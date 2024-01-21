Election Watch ’24: Why DeSantis and Haley must stay in the race

Iowa’s caucus – the first real test – is over.

Former President Trump “triumphed,” at least in the sense that he garnered a 51% majority of the caucus vote, then sped off to New York to face yet another trial for his multitudinous alleged infractions of civil and criminal law that have dogged his every step for the past year or two.

The results say that he defeated Gov. Ron DeSantis 51% to 21.2%, whipped Nikki Haley (19.1%), crushed Vivek Ramaswamy (7.7%) and creamed Ryan Binkley (0.7%) and Hutchison (0.2%). Mostly, in the public prints, this was truncated to “Trump wins with majority over crowded field” or something similar.

But there’s another way to think about this: Trump, in effect, did not run against any of these people “head to head” at all. Another way of thinking about this is: 49% of the hard core primary Republicans in the Iowa caucuses, turning out on one of the coldest, most miserable nights of the year, gathered to cast their votes against the former president.

Trump did not even win the majority of the 40 delegates: he split, 20/20. In political science-y terms, this was a tie.

In 2016, in crowded field, Trump was able to fix his sights on each stronger opponent in turn, picking them off like a sniper as he moved from primary to primary, banking heavily on their ability to dig their own political graves along the way. He was an underdog from the moment he descended the golden escalator. He refused to play a gentleman’s game, refused to play by any playbook all the fancy, top-dollar campaign fixers tried to thrust on him.

He did not “do” door to door. He relied almost entirely on earned media and dumpster-fire rallies, insulting opponents in both parties in the most repellant terms. When Ted Cruz dared to close the gap – he even widely sneered that Cruz’s father had had a hand in the Kennedy assassination.

It worked.

He tried a repeat performance in 2020, but this time, as an incumbent, he really had no primaries, and worse, he had a record. He could not run as an outsider, nor as a successful president. He had one opponent, Joe Biden, and he lost “bigly.”

What worked in the primaries and allowed him to slip past his hapless Democratic opponent in 2016 simply did not work once the campaign world righted itself.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley listens as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a Republican Presidential Primary Debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 10.

DeSantis and Haley have gotten one thing right all along: Trump may poll well, Trump may look good, and he certainly has a fanatical following among the “base,” but Iowa revealed a dangerous hole in the Teflon: nearly half of the core deserted him for someone else. Those folks might sit home with Netflix on election day.

But the party seems to be trapped – and it need not be, if DeSantis and Haley hang in. If there is no choice, the entire GOP is – early and fatally – tied to Trump’s oleaginous coattails, with possibly horrendous results.

DeSantis is a solid conservative with a solid record of legislative and electoral success – whatever has happened to his campaign, this fact still stands. Haley is a solid foreign-policy pragmatist and a domestic-policy realist likely to give breathing room to GOP congressional candidates currently boxed in supporting a man that may drive a majority of centrists and independents right out of the Republican column up and down the ballot.

Either could theoretically be acceptable to the base. Trump wholly thrills the base, but not more, and the base does not win general elections – the middle does.

The prophets and pundits of politics are saying that each of the “not Trump” candidates are each simply waiting for the other to drop out.

Let’s hope neither does. They represent sanity and stability — of very different sorts from each other. But sanity and stability, of any sort, are completely absent in the “anointed frontrunner.”

