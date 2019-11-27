Electric cars too quiet? Automakers add real or fake sound to their cabins

LOS ANGELES — Your next car may come with its own soundtrack.

Faced with the utter silence of electric cars – as opposed to the cacophony of engine noise emanating from conventional vehicles – automakers are coming up with novel ways to give them their own distinctive cabin sounds.

It may sound fanciful, but automakers are taking it seriously. BMW just teamed movie music composer Hans Zimmer with its own sound expert, Renzo Vitale, to create lush electronic chords to accompany the acceleration of BMW Vision M Next, an electric concept car, on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show through Dec. 1.

Domestic automakers have also picked up the beat.

Ford Motor designers knew how to give a new electric SUV the touches that will make it look like a Mustang. But the Mach-E, the latest member of what Ford dubs the "Mustang Family," also needed to sound like one.

So engineers will let drivers of the SUV add the sound of a gentle growl of a powerful engine, not unlike the one in the traditional sporty coupe, to make the already fast vehicle echo the performance of the sporty coupe.

"We spent so much time making the sound feel modern," said Jim Farley, Ford's president of new businesses, technology & strategy, at a splashy unveiling of the vehicle last week. "When people drive this vehicle zero to 60 (mph) in three seconds, they are going to say 'Holy cow!'"

With electric vehicles yet to catch on in a big way with mainstream consumers, automakers feel compelled to make moves like these. Without real or artificial piped-in sound, most electric cars are so quiet that about the only thing to hear at highway speed is the whoosh of wind and drone of tires against pavement.

But the idea isn't new. Rather, it's a new twist.

Six years ago, Honda was using noise-cancellation technology to try to shut out undesired noise in the cabin of its popular Accord midsize cars. When Ford and other automakers were lowering transmission shift points to help save gas during the era when fuel economy was a top buying consideration, sound was piped in to mask the noise of engines that might sound like they were "lugging," or struggling in too low of a gear.

BMW and Porsche both brought sound to cabins of their conventionally powered performance vehicles in the past to enhance their racy feel. But electric cars have presented a different challenge.

For decades, Porsche drivers have reveled in the roar of the 911 sports car gas engine. As many will tell you, it's a big part of the experience of owning one.

"We know sound has been a part of our cars," Porsche Vice President Stefan Weckbach said.

To make its new Taycan performance electric car – top speed: 155 mph – feel more Porsche-like, the automaker created a system in which the hum of the electric motor, inverters and other components wafts into the cabin over the car's audio system. The "very emotional" sounds are natural, Weckbach insists, but they are tuned in such a way to get a combination of notes that will be most pleasing to the senses.