party would have no regrets about standing there even if a split vote scuppered the prospect of an opposition victory.

As it stands, she said she believes the Lib Dems, Labour and the Conservatives all have an equal shot at winning the contest.

But she suggested her party would celebrate a surge in its vote share even if it wasn’t enough to take the seat.

Asked if that could be classified as a win of sorts, she said: “If people are coming to us because they’re unhappy with the Conservatives that sends a message to this Government that people are unhappy with them and they want change.”

12:14 AM BST

Counting under way for Tamworth

The first ballots in the Tamworth by-election have arrived at the count as the battle to see who will succeed Chris Pincher as the local MP enters its final hours.

Postal ballots are already being counted, with tellers’ desks - in the sports hall of a local school - strewn with snacks and hot drinks to see them through to the final result around 3am.

The contest is widely seen as a two-horse race, with Labour candidate Sarah Edwards, a former union official, going up against the Conservative councillor Andrew Cooper.

Ms Edwards, who would become the first Labour MP in 13 years, has attempted to pitch herself as a “fresh start” and says her victory would send a message to the Government, while Mr Cooper has emphasised his local credentials.

Mr Pincher, a former deputy chief whip, held the seat since 2010 but was suspended by the Conservative party when he was found to have groped two men in a private members’ club. He denies the charges.

Vote counting continues for the Tamworth by-election at The Rawlett School - PA

12:10 AM BST

Ballot boxes arrive at count in Mid Bedfordshire

The ballot boxes have begun to arrive at the count in Mid Bedfordshire after voting closed at 10pm.

The contest for the seat formerly held by staunch Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries has the potential to spark a major headache for Rishi Sunak, with both Labour and the Lib Dems vying to inflict what some have characterised as the biggest defeat in British by-election history.

If the true blue heartland falls to the opposition, it will be the largest ever numerical majority to be overturned in a mid-term ballot - and second only to Tiverton and Honiton in terms of vote share.

If the Conservatives manage to cling on, it will likely be down to Labour and the Lib Dems splitting the remaining vote. Both parties went into the campaign convinced they had what it took to topple the Tories, paving the way for a tight three-way race.

But as the finishing line drew near, expectation management took over - with all sides cautiously optimistic. As journalists and politicians alike prepare for a long night, it still feels as clear as mud.

The first ballot boxes are brought into the count centre as the count gets under way in Shefford - AFP

12:07 AM BST

Parties play down expectations

All three major parties have sought to play down expectations as the polls closed in tonight’s twin by-elections in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth.

The Tories said Governments don’t win mid-term votes by a “rule of thumb”, while Labour characterised their chances of success in both contests as a “long shot”.

The Lib Dems attempted to put a positive spin on the ballots “whatever the outcome”, claiming support for their party has surged in “true blue villages” across Bedfordshire.

12:05 AM BST

Welcome

Hello and welcome to our politics blog.

We will be bringing you live coverage of the Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth by-elections.

Polls have closed and results are expected early Friday morning.

