Election Time: Early voting begins in Texas 2024 Republican, Democratic primaries

Voters from across the state will begin heading to the polls on Tuesday, as early voting starts in Texas.

Election Day for the 2024 Republican and Democratic primaries is March 5, but voters have the option to vote early in person from Tuesday through March 1.

At the top of the ticket is the race for president, but down the ballot, North Texas has races for Congress, the Texas Legislature and county officials.

In Tarrant County, polls are open:

Feb. 20-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 26-29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A full list of polling locations is available on the Tarrant County elections website.

The Star-Telegram has voter guides with information about who’s on the ballot and what to know as you head to the polls.

