Electoral College: Biden affirmed president-elect as California electors push him over 270 votes
Joe Biden has received more than 270 Electoral College votes, securing the president-elect’s victory as electors across the country cast their votes on behalf of the 50 states and the Washington DC to choose the next president.
In a speech to her state’s electors, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said: "After today, the results will be final. It's time to move forward together."
Donald Trump has meanwhile continued to rage against his election defeat on Twitter, arguing without evidence for his claims that: "Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime."
Mr Biden received 306 votes to Mr Trump’s 232 in accordance with last month’s election results, bringing the country closer to ending a nightmarish post-election period in which the president has doggedly contested his challenger’s victory through a series of frivolous lawsuits.
He has thus far comprehensively failed to substantiate his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, with dozens of challenges filed by his campaign in crucial swing states that he won in 2016.
Following the votes, two more top Republican senators have acknowledged Mr Biden’s victory, including South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham and Missouri’s Roy Blunt.
The results now head to Washington to be tallied during a joint session of Congress. Vice president Mike Pence will preside.
Mr Biden is set to be sworn into office on 20 January.
Biden aides hope vote is a turning point for divisive fight over election results
Michigan lawmaker stripped of duties after refusing to rule out violence
Joe Biden clinches Electoral College win by taking California
Gretchen Whitmer: ‘It’s time to move forward together’
Stacey Abrams announces Biden wins all of Georgia’s electoral votes