Biden won, but technically the election's not over: What to expect in the next 60 days

Although President-elect Joe Biden has won the election and is currently sitting at 290 electoral votes, the election isn't over.

State's have to finish counting votes and certifying the results before their state-chosen deadline. Once states have certified their votes, state electors have to cast their Electoral College votes before sending them to Congress to be counted.

Despite President Donald Trump having yet to accept the outcome of the election and pursuing legal action, the timeline for state electors to meet and send in their votes will remain the same, as established by the Constitution.

If the several states Trump is contesting results in do conduct a recount, the recount and results have to be certified by the "Safe Harbor" deadline in order to count.

As we wait for states to certify their results and the results of Trump's lawsuits and Georgia's recount, what can we expect over the next 60 days?

Important dates to remember

