Election results: Oklahoma voters approve $3M bond for Western Heights schools

The first bond proposal from Western Heights Public Schools since 2017 narrowly passed on Tuesday, a step forward as the district tries to distance itself from a recent history of turmoil.

With all 11 precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals show the proposal passed by a vote of 76-44, a 63.3 percent approval rate. A second proposal dealing with transportation issues had a 77-43 margin, or 64.2 percent. Bond proposals require at least 60 percent approval to succeed.

The two proposals totaled $2.96 million. Western Heights Superintendent Brayden Savage expressed relief.

“We obviously would have liked to have a higher percentage, but we’re excited to show everyone what we can do,” Savage told The Oklahoman. “We just appreciate people coming out to vote and we’re excited it went our way.”

What the bond money will be used for

The bond proposal was designed to address simple needs, such as installing new security cameras and fencing across the district, securing entrances at district school sites and purchasing two school buses. The new fencing would be installed at the district’s main campus, its high school, its middle school, Bridgestone Intermediate School and four elementary schools – Greenvale, John Glenn, Winds West and Council Grove.

The district serves 2,800 students in southwest Oklahoma City. It has a history of low voter turnout for bond elections -- only 164 people voted in the 2017 bond election and just 120 on Tuesday.

The small scope of the bond was by design, as the school board and district administration realized they needed to rebuild trust with voters that waned in recent years.

“We just appreciate they are giving us a chance to make sure things are transparent and we spend the money correctly,” Savage said. “Not to mention that we need all of these improvements.”

Turmoil has been constant in recent years

In April 2021, the Oklahoma State Department of Education placed Western Heights on probation — one step away from dissolving the district. The state Education Department cited significant enrollment and staffing losses, wrongful use of bond funds and a failure to provide in-person education.

About two months later, the state Board of Education suspended the certification of Mannix Barnes, who’d been Western Heights’ superintendent since 2019. In response, the district sued the state board and gave Barnes a contract extension and a bonus, despite his suspension.

In July 2021, the state Education Department took control of the district and installed an interim superintendent, but the Western Heights board, led by its then-president, Robert Everman, fought the takeover and tried to install its own interim superintendent. It took a court order and a failed appeal to the Oklahoma Supreme Court by the district for that behavior to change.

In August 2021, the state board called on Everman to resign but he didn’t do so until November, when two other board members who often had supported him also stepped down simultaneously.

The damage to the district had been done. A 2019 audit found Western Heights administrators used $8.8 million in 2018 bond funds to repay 2009 and 2013 bonds. A 2020 audit showed the district's financial reports often were late and incorrect. District patrons requested an audit from the Oklahoma state auditor and inspector's office in 2021 and that’s still in process.

In recent months, the district hired Shane Murnan to serve as an elementary school principal. During his personal time, Murnan also performed as a drag queen, which drew the attention of the conservative social media page Libs of TikTok and state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, who publicly and forcefully advocated for Murnan to be removed from the district.

Last month, Murnan tendered his resignation, which the Western Heights board accepted without comment on Monday.

