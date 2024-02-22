Electric Boat to increase hiring in RI. What's behind the continued growth.

GROTON, Connecticut – Submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat plans to hire more than 5,000 people this year, including 1,900 at its Rhode Island shipyard in Quonset Point, its president announced Thursday morning.

Kevin M. Graney said that follows on more than 5,000 hired last year as construction of the Columbia class of ballistic nuclear missile submarines ramps up.

“My message today is EB is still hiring,” Graney told a morning meeting of legislators. “We are in the midst of a once-in-a-generation expansion. I think the numbers are enormous.”

The Columbia program now equals the amount of work at Electric Boat on the Virginia class of attack submarines. The two programs combined account for 80% of the work at the submarine builder.

The lead ship of the Columbia class, which will replace the Ohio class, is about 42% built.

In this July 30, 2015, file photo, shipyard workers work at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Conn., prepare a submarine for float-off.

Graney said the 5,000 hires last year and 5,000 this year represent an increase in the company’s workforce of about 3,000 each year, with the other 2,000 to replace workers who leave the company.

Breakdown of 2024 expected hires

Quonset Point shipyard operations: 1,900

Groton shipyard operations: 1,100

Engineering and design: 1,200

Support: 1,000

For a total of 5,200.

More: This RI resident, former Navy secretary, will have a destroyer named after him. What to know.

Breakdown of 2023 hires

Quonset Point shipyard operations: 1,913

Groton shipyard operations: 1,133

Engineering and design: 1,261

Support: 1,072

For a total of 5,379.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: General Dynamics Electric Boat plans to hire 1,900 at RI shipyard