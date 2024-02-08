Election season kicks off for GOP in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election season for the GOP kicked off in Luzerne County Wednesday.

Dozens of Republicans took their first steps in rallying for the 2024 election, looking to secure local candidates a spot on the ballot.

Inside the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department Wednesday, politicians made speeches, and petitions were signed, months ahead of the November election.

It was a night to rally and bolster support for republican candidates ahead of the 2024 election season.

The petition signing event inside Wilkes-xBarre Township Fire Department was one many here feel is an important first step in the process.

“This is just beginning. This is the groundworks. This is nice,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Jack Tarantino.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to meet and get to know their local political candidates, the men and women who may soon become their county leaders and beyond.

“I’m trying to get local politicians to come out here and back the people, not the party,” said TJ Fitzgerald, Chairman of the Luzerne County Republicans.

Among those there to campaign and deliver their message to voters were Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Republican Congressman Dan Meuser, who feel these events are a big part of making an impact in November.

But he also hopes to see the public continue to engage in the election beyond a petition signing.

“Things are very much looking up. Any activities that they can be involved in from phone calls to door knocking to putting signs up to candidates. It all makes a difference. If we do it. We’ll come out ahead,” Meuser explained.

Seniors voters who showed up say they want something in return, to be taken seriously.

“Basically, that, they take care of the senior citizens because we are getting zapped,” Tarantino said.

“I think if we come together whether sex, race whatever we have so much more in common than different so this is what I’m doing. I’m trying to bring everybody together to realize we are more the same than we are different,” Fitzgerald stated.

Pennsylvania’s primary is a little over two months away on April 23.

