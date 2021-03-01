To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

  • FILE PHOTO: Nevada Copper's Pumpkin Hollow copper mine in Yerington, Nevada
  • FILE PHOTO: A mining truck takes ore from the open-pit mine at the MP Materials rare earth mine in Mountain Pass
1 / 2

To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

FILE PHOTO: Nevada Copper's Pumpkin Hollow copper mine in Yerington, Nevada
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ernest Scheyder
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ernest Scheyder

(Reuters) - Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight.

Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lies beneath the flowers for use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

One conservation group alleged in a lawsuit that the flowers, known as Tiehm's buckwheat, were "dug up and destroyed." The rare plant posed a problem for ioneer because U.S. officials may soon add it to the Endangered Species List, which could scuttle the mining project.

Ioneer denies harming the flowers. Their cause of death remains hotly debated - as does the fate of the lithium mine.

The clash of environmental priorities underpinning the battle over Tiehm's buckwheat - conservation vs. green energy - is a microcosm of a much larger political quandary for the new administration of President Joe Biden, who has made big promises to environmentalists as well as labor groups and others who stand to benefit by boosting mining.

To please conservationists, Biden has vowed to set aside at least 30% of U.S. federal land and coastal areas for conservation, triple current levels.

But that aim could conflict with his promises to hasten the electrification of vehicles and to reduce the country's dependence on China for rare earths, lithium and other minerals needed for EV batteries. The administration has called the reliance on China a national security threat.

The administration will be forced into hard choices that anger one constituency or another.

"You can't have green energy without mining," Mark Senti, chief executive of Florida-based rare earth magnet company Advanced Magnet Lab Inc. "That's just the reality."

Rare earth magnets are used to make a range of consumer electronics as well as precision-guided missiles and other weapons.

Two sources familiar with White House deliberations on domestic mining told Reuters that Biden plans to allow mines that produce EV metals to be developed under existing environmental standards, rather than face a tightened process that would apply to mining for other materials, such as coal.

Biden is open to allowing more mines on federal land, the sources said, but won't give the industry carte blanche to dig everywhere. That will likely mean approval of mines for rare earths and lithium, though certain copper projects – including a proposed Arizona copper mine from Rio Tinto Plc opposed by Native Americans - are likely to face extra scrutiny, the sources said.

The White House declined to comment for this article.

DIGGING NEEDED

Demand for metals used in EV batteries is expected to rise sharply as automakers including Tesla Inc, BMW and General Motors plan major expansions of EV production. California, the biggest U.S. vehicle market, aims to entirely ban fossil fuel-powered engines by 2035.

Biden has promised to convert the entire U.S. government fleet - about 640,000 vehicles - to EVs. That plan alone could require a 12-fold increase in U.S. lithium production by 2030, according to Benchmark Minerals Intelligence, as well as increases in output of domestic copper, nickel and cobalt. Federal land is teeming with many of these EV metals, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"There is no way there's enough raw materials being produced right now to start replacing millions of gasoline-powered motor vehicles with EVs," said Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty Industries Inc, which mines the hardening metal tungsten in Portugal and South Korea.

Despite that shortage, proposed U.S. mines from Rio Tinto Ltd, BHP Group Ltd, Antofagasta Plc, Lithium Americas Corp, Glencore Plc and others are drawing stiff opposition from conservation groups. The projects would supply enough lithium for more than 5 million EV batteries and enough copper for more than 10,000 EVs each year.

Mining companies insist that federal lands can still be protected while the U.S. boosts output of minerals needed to accelerate the EV transition.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and the mining industry "pushed the narrative that we need to mine everywhere and undercut environmental safeguards in order to build more batteries," said Drew McConville of The Wilderness Society, a conservation group. "We have confidence that the Biden administration is going to see through that false narrative."

Earthworks and other environmental groups are now lobbying automakers to only buy metals from mines deemed environmentally friendly by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), a nonprofit group. BMW, Ford Motor Co and Daimler have agreed to abide by IRMA guidelines, and other automakers may follow suit.

PROJECTS AT RISK

Biden has not weighed in on two controversial copper mine projects in Minnesota's environmentally-sensitive Boundary Waters region from PolyMet Mining Corp and Antofagasta Plc's Twin Metals subsidiary.

Tom Vilsack - the secretary of agriculture, the department that oversees the Boundary Waters - has in the past opposed the Twin Metals project, arguing that it threatened wilderness and marshlands.

Deb Haaland, the new secretary of interior, the department that controls most federal land, previously voted for a bill that would have banned copper sulfide mining in northern Minnesota. That bill, authored by U.S. Representative Betty McCollum, a Minnesota Democrat, will be reintroduced this month, her aides told Reuters.

Conservationists nonetheless remain concerned that the appeal of copper for EVs and other renewable energy devices may help the mines ultimately get approved.

"If these were coal mines, I'd feel much more comfortable knowing they wouldn't be approved," said Pete Marshall of Friends of the Boundary Waters.

WORRIES ABOUT WILDLIFE, SACRED GROUNDS, FLOWERS

In Arizona, Biden promised Native Americans - whose votes helped him win the battleground state - that they would have a "seat at the table" if he defeated Trump. But he has yet to meet with them to discuss worries that Rio Tinto's Resolution proposed copper mine would destroy sacred sites considered home to religious deities.

Other controversial projects include Idaho's Stibnite proposed mine, from John Paulson-backed Perpetua Resources Corp, which is under fresh scrutiny by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency staff over fears it would pollute Native American fishing grounds. The mine would produce gold and antimony, used to make alloys for EV batteries.

In Nevada, the Department of Wildlife worries that the lithium mines planned by ioneer and Lithium Americas would harm trout, deer and pronghorn habitats. The Lithium Americas mine received federal approval last month, but ranchers have sued the U.S. government to reverse that decision.

"Renewable energy and electric cars aren't green if they destroy an important habitat and drive wildlife extinct," said Kelly Fuller, of the Western Watersheds Project, which opposes the Lithium Americas project.

In Nevada, the death of the Tiehm's buckwheat flowers at ioneer's proposed mine site remains a point of contention. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has theorized that thirsty squirrels may have gnawed the roots of more than 17,000 flowers for water amid a drought in the state.

The Center for Biological Diversity, which opposes the mine, said there was evidence that humans destroyed the flowers. "The targeted nature of the damage, combined with the lack of feces, pawprints, hoofprints, or other evidence of wildlife suggest human involvement," the group said in a court filing.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is now set to rule this summer on whether the flower is an endangered species - a designation that would prevent development on much of the land ioneer is trying to mine.

Ioneer has hired scientists to move the flowers to a new site, though it's unclear if that process will succeed. "We can extract this lithium and also save this flower," said James Calaway, ioneer's chairman.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Amran Abocar and Brian Thevenot)

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman’s Oppenheimer Bets Big on Laggard Stocks Amid Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief global equity strategist says that the market is underestimating how strong the economic recovery could be this year, and that cheaper value and cyclical stocks will be the prime winners from this bounce.“The underlying trend here is pretty clear that we’re moving into a period of very synchronized global growth,” Goldman’s Peter Oppenheimer said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that he expects 6.5% global growth this year amid supportive monetary and fiscal policies as well as rising commodity prices. “These conditions are still very favorable for cyclicals and value, and we think this has further to go.”Equities globally slumped last week as investors rotated out of frothier parts of the market, such as technology shares, amid concerns about a spike in government bond yields. However, the retreat in risk assets didn’t last long and investors started buying the dip on Friday, with the focus this week shifting to optimism over rapid vaccination efforts and economic reopening plans.Cheaper, or so-called value shares, outperformed companies with robust growth in February, with the MSCI World Value Index rising 4.5% in contrast to a mere 0.3% gain for the MSCI World Growth gauge. Goldman’s Oppenheimer said there’s potential for a “big catch-up” in reopening trades, such as travel and leisure, beverages, banks, commodity sectors and transport infrastructure.“These are all areas that still look cheap and can benefit a lot from the kind of strong pickup in growth we expect from the middle of the year, prompted by the faster roll-out of vaccines, particularly in the U.K., in the U.S.,” he said. High savings rates should translate into a strong rise in consumption as lockdowns get eased, he added.At the same time, Goldman continues to like some technology companies, but notes that there’s less room for upgrades to estimates as these pandemic winners are more vulnerable in terms of valuations to higher bond yields or steeper yield curve, Oppenheimer said.On the bond market selloff, Goldman’s chief global equity strategist said that stock investors will be watching the speed, level and reason behind rising yields. A move up of 40 basis points in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields within a month could lead to negative equity returns, he said. But typically, rising rates and inflation expectations are positive for equities because they reduce the implied risk of recession and deflation, Oppenheimer said.“If it’s a gradual move, I think stocks can do quite well in value and cyclicals also. If it’s a very rapid move, then you start to get the problem,” Oppenheimer said. “But if it’s a rise in nominal rates and breakevens reflecting stronger confidence in growth and inflation, that’s a lot more positive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • English health authority says vaccines 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s

    The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are more than 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations from COVID-19 in those over 80 after one dose of either shot, Public Health England (PHE) said on Monday, citing a pre-print study. PHE said the real world study, with data generated from Britain's vaccine rollout, also found that protection against symptomatic COVID in those over 70 ranged between 57-61% for one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and between 60-73% for the Oxford-AstraZeneca one four weeks after the first shot. "These results may also help to explain why the number of COVID admissions to intensive care units among people over 80 in the UK have dropped to single figures in the last couple of weeks, which is something I know that we all welcome," health minister Matt Hancock said at a news conference.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

    Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

  • LA police probe fire, vandalism at Japanese Buddhist temple

    Authorities are investigating a vandalism and fire at a Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video caught a man jumping the security fences at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Thursday night, smashing a 12-foot-high glass window with a rock, yanking a pair of metallic lanterns off their concrete bases and lighting two wooden lantern stands on fire, the temple's head priest told the Los Angeles Times.

  • Dubai Suffered Steepest Population Drop in Gulf Region, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s population dropped by 8.4% last year, the steepest decline in the Gulf region, as expatriate workers were forced to leave amid the economic upheaval wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, S&P Global Ratings said.The drop in Dubai -- the Middle East’s hub for business and tourism -- compares with a 4% decline for the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, according to S&P estimates. Job losses accelerated in the region last year as the pandemic spread.Expatriates make up the majority of the population in the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part. Residency permits in the country are usually tied to employment and many expatriates have to leave if they lose their jobs.S&P Tallies Up Gulf’s Population Exodus and Warns on Risks AheadThe launch of the World Expo 2020 exhibition, delayed for a year, is set to “provide a platform for a recovery in activity,” analysts including Sapna Jagtiani wrote. Still, the ratings agency expects Dubai’s gross domestic product in dollar terms to return to 2019 levels only in 2023.Key sectors in Dubai, particularly real estate, tourism, hospitality, and retail, will likely remain under pressure for the next 12-24 months, S&P said.To combat the effects of the pandemic and lower oil prices, the UAE took unprecedented measures last year. The country started allowing full foreign ownership in firms, eased rules for obtaining citizenship and tried to lure in foreigners with retirement programs.Oxford Economics had predicted a 10% drop in the UAE’s population in May. In an updated report issued in December, its economists said the country’s expatriate population will likely decline in line with their previous estimate, given significant cuts in key sectors.More from S&P:Real estate companies’ profitability set to “remain under pressure and leverage to be high.”Property firms are seen focusing on cost optimization, managing liquidity and preserving cash flow if there is no substantial recovery in their revenues.“Rated Dubai-based real estate companies still have good liquidity and access to funding, however, despite currently trying times.”The normalization of relations with Israel restoration of ties between Qatar and the four Arab countries seen supporting tourism and real estate investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Verizon: The Risk Is to the Upside

    It was last Thursday, I remember teeing up Verizon for a sale. My equity stake in Verizon has only returned an unrealized 7% over these past two years...certainly qualifying the name as an underperformer. Not only did I not sell my shares in Verizon, I did not sell any of them.

  • Florida golfer drowns after looking for lost ball in pond, police say

    Hermilo Jazmines, 74, was last seen looking for his golf ball at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Sri Lanka girl, 9, dies in 'exorcism' ritual

    Two people, including the child's mother, have been arrested in connection with the death.

  • OTR: Rep. Richard Neal breaks down $1.9 trillion relief bill that passed House

    The Massachusetts congressman and chair of the House Ways and Means Committee also addresses the challenges of getting the package onto President Joe Biden's desk wholly intact.

  • MGM/UA Develops TV Series On Judo World Champions Saeid Mollaei & Sagi Muki

    EXCLUSIVE: MGM/UA Television and Israel’s Tadmor Entertainment are developing a scripted television series based on the lives of judo world champions Saeid Mollaei and Sagi Muki. The two companies have acquired the life rights to the duo and are working with the International Judo Federation to develop the series, which will feature exclusive footage of […]

  • GOP Rep. Bill Cassidy says Trump won't be the party's 2024 presidential nominee

    "He'll be 78 years old. I don't think he'll be our nominee," GOP Rep. Bill Cassidy said about Donald Trump on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

  • Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Embarrass Hollywood Foreign Press in Golden Globes Opening

    NBCAppearing from opposite coasts at the first-ever socially-distanced Golden Globes, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler still managed to pull off some solid jokes at Hollywood’s expense Sunday night. And they almost made it look like they were actually in the same room.“Tina and I are hosting from two different cities, but the technology is so great you will never tell the difference,” Poehler said, promising, “It will be smooth sailing.”“You won’t even notice,” Fey added, as she “stroked” her comedy partner’s face. “Oh, I have missed you, my love,” she said. “I always knew my career would end with me wandering around the Rainbow Room pretending to talk to Amy, I just thought it would be later.”Instead of cutting to the nominees in the audience, who were replaced with a limited number of first responders, the show’s director valiantly attempted to show the celebrities reacting from home, which was about as awkward as it sounds.But the spiciest part of their opening duologue took on the “European weirdos” who make up the 87-person Hollywood Foreign Press Association. As the pair began to roast the shadowy organization for nominating TV shows like Emily in Paris (“French Exit is what I did after watching the first episode of Emily in Paris”) and movie’s like Sia’s Music (“I don’t want to get into it but it’s really problematic and Twitter is saying it’s the most offensive casting since Kate Hudson was the Weight Watchers spokesperson”) they fully addressed the elephant in the room.Inside the Golden Globes’ Shady History of Awards-Giving“This is probably something we should have told you guys earlier,” Poehler explained. “Everybody is understandably upset with the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens. That’s like their thing. But a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked.”“Look, we all know award shows are stupid,” Fey added. “But the point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press.” While they maybe “didn’t get the memo” because their “workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald’s,” she said, “You gotta change that, so here’s to changing it.”Despite the criticism from the hosts—and from many prominent nominees who shared the “no Black members” fact on social media in the days leading up to the ceremony—the Globes did deliver its first award to Daniel Kaluuya for his performance as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. But when he started to make his acceptance speech from home, his sound was off.When he finally got the chance to speak, he repeated, “You’re doing me dirty” several times before offering up his thank yous and accepting his award.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • One student injured at junior high school shooting in Arkansas

    A suspect is in custody after a reported school shooting in Arkansas left one student injured in a serious condition. According to multiple reports, police confirmed the Monday morning shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School. Watson Chapel School District said in a Facebook post the campuses are on lockdown as the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department and Pine Bluff Police Department control and investigate the shooting.

  • PE Firms Are Feasting on China’s $5.5 Billion Logistics M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Deals targeting logistics companies in China have delivered the best start to the year on record, generating bumper profits for private equity firms.About $5.5 billion worth of acquisitions of Chinese logistics firms have been announced so far this year, the strongest first quarter ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Warburg Pincus LLC and MBK Partners are among the firms that have recently profited from selling their stakes in companies in the red-hot sector.Buyout firms have been betting heavily on assets like warehouse space well before China’s increasingly affluent consumers joined the shift toward e-commerce, which was turbo-charged by the coronavirus pandemic. Even after these latest transactions, dealmakers see investment in Chinese logistics assets continuing to rise.“We’re seeing an increase in valuation for logistics properties, particularly in higher growth areas around China’s first-tier cities,” said Justin Wai, a Hong Kong-based managing director of real estate at Blackstone Group Inc. “This is a reflection of the underlying strength of the warehouse leasing market as well as demand from e-commerce.”Blackstone began investing in logistics more than a decade ago, driven by conviction that e-commerce trends would spur the need for warehouses. Logistics is now the firm’s largest exposure overall, comprising more than a third of its real estate portfolio globally.Time To ExitWarburg Pincus, one of the biggest modern warehousing investors in Asia, capitalized early on its long-term investment in Chinese logistics. The firm reaped a return of more than 10 times on its investment in ESR Cayman Ltd., said a person familiar with the matter, after the company went public in Hong Kong in 2019. Last year, Warburg reduced its stake to less than 5%.The firm has also invested in New Ease China, which focuses on shipments through China’s airports and urban hubs, and Beijing Yunniao Technology Co., a short-haul logistics platform that matches shippers and truckers, according to Warburg Pincus’ website.The pandemic has helped spark more deals for warehouses needed to store goods ordered online as well as the transportation networks to deliver them. Chinese e-commerce revenue is set to surpass 50% of the country’s total retail sales this year, making it the first nation to do the majority of its shopping online, according to researcher EMarketer.“We’re seeing volumes at record highs, propelling earnings and share prices,” said Michael Hufton, head of Asia Pacific transportation and logistics at Morgan Stanley based in Hong Kong. “That’s given boards more confidence about pursuing deals.”Along with warehousing, transportation-related logistics assets are in demand. MBK Partners sold Apex International Corp. last week in a deal valuing the freight forwarder at about $1.5 billion, giving it a gain of about five times its investment, another person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the information is private.Representatives for Warburg Pincus and MBK Partners declined to comment.Next StepsAs some firms take profits, others are pursuing deals to scale up, such as SF Holding Co.’s $2.3 billion takeover of tycoon Robert Kuok’s Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. or Blackstone’s purchase in November of a majority stake in a 1.2 million square meter logistics park in Guangzhou for $1.1 billion.The upcoming Hong Kong initial public offering of JD.com Inc.’s logistics arm, which is backed by private equity firms including Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia Capital China and Carlyle Group Inc., could raise about $5 billion, Bloomberg News has reported, arming the company with cash for potential acquisitions.“We’re poised to see more M&A deals in logistics over the coming years as companies seek to offer more integrated services,” James Teo, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst based in Singapore, said in a phone interview. “There are still plenty of target opportunities for the bigger players to buy and build on their capabilities, especially many local and more niche players across China.”One path to expansion is to tap areas like cold storage, which has taken on critical importance as countries aim to roll out vaccines and other supplies to fight the coronavirus. It also supports grocery delivery, a contested battleground among e-commerce firms. FountainVest Partners bought a majority stake in cold chain specialist CJ Rokin Logistics Supply Chain Co. on Thursday for 733.8 billion won ($656 million).Shanghai ANE Logistics Ltd., a less-than-truckload shipping operator backed by Carlyle Group, is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about $500 million, Bloomberg News has reported.Read More: Alibaba, Pinduoduo Fight Against China’s Looming Food Crisis“Scale is important in logistics,” said Morgan Stanley’s Hufton. “Large Asian and international players are very keen on bulking up on certain geographic areas, including China and southeast Asia, and some specific areas including cold storage and freight forwarding.”(Updates with additional Warburg Pincus investments in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2nd endangered orangutan baby in 2 years at New Orleans zoo

    It’s cute, cuddled, red-haired, and critically endangered — and the second Sumatran orangutan born in two years at the zoo in New Orleans. Veterinarians haven’t yet been able to weigh, measure and determine the sex of the baby born early Sunday to 12-year-old Reese, Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said Monday. “Reese is cuddling and being very attentive with the infant, but we cannot confirm lactation and nursing just yet,” Matherne said in an email.

  • Authorities rescue 5 from truck trapped in flooded creek in Tennessee

    Five people, including an infant, were rescued from a pickup truck that had slid off a water-covered bridge and into a swollen creek in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon amid severe flooding across the southern U.S. state, authorities said. The vehicle was swept off the road by floodwater and became partially submerged in the rushing creek, with all five occupants trapped inside, near the small town of Liberty in DeKalb County, about 60 miles southeast of Nashville. Water rescue teams from multiple agencies worked together and used various equipment, including a bucket truck, to safely rescue the individuals, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department.

  • Biden administration to appeal eviction moratorium ruling

    The U.S. Justice Department said on Saturday it will appeal a judge's ruling that the nationwide eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic is unlawful. The measure authorized by Congress and issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention covers most residential evictions in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. A federal judge in Texas ruled on Thursday that Congress did not have the power to authorize the moratorium under the U.S. Constitution.

  • SoftBank's internet business to invest $5 billion to resist overseas tech giants

    SoftBank's internet subsidiary Z Holdings outlined plans on Monday to invest 500 billion yen ($4.7 billion) in technology over five years to resist an onslaught from larger overseas rivals. The announcement follows the merger of its internet business Yahoo Japan with chat app operator Line, creating a $30 billion domestic internet heavyweight. Z Holdings said it is targeting sales of 2 trillion yen and operating income of 225 billion yen in three years, as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for online services.

  • DeSantis order expands coronavirus vaccine options for high-risk people under 65

    People under age 65 who have prior conditions that put them at risk to the coronavirus could soon receive vaccines outside hospitals after a quiet executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis late Friday. The order says that physicians, advance practice registered nurses and pharmacists can vaccinate a person deemed extremely vulnerable by their physician. Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, ...

  • Cocoa Industry Is Pinning Growth Hopes on India’s Sweet Tooth

    (Bloomberg) -- The cocoa industry, faced with stagnating chocolate demand in North America and Europe, is turning its growth hopes on India’s burgeoning appetite for sweet treats.That’s according to the International Cocoa Organization, which says India could emerge as the fastest-growing market for products used to make everything from chocolate bars to ice cream due to rising wealth and a relatively low demand base. Per capita consumption of chocolate confectionery in the second-most populous country was roughly 10% of the global average in 2018, the ICCO said.“India is the only place where I really see big potential in terms of consumption volumes,” ICCO Executive Director Michel Arrion said in an interview. “It already has a tradition of eating sweets -- unlike China -- and is the No. 1 potential market of the future.”The cocoa sector is looking for nations to sell more products to as the key U.S. and European markets become saturated and consumers shift toward healthier foods. At the same time, demand across Asia -- seen as the largest growth driver of cocoa processing before the Covid-19 crisis -- is expected to see only a tepid revival this year as the pandemic weighs on spending and travel.India’s annual demand for semi-finished cocoa products used in confectionery, sweet biscuits, ice cream and frozen desserts is forecast to expand about 36% from 2018 levels to 96,735 tons by 2023, according to an ICCO report. The country’s interest in chocolate and growth in consumption is on par, if not stronger, than China, the Cocoa Association of Asia said in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.