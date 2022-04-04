Electric Capital Leads $4.5M Investment in Near Exchange Trisolaris
Trisolaris, a decentralized exchange on the Near protocol, has announced a strategic investment led by Electric Capital with participation from Jump Crypto, Dragonfly Capital, Leminscap and Ethereal Ventures, among others. The investment in the Trisolaris decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) totaled $4.5 million, the company told CoinDesk in an email.
Trisolaris has $230.7 million in total value locked on the Aurora engine, according to DeFiLlama. The Aurora engine lets developers fork Ethereum-compatible contracts and deploy Solidity code on the layer 1 Near blockchain.
Near’s Aurora raised $12 million in funding in October, and Near followed with a $100 million funding round in January.
Trisolaris will use the capital to expand its team to continue investing in key product areas. The near-term roadmap includes improving the trading experience and infrastructure, and launching decentralized finance (DeFi) primitives (which escrow or custody funds directly in a smart contract) and cross-chain swaps between Near and Aurora.
There are also plans to revamp the tokenomics behind the native TRI token and integrate the token into more Near ecosystem projects.
Last week, Trisolaris launched a new stableswap product that allows users to swap funds across multiple automated market makers (AMM) from one interface. Trisolaris hopes to grow the product to over $500 million in liquidity.
