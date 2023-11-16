The all-electric Lucid Gravity SUV finally makes its debut with 440 miles of range

EV maker Lucid took the long-awaited wraps off the Gravity, an all-electric three-row SUV with a range that could hypothetically leave a Tesla Model X, Fisker Ocean or Rivian R1S stuck behind at a charging station.

The importance of the Lucid Gravity — and more aptly the reception it receives — is existential for the EV maker. The Lucid Air sedan, the company's first EV, has received positive reviews. However, demand has softened this year, forcing the automaker to slash prices and lower its production guidance for the year.

The Gravity could help Lucid regain a foothold in the increasingly competitive EV industry. Of course, Lucid has to actually launch the vehicle. Lucid delayed its sedan, and its SUV is no different in this regard. The company originally aimed to start making Gravity SUVs in late 2023, but in August, moved the production date to late 2024.

Lucid Gravity basics

Image Credits: Lucid

Lucid wrote bombastically that the EV "heralds the dawn of a new era for electric SUVs." There's an explanation for this tone; as sales of Lucid's first vehicle (a luxury sedan called Air) fall short, its future now rides on whether Gravity can actually be a force in the EV market. This is a new era for Lucid, however. And the all-electric SUV it designed has some noteworthy qualities, including a stout low-slung design with a sport tail out the back — all of which contributes to a coefficient drag of 0.24. That aerodynamic design is one factor that contributes to its battery range. Lucid also claims the vehicle goes from zero to sixty in less than 3.5 seconds — about a second longer than what Tesla claims for its Model X Plaid.

The Lucid Gravity features a compact powertrain with EV motors and a 900-volt electrical architecture and payload capacity of over 1,500 pounds and an additional 6,000 pounds of towing capacity, the company claims. Lucid estimates Gravity's range will top out beyond 440 miles. Lucid boss Peter Rawlinson said in a statement that the projected range is possible "with a battery pack a little more than half the size of some of our battery-hungry competitors." If it performs as Lucid suggests in real-world conditions, it'll be the longest-range electric SUV on the market.

The vehicle can also apparently charge like a Tesla — gulping down as much as 200 miles in range after about 15 minutes at a fast charger. The seven-seater SUV that the company says will have a starting price under $80,000. If history is a guide, there will be plenty of add-ons and trim levels that will push the price well beyond that number.

Inside the Lucid Gravity

Lucid-Gravity-SUV inside

Image Credits: Lucid

Moving inside the SUV, is a 34-inch curved OLED screen that floats above a redesigned steering wheel. Lucid amps up the interior touches, as it did with the Air.

Of note, is the seven-passenger configuration and a console that slides open for additional storage. Lucid said those sliding second row seats combine with integrated convenience tables for an "elevated back-seat experience."

Those back seats, both second and third rows, fold flat to provide more than 112 cubic feet of total usable cargo space, according to the company.