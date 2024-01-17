Election security in Arizona
Election security in Arizona; Training exercises to fight against Artificial Intelligence misinformation.
The outlook for interest rates is a hot topic at this year's World Economic Forum.
Brennan has led San Jose State to three bowl games over the past four seasons.
The need to move and process large amounts of data will be a focus for Verizon as it incorporates AI into its plans.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
OpenAI will use cryptography to tackle misinformation related to the 2024 elections.
A new luxury goods e-commerce startup dubbed Long Story Short has a provocative concept: it's $1,000 per month to join for the privilege of shopping its curated collection. Shocking as that sounds, founder Joseph Einhorn believes he understands this sliver of the e-commerce market, and why many online luxury ventures to date have failed to work. The founder, known best for his 2010s e-commerce site The Fancy, an upscale shoppable Pinterest rival, says high-net-worth individuals demand more in terms of privacy and security from their online experience -- something that shopping a luxury marketplace often does not provide.
With Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, Inter Miami is the clearest MLS preseason favorite in at least a decade.
Snyk, the well-funded developer-focused security company, today announced that it has acquired Helios, a Tel Aviv-based startup that helps developers troubleshoot and understand their microservices in production. Snyk will use Helios to bolster its recently launched AppRisk service, its application security play, and to provide them with a better overall security service both at build time and while running in production. Back in 2022, Helios raised a $5 million seed round that was co-led by Entrée Capital and Amiti VC.
Spot Technologies, an El Salvador-based artificial intelligence startup, raised $2 million in funding. The company, with operations in Chile, is developing cloud technology that turns cameras in retail and logistics locations into an intelligent system tracking behavior analysis and security. Julio Abrego, co-founder and CEO, and his team started the company in 2018 to develop models, algorithms and modules for computer vision to enhance the video surveillance industry, Abrego told TechCrunch via email.
Elon Musk's Optimus humanoid robot from Tesla is doing more stuff -- this time folding a t-shirt on a table in a development facility. The robot looks to be fairly competent when it comes to this task, but moments after Musk shared the video, he also shared some follow-up information which definitely dampens some of the enthusiasm for the robot's domestic feat. Musk said that eventually, it will "certainly be able to do this fully autonomously," however, and without the highly artificial constraints in place for this demo, including the fixed-height table and single article of clothing in the carefully placed basket.
Nikon has taken its imaging and AI prowess in a unexpected direction with a new system that can alert farmers if a cow is about to give birth.
Last year's 8.7% COLA was a welcome gift to Social Security recipients. It could mean a tax bill come April.
Anakalev hasn't lost a fight since 2018.
Google pulled many crypto exchanges, including Binance and Kraken, from its Play Store in India on Saturday in what is the latest blow to the world's second largest internet market's already dwindling web3 dream. The ban comes two weeks after these global crypto exchanges were flagged for operating “illegally” in the South Asian market. Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), an Indian government agency that scrutinizes financial transactions, late last month issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms and alleged that they weren’t compliant with India’s anti–money laundering rules.
A communications firm found 143 different ads impersonating the UK's Prime Minister on the social network last month.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
Oregon becomes the latest state to address whether the former president is disqualified from appearing on its 2024 ballot.
This isn't the CPR Dummy you learned to do basic first aid on. This is a robot that'll push medical training to the extreme.
Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Trump is proposing.
Artificial intelligence continues to dominate the world of technology, and over in Brazil, the Meistrari team wants to help developers conquer it. Rodrigo Bobrow and Henrique Cunha started the company in 2023 after seeing how difficult it was to build AI orchestration, specifically prompt engineering. Prompt is the instruction given to another LLM, which defines the quality of the output, Bobrow explained.