Election worker Ruby Freeman gives emotional testimony in Rudy Giuliani 2020 election smear campaign case

A second Atlanta election worker testified Wednesday about the devastating impact of the lies spread by Rudy Giuliani as part of former President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Ruby Freeman, who was falsely accused of rigging votes along with her daughter, Shaye Moss, said she suffered a deluge of threats and hate messages after Giuliani and Trump targeted the pair by name.

“I can’t use my name anymore. I’m no longer ‘Lady Ruby,'” said Freeman, referring to her favored nickname, according to The Guardian. “Sometimes I don’t know who I am,”

Freeman’s lawyer flashed a ginger mint to show the jury what Giuliani falsely claimed was a computer thumb drive to fix votes for President Joe Biden.

The onetime owner of an Atlanta clothing and gift store said she has been handing out the soothing mints to strangers for years — and handed one to the District Court Judge Beryl Howell, who is presiding over the case.

Freeman and Moss rested their case after she finished testifying.

Giuliani could take the stand in his own defense as soon as Thursday.

Howell has already found Giuliani liable for defaming Moss and Freeman after he defied legally mandatory demands for evidence.

The jury is hearing evidence in a weeklong trial in Washington, D.C., only to determine the amount of damages he must pay. Freeman and Moss are asking for up to $43 million in compensatory damages. There is no limit to the amount of punitive damages the panel may impose on Giuliani.

Despite the ruling by Howell that Giuliani defamed the women, Giuliani has inexplicably repeated the same lies that led to the defamation suit in the first place.

The former Trump lawyer and New York City mayor derided Freeman and Moss on Tuesday night, continuing a string of intemperate outbursts that have dug himself into an even deeper legal hole.

Giuliani suggested the women’s lawsuit was little more than a shakedown scheme, a remark that came after Moss spent most of the day emotionally describing how her life was upended by vicious racist threats spawned by the lies.

“They’re seeking $40 million. Oh, yeah,” Giuliani said on a video streamed on X. “They’re seeking $40 million for the damage that I allegedly did to them.”

On Monday, after the first day of the damages trial, he falsely claimed that he told the truth and that he would present supposed evidence that Moss and Freeman “changed votes.” That outburst led Howell to rebuke him and warn that he could face a fresh defamation suit for repeating the lies.

Former federal prosecutor Harry Litman, a legal analyst for MSNBC, warned that the increasingly mercurial Giuliani will likely only hurt his case if he takes the stand and seeks to defend his indefensible conduct.

“I expect a train wreck,” Litman said. “The jury at the end of it I think will be motivated to punish him and to compensate Moss and Freeman very handsomely.”

Giuliani’s alleged role in hounding Moss and Freeman is a pillar of the blockbuster Georgia state racketeering case against Trump, Giuliani and more than a dozen acolytes accusing them of a plot to steal the 2020 election in Georgia and other states.

The man once lauded as America’s Mayor for his leadership also faces an increasingly grim financial situation, although adversaries say he may be hiding wealth from lawsuits.

He is being sued for unpaid fees by a former lawyer and for alleged sex harassment by an ex-aide who says he forced her to perform oral sex while he talked on the phone with Trump because “it made him feel like Bill Clinton.”

_____