What Is Electra Gruppen's (STO:ELEC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Electra Gruppen (STO:ELEC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 20% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 16% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Electra Gruppen Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Electra Gruppen's P/E of 11.57 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Electra Gruppen has a lower P/E than the average (14.2) in the specialty retail industry classification.

Electra Gruppen's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Electra Gruppen saw earnings per share decrease by 1.6% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 13% per year over the last five years. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Electra Gruppen's Balance Sheet

Net debt is 33% of Electra Gruppen's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Electra Gruppen's P/E Ratio

Electra Gruppen trades on a P/E ratio of 11.6, which is below the SE market average of 15.2. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Electra Gruppen recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 8.7 to 11.6 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.