Elections case filed by former Hudson councilman dismissed by Summit County court

A civil suit filed by a former Hudson councilman against his November challenger — who ultimately won the City Council seat — was dismissed Wednesday by Judge Kelly McLaughlin in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Scott Ruffer, who lost his Ward 4 seat in November to Michael Bird, filed suit against Bird and the Summit County Board of Elections, claiming that the Friends of Dr. Bird campaign committee did not fully comply with the state's campaign finance requirements. The initial court filing, submitted Dec. 11, accused the county elections board of ignoring Ohio law when it declared Bird the winner.

According to Ruffer's complaint, Bird's campaign committee failed to report any in-kind contributions from the nonprofit Clockwork Collaborative. It also claimed the group violated campaign finance laws by failing to register with election authorities as either a pollical action committee or a political contributing entity.

A response filed by Bird on Dec. 29 called Ruffer's case frivolous and said Bird was not involved with members or leadership of Clocktower Collaborative.

In her dismissal ruling, McLaughlin noted Ruffer "did not present any evidence that any election irregularities occurred and/or affected enough votes to change the result of the election." She also wrote that the court "lacksjurisdiction to address the campaign finance violations" that Ruffer claims occurred; Ruffer has filed two cases with the Ohio Elections Commission concerning the matter.

Ruffer was appointed to the ward seat in February 2023 to fill the council vacancy left by Beth Bigham, who left to take a staff position with U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Former Hudson councilman's elections complaints dismissed