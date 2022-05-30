Electric mountain bikes on Arizona trails
E-bikes at McDowell Mountain Regional Park in Arizona.
E-bikes at McDowell Mountain Regional Park in Arizona.
Rocky Mountain National Park has opened the entirety of Trail Ridge Road for the season.
Officials from the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado briefly touched down in Olney Friday evening, ripping down trees and damaging several homes.
Interstates 10, 25 and 40, connecting Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces had the highest traffic, and use of electric vehicles.
Pixar's animated classic "Finding Nemo" was released in the U.S. and Canada, and went on to become an Oscar-winning blockbuster. (May 30)
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.
STORY: Dozens of people have died in the northeastern Brazilian state of Pernambuco, after days of heavy rains triggered major flooding and mudslides. That’s according to a social media post on Sunday by the National Civil Defense service, which oversees the country’s emergency management. It reported at least one other death in the state of Alagoas nearby and said dozens of others were missing, while thousands more have been displaced. Brazilian armed forces were sent to Pernambuco to help with search and rescue missions. In the hard-hit state capital Recife, families and neighbors waited anxiously as rescue workers dug for the bodies of their loved ones in the rubble. This man was one of them. “The search parties found the body of my sister there at 5:45 pm. They found her body there and four other bodies with her. They haven’t found my brother-in-law’s body yet.” This woman said she was awoken by the loud noise of her neighbour’s house partly collapsing. “The people of the community came to help. They were digging to try and find people. Then a second collapse happened. That’s when my neighbor’s whole house collapsed. The family died. The father, the two children, the wife all died.” This is Brazil's fourth major and deadly flooding event in five months, after the nation spent most of 2021 in a severe drought. It has provoked debate over the potential role of climate change in Brazil's volatile weather pattern and has raised questions over the country's often-haphazard urban planning.
Royals GM J.J. Picollo has already thought about fitting catchers Sal Perez, Cam Gallagher and Melendez on the roster together.
Despite 14 years of work and about $5bn spent, the 2008 promise of quick transport between Los Angeles and San Francisco has not materialized
'This Is Us' season 6 finale premiered on NBC and the series creator mentioned a movie. Cast members Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley agreed.
Nobody seems to agree about electric mountain bikes: Are they bikes? Are they damaging? Do they belong on trails? Too late. They're already out there.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that a boat with 13 people on board overturned in Lake Pueblo at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the North Shore Marina. Rescue operations are still underway to find one missing man.
Sen. John Cornyn defended police officers amid criticism they are receiving for perceived mistakes they made in response to Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
Jake Lingle walked toward the stairway to the Illinois Central Railroad station at Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue, on June 9, 1930. A cigar bobbed in the Tribune reporter’s mouth, and he clutched a copy of the Racing Form that he bought at the adjoining newsstand. The driver of a parked car honked and called out: “Don’t forget to play Hy Schneider in the third race’” “I’ve already got ...
From the unbreakable rules of beer pong to the tradition of slapping the wine bag, there are many drinking customs you might encounter on your journey into adulthood. But, the United States is far from the only place where drinking involves much more than just pouring alcohol into a glass.
"My dog even was barking at someone, clearly looking at something and watching it move. We were alone. Then I heard a window open."View Entire Post ›
Memorial Day is on May 30, 2022. Here is everything you need to know about what's going on during the holiday weekend in Arizona.
WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff has the details on what could happen if the meteor shower comes to fruition.
Poison ivy is the cause of thousands of cases of contact dermatitis. Anybody working outdoors needs to know what poison ivy looks like.
Warm yourself up during those chilly nights with this tall propane patio heater that’s under $100.