How Do Electra Gruppen AB (publ)’s (STO:ELEC) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll look at Electra Gruppen AB (publ) (STO:ELEC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Electra Gruppen:

0.08 = kr23m ÷ (kr543m - kr256m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Electra Gruppen has an ROCE of 8.0%.

Is Electra Gruppen's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Electra Gruppen's ROCE is meaningfully below the Specialty Retail industry average of 11%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Electra Gruppen stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Electra Gruppen's current ROCE of 8.0% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 15% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Electra Gruppen's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Electra Gruppen is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Electra Gruppen's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Electra Gruppen has total assets of kr543m and current liabilities of kr256m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 47% of its total assets. Electra Gruppen has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

