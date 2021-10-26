An all-electric Range Rover is coming in 2024

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Land Rover plans to add an all-electric Range Rover to its lineup in 2024, the brand said Tuesday.

The announcement was made alongside its reveal of the 2022 Range Rover, the redesigned fifth generation of its luxury SUV that is loaded with tech, features an electrical architecture to support over-the-air software updates and sits on a new flexible architecture that will be the basis of the brand's future models, including plug-in hybrid and electric variants.

Land Rover didn't disclose many details about this upcoming EV. Although a close watcher of its parent company, Jaguar Land Rover might have seen this coming. JLR said back in 2017 that all new vehicles in both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands would offer an electric or hybrid option from 2020 on.

The 2022 Range Rover will be offered in a mild hybrid variant and a plug-in hybrid version of the new Range Rover is coming in 2023, according to Land Rover.

The extended-range plug-in hybrid set for 2023 will be outfitted with an inline six-cylinder engine with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, a 105kW electric motor and a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery that has a usable capacity of 31.8kWh. This combo will provide up to 62 miles of pure EV range and have 434 horsepower.

Range Rover plug in hybrid electric SUV 2023
Range Rover plug in hybrid electric SUV 2023

Image Credits: Land Rover

As for the 2022 Range Rover, the new SUV will be offered in an array of variants with standard and long wheelbase body designs, six- and eight-cylinder powertrains and seating options.

It all starts with the Range Rover P400 SE, a mild hybrid with a 3.0L turbocharged engine that produces 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque and has a base price of $104,000, not including taxes or the $1,350 destination fee. The 2022 Range Rover lineup tops out with the P530 First Edition, a long wheelbase body design with a 4.4L twin turbocharged V8 that produces 523hp and 553 lb-ft of torque and starts at $163,500 (again not including taxes and fees).

Other notable techy type highlights in the 2022 Range Rover includes a new electrical vehicle architecture, called internally EVA 2.0, that will allow the company to communicate wirelessly with more than 70 electronic modules, according to Land Rover. What this means is that Land Rover should be able to add features such as a new app or make improvements to existing functions on the vehicle's infotainment system through a software update. That's an important feature for any automaker hoping to keep up with these tech-centric times.

The 2022 Range Rover will come with Amazon Alexa as the integrated voice assistant that can provide news updates, access the driver's calendar, control some vehicle functions as well as turn on lights at home and connect with other Alexa-enabled devices.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the in-car platform that brings the look and functions of a smartphone to the vehicle’s central screen, will also be offered in the vehicle.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Next-Gen Mazda Miata Reportedly Gaining Skyactiv-X Hybrid Setup

    A new report from Autocar claims that the next Miata will feature the Skyactiv-X four-cylinder with a mild-hybrid system.

  • 4 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The automotive industry is as big as ever, even while going through some rapid and significant changes.

  • The bumpy road to India's electric car dreams

    New investments and incentives are making electric vehicles more viable. But is India ready for the change?

  • Stellantis to complete restructuring of Turin plants by mid-January

    Carmaker Stellantis and unions reached an agreement on Tuesday on a planned restructuring of the group's production in the Italian city of Turin, which will be completed by mid-January, FIM, UILM, FISMIC, UGLM and AQCFR unions said. Earlier this month Stellantis said it would move the assembly line of its Grugliasco plant, near Turin, to nearby Mirafiori in a bid to increase efficiency. Production in Grugliasco will stop on Dec. 17 and be moved to Mirafiori, where it will start on Jan. 17, unions said in a joint statement.

  • GM, Ford 'safer bets' than Tesla -investor

    Tesla has the lead in the electric market but General Motors and Ford are pouring billions into the technology to upgrade proven best-sellers like the Ford F-150 truck and GM's Cadillac Escalade with plug-in versions, says Kramer.She fears Tesla's stock is headed for a crash back to earth.Kramer made her remarks after Hertz announced Monday that it would buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, sending Tesla shares to a record high.GM and Ford are scheduled to release third-quarter results on Wednesday.

  • Lululemon CEO on why it bought fitness company Mirror: The more they 'sweat with us, the more they spend'

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance anchor Alexis Christoforous, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald explains why athleisure company bought the at-home workout brand.

  • Glass Bottle and Alcohol Shortage

    WRTV's Stephanie Wade reports. Shortages are limiting your choices when you go out to eat, or even shop. That includes liquor stores and distilleries, that's impacting alcohol sales in Indiana.

  • Brookside businesses battle product and staffing shortages ahead of the holiday season

    Brookside businesses battle product and staffing shortages ahead of the holiday season

  • Auto Retail Industry Going Great Guns: 4 Stocks to Bet on

    The Zacks Auto Retail and Whole Sales industry participants like LAD, AN, GPI, and SAH look poised to capitalize on strong vehicle demand and rapid digitization.

  • Global supply chain logjams, costs in focus as restaurant chains report earnings

    Investors hope to gauge the impact of the global supply-chain logjam on restaurant expansion plans when McDonald's Corp, Starbucks Corp and Yum Brands Inc report capital expenditures in their earnings this week. Skyrocketing prices for kitchen equipment – as well as for labor, food and other goods – are prompting some U.S. restaurant chains to curtail opening plans despite consistently strong revenue growth. Median capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue at publicly traded U.S. restaurant companies dropped to 3% in early May 2021 and remained at that level as of October compared with a ratio of 5% from 2017 to 2019, Allen said.