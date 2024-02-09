Elections Office sending mail ballots to Leon GOP voters ahead of presidential primary

Republicans in Leon County who asked for Vote-By-Mail ballots in Florida's presidential preference primary can expect to start getting them soon.

"During the next week, my office will mail over 7,300 Vote-by-Mail ballots to Leon County voters," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said in a news release. "In addition, we have already sent out over 100 ballots to military and overseas voters so they have extra time to receive and return their ballot."

Seven candidates will appear on ballots in the March 19 primary, though a number of them, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have already dropped their White House bids. Besides DeSantis, the other candidates are Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and former President Donald Trump.

The Supervisor of Elections Office noted that only Republicans will get to vote in the primary because the Florida Democratic Party nominated President Joe Biden as its sole candidate and there are no other races on the ballot.

2024 election campaign buttons

Republican voters who have not yet requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot have until March 7 to do so. Elections staff said that because of a recent change in state law, voters must renew their request for Vote-by-Mail ballots each election year.

To request a Vote-By-Mail ballot, visit LeonVotes.gov and click "Vote-By-Mail" or call the elections office at (850) 606-8683 (VOTE). Voters can also pick up Vote-By-Mail ballots at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway, through Election Day.

Vote-By-Mail ballots must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballots at least a week before the election.

Voters also can drop off Vote-By-Mail ballots at the Elections Office during business hours or at drop boxes now known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations during early voting at any polling location. The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation in time for the presidential primary is Feb. 20.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Elections Office sending mail ballots to Leon GOP voters for March primary