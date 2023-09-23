It’s election season in Miami. Here’s how to register and vote by mail

Voters in neighborhoods across the city of Miami will be electing their municipal representatives in the Nov. 7 election, and the deadline to register to vote is coming up.

Residents who live inside Miami city limits have until Oct. 10 to register to vote in elections in districts 1, 2 and 4. Anyone who is 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a Miami resident can register at www.registertovoteflorida.gov.

District 1 includes Allapattah, Spring Garden, the Health District and parts of Little Havana and Flagami. District 2 is made up of most of the city’s coastal neighborhoods, including Coconut Grove, Brickell, Downtown, Edgewater and Morningside. District 4 includes Flagami, Coral Way, Silver Bluff, Shenandoah and Auburndale.

The Miami-Dade Elections Department is expected to send out vote-by-mail ballots in early October. Early voting begins Oct. 28 and runs through Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 7.

Some voters may have a different Election Day polling location than before. People who plan to vote on Election Day can review their information at www.miamidade.gov/elections or call the elections department at 305-499-VOTE (8683).

Request Ballot Online or in Mail

The deadline to request a mail ballot is Oct. 26. Voters who have requested mail ballots in the past should check with the elections department to make sure they have an active request on file. Due to changes to state law, many past requests have expired.

Voters can request vote-by-mail ballots from the county elections department online.

Voters can also fill out a paper form and mail it to the following address:

Vote-by-Mail Ballot Section

Supervisor of Elections

P.O. Box 521250

Miami, FL 33152

For questions, call 305-499-8444 or email votebymail@miamidade.gov.