Electric blanket emerges as point of contention in Brighton ax murder

It was nearly four decades before an arrest in what is called "the Brighton ax murder" in local crime lore, and now the progress of the criminal case has been slowed even more by a pandemic.

A trial was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, but that, as with nearly all local trials, was sidelined by the coronavirus. However, lawyers have continued to file motions, and a remotely held hearing is now scheduled for Dec. 22.

James Krauseneck Jr. is accused of killing his wife, Cathleen, with a single blow from an ax to her head as she slept in their Brighton home on Feb. 19, 1982. Cathleen was found dead in the couple's bed; her husband said that she was alive and asleep when he left for work that morning, and he returned home and found her body.

Cathleen Krauseneck was killed in 1982 by an ax blow to her head in her Brighton home.

The home appeared to have been burglarized, but investigators determined the burglary appeared clearly to have been staged.

No forensics evidence connects James Krauseneck to the homicide — the ax handle was wiped clean — and he continues to maintain his innocence.

"The case is a circumstantial case," Assistant District Attorney William Gargan wrote in court papers filed in November. "There never has been that quantum of proof which would take it out of the realm of a circumstantial case."

James and Cathy Krauseneck with daughter Sara. The family moved to Brighton in 1981. Cathy was killed in their home in Feb. 1982

Defense lawyers say the murder indictment, handed up in November 2019, should be tossed out. In court papers also filed in November, they say information they recently received — that police found the electric blanket on the bed on which Cathleen Krauseneck was killed set to "off" — was inaccurately related to the grand jury during the testimony of Dr. Michael Baden, a medical examiner.

Baden has contended that the time of Cathleen Krauseneck's death could have been up to several hours before her husband left for his job at Eastman Kodak Co.

"This unwarranted implication that there was a basis to find the electric blanket was 'on' lended support to Dr. Baden's otherwise unsupported opinion that the time of death was much earlier than a conventional analysis would suggest," defense attorney William Easton wrote in court papers.

The electric blanket

Baden's grand jury testimony has been intensely challenged by Krauseneck's defense lawyers, Easton and Michael Wolford. They say that Baden resorted to an unreliable formula to establish a possible time of death.

It wasn't until the August delivery of nearly 3,000 of pages of evidence from the prosecution that they discovered the issue of the electric blanket, they say. That evidence — records previously sent to the FBI for its analysis of the proof — was largely duplicative of other evidence the defense received, except it did include information about the blanket setting.

An investigating Brighton Police Department sergeant wrote in his 1982 report that the electric blanket on the bed on which Cathleen was found had "dual controls."

"Both controls were in the 'off' position," he wrote.

At the grand jury Baden testified that "it's not clear whether the (electric blanket) was on or not," records show.

Why does this matter?

Defense lawyers say that grand jurors may have believed the blanket to have been on, which could have provided "support to Dr. Baden's otherwise unsupported opinion that the time of death was much earlier than a conventional analysis would suggest."

Prosecutors have maintained that Baden's testimony is reliable, and that it is simply one piece of the evidence against Krauseneck.

James Krauseneck listens as discussion between the attorneys about materials can be turned over to the defense takes place.

Years before arrest

Defense lawyers also say that they have been hampered by the span of years from killing to arrest — another reason, they say, for the murder indictment to be thrown out. Witnesses who could help establish Krauseneck's innocence are no longer available, they say.

"All sorts of people are gone," Easton said in an interview. "They've disappeared. They've died."

Among them, the defense contends, are medical examiners who earlier weighed in on the time of death and could raise questions about Baden's claims.

There is little new about the investigation that was not available decades ago, Easton said.

In court papers "we basically cite all of these cold cases in New York," he said. "There's always a reason" for criminal charges in those cases, he said.

"There's a DNA match, or witnesses who were intimidated and decide to come forward," Easton said.

Prosecutors say they too have lost witnesses, including investigators, who could have testified at trial. And, while Krauseneck was a suspect from the early days of the investigation, police have always been willing to look at other possibilities, Gargan said.

The grave of Cathleen (Schlosser) Krauseneck located in the Krauseneck family plot in Hillside Cemetery in St Clair, MI Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Cathleen was murdered in Feb. 1982 in Brighton. Her husband James Krauseneck was charged with her murder in November this year.

Prosecutors and police "weren't reasoning from a conclusion," Gargan said. "They were reasoning to a conclusion."

In 2015 the Brighton police sent crime scene evidence to the FBI to be tested and re-examined. They also sent the thousands of pages of investigative reports to be digitized.

Those steps were taken to help find possible suspects, whether they be Krauseneck or someone else, authorities say. That review led to the 2019 indictment.

"It was a complete fresh examination of the case," said Gargan, who was assigned to the case last year,

Both Brighton police and prosecutors "made good faith determinations that the initial proof against (Krauseneck) was potentially insufficient and that the homicide investigation needed to continue," Gargan wrote in court papers about the 2015 decision to re-examine the case.

