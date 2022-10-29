Electric car owners may face taxes within three years

Edward Malnick
·4 min read
A car being charged - Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
A car being charged - Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Electric car and van owners could be hit with road tax bills in less than three years, under plans being considered by Jeremy Hunt for the Autumn Statement.

A Whitehall source claimed it was now inevitable that electric vehicles would be subject to road tax "at some point", adding that the Treasury was considering "when that should be".

One of the options being considered by the Treasury to help plug the projected hole in public finances is to require owners of electric vehicles to begin paying VED from the 2025/26 financial year.

Mr Hunt is separately examining ways to reduce or scrap reliefs and allowances currently offered as part of capital gains tax.

A Government source said the Chancellor was responding to "an emergency situation that will require tax rises and spending cuts to stabilise the markets and put our finances on a more sustainable footing."

But, Kit Malthouse, who quit as education secretary last week, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was Liz Truss's business secretary, both issued warnings about potential tax hikes, after Mr Hunt's earlier decision to reinstate the planned corporation tax increase from next year.

Writing in this newspaper, Mr Malthouse said that companies simply pass on tax to consumers, stating: "They just price it in as an overhead, so consumers pay tax for them when we buy their goods or services."

He also called for Rishi Sunak and Mr Hunt to focus public spending on core priorities, as he questioned why a transport minister "had boasted at the despatch box that the government plans to spend £9.9 billion on “cycling and walking objectives”.

In a separate interview with this newspaper, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "I think there is a natural limit to how much tax an economy will pay. And that you can do whatever you like with the rates, but that actually people aren't going to pay very, very high rates of tax.

"There are stories that capital gains tax might go up. Capital gains tax is a voluntary tax. How do you not pay capital gains tax? You don't sell something."

Earlier this year, MPs warned that the £35 billion annual revenue from vehicle excise duty and fuel duty was set to fall to zero by 2040. The transport select committee has called for all drivers to be charged based on the distance they travel.

A Whitehall source said: “Everyone knows that electric vehicles will have to be subject to road tax at some point. The Treasury is considering when that should be, while ensuring uptake isn’t disincentivised in the short-term.”

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor on October 26 - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
The Prime Minister and the Chancellor on October 26 - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Currently, zero vehicle excise duty is paid on electric vehicles, with the government previously guaranteeing the exemption until at least 2025 - the point at which the Treasury is now considering levying the tax on zero-emission cars and vans. The move would come five years before the planned 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol vehicles, leaving officials examining ways in which those buying new electric vehicles do not face an immediate penalty.

Meanwhile, Conservative MPs are calling for a “crazy” tax cliff edge to be removed from the Government’s flagship childcare support scheme.

A report by Policy Exchange, a centre-right think tank, warned that people who claim tax relief on childcare and earn over £100,000 are hit with an effective 97 per cent rate of income tax.

Relief of up to £2,000 a year is withdrawn altogether for the top earners, meaning that an individual with two children earning £123,700 is only £760 better off than someone earning £99,000, the think tank said.

Harriett Baldwin, who is running to be chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, said the Chancellor should review the policy.

“I believe it's really important that families get help with childcare, because it benefits everyone if women can stay close to the workplace during the period that they have small children,” she said.

Sir John Redwood, a former Cabinet minister, said removing the tax cliff edge would benefit NHS doctors.

“It's crazy, and I think they should do something about all the anomalies around £100,000 as part of the health service package,” he said.

“They do need a better work plan and package of retention and recruitment and this does affect quite a lot of doctors.”

Recommended Stories

  • Miami Beach condo evacuated over structural concerns a year after deadly Surfside collapse

    Residents of the oceanfront Port Royale Condominium were given mere hours to evacuate

  • Factbox-U.N.-led deal to ensure safe export of Ukraine's grain

    Russia said on Saturday it was pulling out of a deal aimed at unlocking Ukrainian grain and fertiliser exports from Black Sea ports and easing global food shortages. It targeted the pre-war level of 5 million metric tonnes exported from Ukraine each month. The U.N. World Food Programme said at the time the deal was signed that some 47 million people had moved into a stage of "acute hunger" due to fall-out from the war which halted Ukrainian shipments.

  • Keiser remains No. 1 in Oct. 28 Bushnell/Golfweek’s NAIA Coaches Poll

    The Seahawks received seven first-place votes and 283 points in the process.

  • Something surprising can cause electric vehicles to catch on fire. Here's what experts want you to know.

    Flood waters present a unique danger to electric cars, but data shows fires are far more common in gas vehicles.

  • Bros, review: Hollywood’s first gay rom-com should feel fresh – but this stinks

    We deserve a gay romcom better than Bros – less preachy, more sincerely warm-hearted, and preferably one not starring Billy Eichner, who starts blowing it the instant he appears. He co-wrote, too, with his director, Nicholas Stoller, and in a presumed nod to Stephen Sondheim’s Company, plays Bobby, a successful podcast host in New York who’s perpetually single, and mostly likes it that way.

  • Arch Manning throws 4 TD passes as Newman rolls

    Another big game for Arch Manning with 4 TD passes

  • Hutchinson, South Mountain men’s golf maintain top spots in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Coaches Polls

    Hutchinson, South Mountain maintain the top spots in the Bushnell/Golfweek junior college coaches polls.

  • Good News: Bad S&P 500 Earnings Are Playing Into the Fed’s Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Was it good or bad this week when Alphabet Inc. told investors that advertising demand that helped swell its top line 50% in two years is starting to soften? Depends on what you mean by bad, and rarely has an argument over definitions meant more for markets and the economy.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses

  • Russia halts UN-brokered deal to allow grain shipments from Ukraine

    Russia halted its participation in a UN-brokered deal to allow grain shipments from Ukraine after Russian officials said a warship sustained damage in an attack on Saturday morning. The Russian Ministry of Defense said Ukraine conducted a drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, a major port city in Crimea, and caused minor…

  • Texas police chief says he shouldn't resign over the Uvalde shooting because state police 'did not fail' the community

    McCraw told CNN last month he would resign if his agency was found to have "any culpability" in the bungled police response to the Uvalde shooting.

  • Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers

    About 60% of the Midwest and northern Great Plain states are in a drought. Nearly the entire stretch of the Mississippi River — from Minnesota to the river’s mouth in Louisiana — has experienced below average rainfall over the past two months. As a result, water levels on the river have dropped to near-record lows, disrupting ship and barge traffic that is critical for moving recently harvested agricultural goods such as soybeans and corn downriver for export.

  • Mexico’s Senate votes to end daylight saving time for most of the country

    Mexico’s Senate voted on Wednesday to end daylight saving time in most parts of the country, sending the legislation to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is expected to sign it. The measure would have most of Mexico remain permanently in standard time instead of daylight saving time after most of the country turns…

  • Bubba Wallace returns with lessons learned: 'You need to think before you do'

    MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Bubba Wallace said Saturday that he had a productive conversation with Kyle Larson after their on-track altercation two weeks ago, and that he has a better understanding of how to handle heated moments after NASCAR officials suspended him from last weekend’s Cup Series event. Wallace was back at the track Saturday at […]

  • Hate speech, online extremism fed Pelosi attack, terror experts believe

    The frequent targeting of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by online extremists and political opponents likely contributed to the violent attack on her husband Paul, terrorism and extremism experts said. The intruder at the Pelosis' home yelled "Where's Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer, according to a person briefed on the incident. An internet user with the same name as the man arrested at the scene, David Depape, expressed support for former President Donald Trump and embraced the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon in online posts that referenced "satanic paedophilia."

  • Ford Makes a Big Announcement

    The automaker has just given a death kiss to a technology that was hyped by the auto sector until recently.

  • Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

    An America that can already feel like it's hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day.

  • Republicans oppose Democrats' plan to fund Ukraine with seized assets, says Washington Post

    In the U.S, a group of House and Senate Republicans have opposed the ruling Democratic Party's plan to fund Ukraine with seized Russian assets, The Washington Post reported on Oct.28, referring to people involved in the negotiations.

  • Florida medical board votes to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors

    After five hours of tense testimony and protests, the Florida Board of Medicine voted Friday to start drafting a rule that would bar all minors in the state

  • Nets owner disappointed Irving backed antisemitic work

    Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is disappointed that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.” The Nets' star guard posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.”

  • Don't Throw Out Your Fall Mums

    When summer begins to wind down, there are a few telltale retail signs that fall is approaching: Halloween costumes, candy, and decorations take over the seasonal aisles in supermarkets and big-box stores; pumpkin spice flavored or scented products are everywhere; and customers are welcomed to retail establishments with an indoor and/or outdoor display of pumpkins and mums.