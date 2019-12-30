The Electric Decade: How EVs Redefined Transportation in the 2010s

From Popular Mechanics

It’s hard to believe that the original, all-electric Tesla Roadster is little more than a decade old. The Roadster was a milestone machine: the first production EV to use lithium-ion batteries, and the first to crack 200 miles per charge (244 miles to be exact). It shot to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, and cost about $100,000.

Now, as we close out the 2010s, think of this year’s Porsche Taycan EV. The car hits 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, gets 201 miles per charge, and costs just over $100,000. Sound familiar?

It’s curious that over this critical decade in automotive electrification, we’ve made enormous progress—yet seemingly none at all. EVs have flooded the market with ever-increasing battery performance, lower prices (thanks in part to tax credits), and more evolved design. These improvements have made EVs legitimate options for car buyers, not just curiosities relegated to well-compensated urbanites. The compact BMW i3, Chevy Bolt, and Nissan Leaf, various Teslas, Jaguar’s terrific i-Pace, Audi’s E-Tron SUV, and now the Taycan have provided a sensible array of configurations. Yet the driving ranges have lingered between 200 and 300 miles, mostly on the lower end of that spectrum.

That’s certainly a useful range that should ameliorate any driver range anxieties in terms of daily use, but it clearly hasn’t been enough to cause consumers to go all-in on electrification. The market share for EVs in the U.S. began the decade at around 0.10 percent, and by the 2018 had reached 2.1 percent. Mathematically, that’s nothing to sneeze at, but we’re still talking hundreds of thousands of electrics in total—a number most carmakers will match from a single popular model in a single year.

If You Build It, the EVs Will Come

But in the 2020s, that number is only going to climb and it’ll be thanks to infrastructure.

EVs are at the moment completely impractical for apartment dwellers, and homeowners have to pay for and accommodate home-charging stations to avoid having to top off at still-scarce public stations. Yes, you can drive a Tesla all the way across the country thanks to its Supercharger network, but charging it—and any other EV for that matter—is still a headache a full decade into this transportation experiment.