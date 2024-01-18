Electric car company Tesla to open distribution center in Greenville. What you need to know.

Electric car company Tesla will open a regional distribution center in Fountain Inn sometime this year.

The center will be Tesla's largest investment in South Carolina.

The 251,100-square-foot facility will focus on distributing vehicle parts regionally. Manufacturing will not be included at the new center, located within the Fox Hill Business Park.

Total investment and how many jobs are included have not been made public.

“We are excited that Tesla has chosen to call Fountain Inn home for their first facility in South Carolina,” said Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer. “This facility will not only create local jobs that will support families, but it also helps many of our region's existing suppliers get their products to one of the nation's most innovative automotive companies more efficiently.”

South Carolinians cannot yet purchase a Tesla without traveling to a nearby state due to state laws prohibiting car manufacturers from selling to consumers directly without a physical car dealership.

“Tesla is changing the automotive industry in America and abroad,” said Kevin Landmesser, interim CEO of the Greenville Area Development Corporation. "The addition of Tesla to Greenville County can help raise income levels for our area and create quality jobs. We welcome Tesla’s addition to our community,”

