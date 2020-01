This is exactly what I had in mind when I began my fireplace journey. Something kind of kitschy, but not overtly so, that would add just a little extra heat to my room. One that would make my guests say, “Hey, is that an electric fireplace?” and then go about their business. This little stove offers up two heat settings and fake flames and is small enough to tuck into your quaintest corner, all for a very reasonable price. $78, Wayfair. Get it now!