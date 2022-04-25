An All-Electric Corvette C8 Is Coming, Chevy Says

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is going electric.

General Motors President Mark Reuss announced that a battery-powered ‘Vette is in the works during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday morning. While he wasn’t ready to say when the EV will arrive just yet, he did reveal that a hybrid version of the sports car will hit roads next year.

Following his appearance on the show, Reuss took to LinkedIn to confirm the news about the electrified sports car, which many believe will be called the E-Ray. “Yes, in addition to the amazing new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and other gas-powered variants coming, we will offer an electrified and a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future,” the executive wrote. “In fact, we will offer an electrified [hybrid] Corvette as early as next year. Details and names to come at a later date.”

A prototype of the Chevrolet C8 Corvette hybrid - Credit: Cheverolet/YouTube

Although we’ll have to wait for those details, anticipation for any electrified Corvette is certain to be intense, and the notion has already set off plenty of speculation. Last summer, an unconfirmed report suggested that a hybrid Corvette could pair the Stingray’s 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 with an “e-booster” electric motor that would increase the horsepower from an already impressive 490 hp to around 650 hp. That article was dropped before the debut of the Z06 and its 670 hp flat-plane crank LT6 V-8, though, so it’s possible a hybrid variant could be even more powerful. A video shown during Reuss’s announcement, which depicts the hybrid undergoing cold weather testing, all but confirms that the electrified ‘Vettes will have all-wheel-drive, which would be a first for the vehicle.

We’re sure there are some purists who will be concerned about what Monday’s announcement means for the Corvette’s beloved V-8. For the time being, at least, gas-powered ‘Vettes—like the Z06, which has yet to go into production—aren’t going anywhere. Reuss made clear that GM intends to keep producing Corvettes with internal combustions alongside those with electrified and fully electric powertrains. The end of the line is nearing for the gas-powered mill, though. Last year, GM announced it would phase out all gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035.

For the near future, however, Corvette enthusiasts will three different kinds of engine setups to choose from.

