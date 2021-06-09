Is electric chair cruel and unusual punishment? SC death row inmates ask judge.

Emily Bohatch
·4 min read

Nine days before South Carolina is scheduled to carry out its first execution in nearly a decade, lawyers for two death row inmates argued before a federal judge that their upcoming “forced electrocutions” violate the Eighth Amendment.

The lawyers for inmates Freddie Owens and Brad Sigmon argued that while the Supreme Court has said in the distant past that the electric chair does not violate the Eighth Amendment, which protects from cruel and unusual punishment, the issue is “ripe to revisit at this point.”

“This is a method of execution that relies on mutilation,” attorney Gerald King said Wednesday morning in a Florence County federal court.

The lawsuit represents one of the last chances for Sigmon and Owens to delay their upcoming executions.

The lawsuit was first filed by Sigmon, a death row inmate convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents with a baseball bat. Sigmon is scheduled for execution on June 18. The suit is seeking an injunction to the executions.

Sigmon was later joined on the lawsuit by fellow death row inmate Owens, who was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk and who confessed to killing a detainee in the Greenville County Detention Center. Owens’ execution has been scheduled for June 25.

The only method the S.C. Department of Corrections has available to carry out executions is the electric chair, so it is very likely that both men will face death by electrocution.

Both have exhausted their regular appeals.

King argued there are more humane execution methods available to the inmates. While Corrections officials have long maintained they have been rejected by drug companies when seeking to purchase the three drugs needed for the lethal injection cocktail, King maintained the department had not provided proof of their efforts. King added that several other states and the federal government have been able to carry out executions by lethal injection in recent years, some using the single drug option of pentobarbitol.

“I think the balance of the evidence is that it’s available,” King said.

Daniel Plyler, the attorney representing the Department of Corrections, said department Director Bryan Stirling has submitted an affidavit in other cases saying the department is unable to purchase the drugs. He said drug companies have told the department to not even try to approach them about purchasing them.

Plyler added that getting drugs compounded for execution was not an option because compounding pharmacies required a prescription, and no doctor would write one. The state also reached out to the federal government and asked to purchase the drugs from them, but were denied, he added.

The South Carolina Legislature has also failed to pass a shield law, which would keep the name of companies that sell lethal injection drugs to the state out of the public record, Plyler said. Other states with a shield law on the books have been able to purchase lethal injection drugs.

“This isn’t a situation where we’re saying, ‘No, we don’t want to buy these drugs, they’re too expensive,’” Plyler said.

Attorneys for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and the Department of Corrections also brought up the Supreme Court has, in the past, maintained that executions using the electric chair did not violate the Eighth Amendment. Grayson Lambert, McMaster’s attorney, said it was very unlikely that the inmates were going to succeed in this case.

“They are ultimately asking the United States Supreme Court to reverse itself, and it’s unlikely to do that,” Lambert said.

Federal Judge Robert Harwell did not immediately issue a decision Wednesday morning.

Sigmon is scheduled to be South Carolina’s first execution in about a decade. For years, state officials said they were unable to carry them out because they were unable to purchase the necessary drugs to carry out a lethal injection.

The nationwide drug shortage was caused by drug companies who wanted to crack down on how their products were being used.

A section of previous state law made the lethal injection the default method of execution in South Carolina, meaning unless inmates specifically selected to die in the electric chair, the state could not force them to die using that method. That meant that as long as inmates selected the lethal injection or didn’t make a choice at all, they could not be executed.

As a result, three inmates had their executions stayed in recent years as lawmakers worked to find a way to resume executions.

This legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that changed the default method of execution from the lethal injection to the electric chair. Inmates are, however, offered a choice between the chair, the firing squad and the lethal injection, but if a method is not currently available, the inmate loses that choice.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed that bill into law in mid-May.

Quickly, that law was challenged in court. Lawyers for Sigmon and Owens appeared in a Richland County court Monday to argue that the new law is unconstitutional and asked a judge to block it from taking effect, which would essentially delay their clients’ executions.

Late Tuesday afternoon, circuit court judge Jocelyn Newman did not grant an injunction to the inmates, saying their claims had “little likelihood of success.”

Recommended Stories

  • Brazen gas station carjacking leaves victim standing stunned, New Orleans video shows

    The suspects are accused of using the stolen vehicle in more crimes.

  • Sisters accused of firing BB gun at homeless people turn themselves in to police

    two sisters turned themselves in to law enforcement after police appeal

  • Federal judge asked to halt 2 South Carolina electrocutions

    Attorneys for two prisoners facing death by electrocution under South Carolina’s new capital punishment law are asking a federal judge to block their executions scheduled later this month, describing the electric chair as a particularly cruel and mutilating method of killing. Executing Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens by electrocution later this month would cause the men “to suffocate to death while they are cooked by the current,” attorney Gerald King argued Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell. The executions were scheduled less than a month after the passage of a new law compelling the condemned to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available.

  • Swedish company Northvolt raises $2.75B to accelerate European battery production

    Swedish battery developer and manufacturer Northvolt AB has raised $2.75 billion in capital as it prepares to ramp up to an annual production capacity of 150 GWh in Europe by 2030. The funding round -- Northvolt’s largest thus far -- was co-led by existing investors Goldman Sachs and Volkswagen, and new investors including the Swedish pension funds AP1-4 and OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension plans. AMF, ATP, Baillie Gifford, Baron Capital Group, Bridford Investments Limited, Compagnia di San Paolo through Fondaco Growth, Cristina Stenbeck, Daniel Ek, IMAS Foundation, EIT InnoEnergy, Norrsken VC, PCS Holding, Scania and Stena Metall Finans also participated in the raise.

  • U.S. Representative Val Demings to vie for Republican Marco Rubio's Senate seat

    U.S. Representative Val Demings, a Florida Democrat who gained national prominence as one of the House managers in President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, launched a campaign on Wednesday to run for Republican Marco Rubio's U.S. Senate seat next year. Demings, who previously served as Orlando's first female police chief, has represented Florida's 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Orlando, in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2017. As one of the House's impeachment managers in Trump's first impeachment, Demings argued before the Senate that the Republican president had illegally pressured Ukraine to announce investigations into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

  • New SC execution law still in place after judge denies injunction

    Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman’s decision comes a little more than a week before the first scheduled execution in a decade.

  • Weddings Are Back in Full Force-Here's How to Avoid Overspending as an Overbooked Wedding Guest

    New data says 20 percent of Americans have gone into debt attending a wedding. Don’t let that happen to you (these financial tips will help).

  • Mom charged with posing as teen daughter at Texas school. She says it proved a point

    “That’s all I’m trying to do — is prevent another mass shooting, at least in our schools.”

  • As breakup of SC’s health and environmental agency looms, stakeholder group seeks input

    The idea of breaking up DHEC, which critics argue is too large to function effectively, has gained momentum in recent months.

  • Arizona Plans to Restart Executions With Poisonous Gas Used by Nazis

    This op-ed condemns Arizona’s move to execute prisoners using a chemical gas used by Nazis at Auschwitz.

  • Yardroid will do all your yardwork for you

    Yardroid is not your average robot. It’s the ultimate yard maintenance robot that not only mows your lawn but also waters your plants, attacks weeds, gets rid of pests, plants seeds, security, and much more. The mini tank bot uses a 12V battery with dual motor drivetrain and can autonomously charge using wireless charging. Yardroid can house 3 gallons of water, 1 liter of weed killer and insecticide as well as a seed dispenser for farming. Learn more at Yardriod.com Transcript: This robot does your yard work for you. Yardroid is a mini tank-looking bot that fully maintains your yard’s appearance autonomously. This versatile yard tank not only mows your lawn but also waters your plants, attacks weeds, controls pests, security, and more. The autonomous Yardriod uses a 12V battery and uses a dual-motor drivetrain. It can autonomously charge using wireless charging and houses 3 gallons of water, 1 liter of weed killer, 1 liter of insecticide. As well as a seed dispenser for farming. Yardroid has a top speed of 2.5 mph and has a max range of 7 miles. Learn more at yardroid.com

  • Wisconsin pharmacist who sabotaged 500 vaccine doses sentenced to 3 years in prison, says he feels 'desperately sorry and ashamed'

    Steven Brandenburg was arrested on December 31. He'd taken Moderna vaccine vials out of a clinic refrigerator so the doses would be ineffective.

  • Suburban Chicago fire crew helps cool down stranded chickens

    A load of 14,000 chickens that were stranded in suburban Chicago when the semitrailer they were in lost a wheel were later sprayed down by firefighters to protect the tightly-packed birds from overheating. A mechanic chained up one of the truck's axles, and the driver then proceeded slowly to a repair shop about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the Chicago suburb of Addison. After the semi arrived at Super Truck Service, mechanic Andrew Loucks used a garden hose to spray down the chickens on a day when Chicago-area temperatures climbed well into the 80s.

  • ‘Doomsday mom’ Lori Vallow is committed after being found unfit to stand trial for murder of her two children

    A report found Vallow ‘is not dangerously mentally ill’

  • ‘The Umbrella Academy’: Netflix Unveils Comic Book Series’ Season 3 Episode Titles

    Netflix has unveiled the titles of all 10 episodes to come in The Umbrella Academy‘s third season. The episode titles, in show order, are “Meet the Family,” “World’s Biggest Ball of Twine,” “Pocket Full of Lightning,” “Kugelblitz,” “Kindest Cut,” “Marigold,” “Auf Wiedersehen,” “Wedding at the End of the World,” “Six Bells,” and “Oblivion.” The titles were […]

  • Alyssa Milano Confirms She Is Considering Run For Congress In 2024

    Alyssa Milano has made no secret of her politics for some time: She’s a progressive who supports Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, pro-transgender rights, voting rights, the ERA and gun control. She has used her Instagram account to express those views for years to her 3 million followers. Now, she may be preparing for a […]

  • 800 arrested in global sting that began by creating message app for crooks

    When the FBI dismantled an encrypted messaging service based in Canada in 2018, agents noticed users moving to other networks. Instead of following their tracks to rivals, investigators decided on a new tactic: creating their own service.

  • Austin: Proud every month to call LGBT teammates

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he is proud to call the LGBTQ members of the Armed forces his "teammates" every month. (June 9)

  • Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 8-4 win over Twins, including small ball and big flies

    The Yankees broke out of their four-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

  • ObamaCare set up today's filibuster fight

    ObamaCare set up today's filibuster fight