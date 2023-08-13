‘Electric’ Kauffman Stadium crowd included 2015 World Series champ & former Mizzou QB

The Kansas City Royals came within 1,500 fans of a sellout Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The announced attendance in the Royals’ 5-4 loss to the Cardinals was 37,016 — and featured some special names.

Fans from both sides of the I-70 Series showed up for Mizzou Night at The K, following the 26,271 who came to Friday night’s series opener, which the Royals won.

Saturday marked just the second time KC’s home attendance topped 30,000 this season.

“I mean, that was electric,” Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans said afterward, despite taking the loss in his five-inning outing. “I don’t know how many people were here, but it’s probably, I mean, that might be the most I’ve ever thrown in front of.”

In honor of the Mizzou promotion, fans received a yellow, co-branded University of Missouri and Royals jersey upon entry. Saturday’s game also featured multiple celebrity appearances.

Former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel — a Kansas City Chiefs backup from 2013-15 — and current Tigers men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates — who will be coming back to KC soon — threw out ceremonial first pitches.

Alex Gordon, who played his entire 14-year MLB career with the Royals, was also in the house. The three-time All-Star and 2015 World Series champion was recognized on the field pregame and later featured from his seat on the video board.

The intensity of the rivalry contest peaked in the ninth inning. The Royals had the tying and go-ahead runs on base with one out, before Kyle Isbel grounded into a 5-3 double play to end the game.

“It was fun. It was electric out there,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said afterward. “I think I’ve said it a bunch — even when the crowd hasn’t been huge, they’ve been into the game. I know it was a split allegiance for this game, but it’s an exciting atmosphere. I think our guys really enjoyed playing in front of it, and our fans have been good.”

The Royals’ last sellout was their 2023 season opener on March 30, which saw a season-high 38,351 come out to The K. The Royals are 22-37 at home this season, though 7-1 through their last eight.

According to Baseball Reference, the Royals’ 2023 average attendance of 16,499 (prior to Saturday) ranks 14th among 15 American League teams and 28th in MLB.

They’re out-drawing only the Miami Marlins (13,492) — a surprise playoff contender that has always struggled with attendance — and the Oakland Athletics (10,591), who could be on the move to Las Vegas.

The Royals, of course, are looking at building a new ballpark, which could potentially help with the attendance woes.