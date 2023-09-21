Electric cars: Firms still forced to sell more despite petrol ban delay

Car firms will still be forced to meet strict quotas for selling electric cars despite the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles being delayed.

From January, just over a fifth of vehicles sold must be electric, with the target expected to hit 80% by 2030.

If they fail to hit the target, manufacturers will face heavy fines of up to £15,000 a car.

The rule comes despite the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars being pushed back by five years to 2035.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch confirmed to the BBC the so-called Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, requiring car firms to make sure 22% of the cars sold must be electric next year and increasing each year after that, would remain in place.

If a car maker fails to hit the targets, it will either face fines of £15,000 per vehicle, or have to buy a surplus credit from a company that has sold lots of electric vehicles. However, a firm could claim back penalties if it surpasses the quota in future.

One large manufacturer told the BBC that forcing firms to hit the target on electric vehicle sales, while pushing back the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales would make it harder for firms to sell the electric ones.

Ian Plummer, commercial director of online car selling site Auto Trader, said the quota on firms for electric car sales would be a "stretch for the majority of manufactures to achieve" in its current form.

He said to meet targets, car makers would be forced to explore ways to attract buyers, adding "it's likely price will need to play a big part in this".

"Electric vehicles carry a hefty price premium, so if prices come down, they'll suddenly become a far more attractive proposition for a greater pool of car buyers."

Currently, the average price of a new electric vehicle is 39% more expensive than a petrol or diesel equivalent, according to Auto Trader.

Prices for second-hand electric cars are almost double (£31,946) on average compared to used petrol (£16,332) and diesel (£16,233) cars, and electric prices in the second-hand market are increasing as demand rises.

Motor industry analyst Philip Nothard, insight and strategy director at Cox Automotive, told the BBC the targets for electric car sales was "arguably a greater influence" on the market than delaying the ban on new internal combustion engine vehicles.

He added that because many carmakers were already committed to hybrid and electric-only ranges based on the government's previous 2030 policy, greener vehicles might be more attractive to buyers in terms of price because consumers would face a "limited choice" of new petrol and diesel cars, causing the prices of those vehicles to rise.

Motor industry sources said the impact of the ban being delayed was expected to be limited. They said the targets on electric car sales meant it was likely that only a fifth of new cars sold by 2030 would be wholly petrol or diesel, with many drivers opting for hybrids.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted to the BBC on Thursday that the UK would meet its net zero targets despite the change to its green plans.

Car manufacturers were split on the decision. Ford said the move undermined its electric car investment plans, but Toyota welcomed the announcement, saying the delay was "pragmatic".

What's the policy now?

Prior to Mr Sunak announcing a shift in policy, the government had planned to ban the sale of new, pure petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. Now, it will begin in 2035.

By phasing out fossil fuel-powered vehicle sales, it aims to accelerate the transition to electric and achieve net zero by 2050. Net zero is when a country's net carbon emissions are cut to zero, and is seen as vital to tackling climate change.

Under the ban, from 2035 only electric battery-powered cars and certain hybrids will be able to be bought new. However, most people will not be affected by the ban immediately, as the majority of drivers buy vehicles second hand and only sales of new petrol and diesel models would be affected - not existing ones.

The delay in the ban brings the UK into line with the European Union, which is also banning sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

Chart showing different types of vehicle sales