Electric Cars’ Surging Prices Mean Fewer Buyers Can Use Tax Credit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Keith Laing
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia

(Bloomberg) -- Vehicle-price caps included in a push by US Senate Democrats to expand a popular consumer incentive for electric cars could put pressure on automakers to lower costs of upcoming plug-in models.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A breakthrough deal between Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin would allow carmakers to keep offering up to $7,500 in tax credits for the purchase of new “clean cars.” The problem comes with Congress’s plan to restrict eligibility for the credits to EVs priced no higher $55,000 for new cars and $80,000 for pickups and SUVs -- one way to ensure the benefit goes to consumers who need them most, instead of the wealthiest.

Limits that may have seemed more reasonable a year ago look tight now that inflation and supply-chain disruptions have already pushed average EV prices beyond the range. To get the maximum benefit, automakers are going to have to expedite plans to build cheaper models, industry watchers say.

“EVs thus far have been purchased by the most affluent consumers and mostly expensive models,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, which conducts market research for dealers. “To proliferate EVs, they need to cost less and be accessible to more consumers, either by price and/or incentives. In the future, automakers are promising less expensive EVs.”

The average transaction price of a new electric car was $66,997 in June, soaring almost 14% from a year earlier, according to Kelley Blue Book. The industrywide average that includes both traditional vehicles and EVs jumped 13%, to $48,043, in the same period.

Options Add Cost

Base models of the two most popular EVs in the US market would easily meet the eligibility limits set for the tax credits. Tesla Inc.’s Model Y SUV, which is currently the top-selling EV in the US, starts at $65,990. The best-selling electric sedan, Tesla’s Model 3, starts at $46,990. But many buyers prefer souped-up versions, prices of which could exceed the proposed limits.

Vehicle price isn’t the only limitation on the tax credits. Under the proposed legislation, a new-vehicle buyer’s eligibility would be capped at income levels of $150,000 for a single filing taxpayer and $300,000 for joint filers. For used-car purchases, the income caps would be $75,000 and $150,000 depending on filing status.

The incentive also is contingent on new conditions that carmakers say will be hard for them to comply with right away: eligible EVs will need to be built with minerals that are extracted or processed in a country with which the US has a free trade agreement. and their batteries must include a large percentage of parts manufactured or assembled in North America.

Read more: Carmakers blitz Congress to fix credit they can’t use

Some automakers who manufacture higher-end EVs, such as electric car maker Rivian Automotive LLC, are lobbying to extend the transition time before new limits on vehicle price and income for buyers take effect.

“As currently drafted, this legislation will pull the rug out from consumers considering purchase of an American-made electric vehicle,” Rivian said in a statement. The automaker markets an electric pickup and electric SUV with respective starting prices of $67,500 and $72,500 -- meaning both could easily cross the limit once options are added.

Limits ‘Reasonable’

John Bozzella, chief executive officer of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said the idea of a price cap is reasonable though the proposed limits would make a “significant number” of EVs ineligible. He said carmakers are working to introduce more affordable EVs now that battery technology is improving. The battery and mineral requirements, however, should be phased in, he said.

“We see significant entries coming at every price point that will provide an opportunity for Americans at every income level” to experience EVs, said Bozzella, whose alliance represents companies such as Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Stellantis NV, Honda Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. “Average transaction prices are high right now, but that’s partly due to supply chain issues.”

Price has been the No. 1 obstacle to EV adoption cited by consumers in Cox Automotive’s research, Krebs said. “It had risen more as an obstacle since our study a couple years earlier.”

(Updates with chart and detail on Auto Alliance position on price caps starting in paragraph 11)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Voices: All eyes are on Kyrsten Sinema now — from both parties

    Though they’re often mentioned in the same breath, Sinema and Joe Manchin are two very different beasts. Democrats are now working to strategize with Sinema after spending a long time holding meetings with Manchin, and Republicans have reportedly even tried to convince Sinema to switch parties

  • Ford follows through on July EV deliveries, McLaren and APL partner in sneaker design

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's July sales and its push into the EV space, and also shares details about McLaren and APL's new sneaker partnership.

  • 2022 McLaren Elva Is A Super Beast

    Covered in Pacific Color Stream paint, you’re going to leave an impression when you fly by other drivers!

  • Beautiful BMW 3.0 CSi Being Sold on Bring A Trailer

    This German performance vehicle is a desirable masterpiece of automotive innovation.

  • Manchin deal could raise new hurdles for electric vehicle incentives

    Democrats’ push to boost electric vehicles could be hobbled by some of the protectionist supply chain provisions they included as requirements to get electric vehicle tax credits. The credits were included as part of the climate deal reached between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), even after Manchin had expressed some…

  • Retail Traders Buy Tesla Ahead of Stock-Split Vote

    Individual investors have been piling into one of [their favorite stocks](https://www.wsj.com/articles/move-over-meme-stocks-retail-investors-go-back-to-the-blue-chips-11643544003): Tesla. The surge in buying comes ahead of the electric-car maker's annual meeting later today, when Tesla plans to ask shareholders to authorize additional shares so it can [split its stock 3-for-1](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-move-shows-stock-splits-are-back-11648572845?mod=article_inline). Net retail purchas

  • Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal

    Twitter Inc is attempting to find evidence that Elon Musk tried to torpedo the financing of his $44 billion takeover deal for the social media company while also looking into his motivation for backing out of the deal, legal experts said. Twitter sent dozens of civil subpoenas this week to global banks such as units of Morgan Stanley, co-investors in the deal including an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc, and Musk advisers, according to filings over the past two days in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows

    Twitter Inc and Elon Musk, who are suing each other over the world's richest person's effort to exit their $44 billion merger, couldn't even agree on how much to tell the public about their dispute. The presiding judge, Chancellor Kathleen McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court, ruled on Wednesday that Musk's countersuit shall be made public by the afternoon of Aug. 5, two days later than Musk wanted. Musk's countersuit may be released as soon as Thursday, according to a person familiar with but not authorized to discuss the case.

  • Dallas Cowboys sign four-time Pro Bowl selection Anthony Barr to boost linebacker group

    In bringing on Anthony Barr, the Cowboys are adding a veteran presence and yet another former first-round selection to their linebacker corps.

  • Shoppers say these headphones rival Beats...and right now they're just $19 at Amazon

    Over 40,000 Amazon shoppers love these — snap them up while they're nearly 40% off.

  • Consumer Spending Won't Stop Even As U.S. Economy Sputters, But Big Shift Underway

    Consumer spending has held up so far even with the economy sputtering. But a shift from pandemic habits is creating winners and losers.

  • Fisker CEO: The Inflation Reduction Act will ‘slow down the adoption of EVs’

    Fisker CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Akiko Fujita to discuss the electric vehicle maker's latest models, the outlook for production and supply chain issues, auto segments and competition, and how the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the electric vehicle market.&nbsp;

  • 2023 Volkswagen ID.4's $38,790 Base Price Is $3735 Less Than Last Year

    The ID.4's lower starting price is due to a new entry-level model with a smaller 62-kWh battery.

  • This Rare, Street-Legal Jaguar XJR-15 Could Sell for up to $1.4 Million at Auction

    The supercar is one of just 27 examples constructed in road-going specification.

  • How Tesla Stock Can Rally to $1,000

    Tesla stock has been on fire, rallying more than 50% from the 2022 low. Here's how to trade it ahead of the shareholder meeting.

  • Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings. Earlier on Thursday, Canada's second-largest life insurer agreed to sell its closed business in the United Kingdom to Phoenix for 248 million pounds ($301 million), and become its strategic asset management partner, managing about C$9 billion ($7 billion) of Sun Life UK's general account. Sun Life expects to get a "good chunk" of the $25 billion Phoenix plans to deploy in North American fixed income and alternative investments over the next five years, CEO Kevin Strain said on an analyst call on Thursday.

  • The Orville Recap: Could the Season 3 Finale Suffice as a Series Finale? Or Are You Still Clamoring for Renewal?

    The Orville‘s Season 3 mission came to a close this Thursday, with a finale that marked the space adventure series’ longest episode ever and would probably satisfy as a series finale. Or, do you want more? The aptly titled “Future Unknown” opened with a trip to Listak Two, where Bortus and Klyden participated in a […]

  • Democrats at Odds Over EV Tax Credit in Manchin-Schumer Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow is pushing for last-minute changes to stringent new electric-vehicle tax-credit limits in her party’s tax and spending deal amid a pressure campaign from the auto industry. Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions With Missiles Reportedly Overflying TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeStabenow’s efforts to tweak the bill’s language r

  • Plug-in hybrids may be your best weapon against high gas prices. These 12 models can save you the most money.

    The best plug-in hybrid cars and SUVs get fantastic gas mileage and can save you thousands of dollars per year on gas without going fully electric.

  • The 9 Easiest Cars to Drive

    These models top our ratings in how effortless they are to use in your everyday life. Think comfy seats, straightforward controls, and good visibility.Nancy Williams, a retired public school admi...