Electric school bus advocates looking for funding support

Dec. 15—The quiet made all the difference when it came to comparing two bus rides.

Carmen Gonzales, a Santa Fe Public School board member, told lawmakers she couldn't hear what the person next to her was saying while she was aboard a diesel-fueled bus.

"How could the bus driver even hear the kids?" she told members of the Legislative Education Study Committee on Friday.

"I don't think I could be doing homework with all that noise," she said. "And it smelled in there, too."

By comparison, her ride on the district's sole electric bus was quiet, comfortable and, well, aromatically neutral.

Gonzales was one of several electric school bus advocates urging lawmakers to find ways to fund electric buses and charging stations for school districts that want them.

Santa Fe is already moving that way. Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez told the committee members he hopes to increase the district's electric fleet from one to four by next spring and eight by the end of 2025.

New Mexico school districts have approximately 2,000 school buses, which typically are replaced around their 12-year mark. State support could help districts choose to go electric when replacement time comes around, they said.

Although electric school buses currently cost a lot more than diesel options — about $400,000 for an electric ride compared to $150,000 for a diesel version — they get better mileage and produce better health outcomes for kids and the environment, advocates said.

"They are much healthier for students and staff; you save on transportation expenses and reduce greenhouse gases," Charles Goodmacher, a lobbyist for NMVC Action Fund, a New Mexico nonprofit child advocacy group, said during the hearing.

Among other benefits, he said, electric school buses will not emit exhaust fumes that can make students and drivers sick with asthma or respiratory illnesses.

He and others asking for financial help have created a draft bill to help school districts purchase electric school buses in the future. While federal funding for such initiatives exists — the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program has $5 billion to help the cause — they said state funding is needed to offset unexpected costs.

For example, the Las Cruces school district got $2 million in federal funds but discovered it needed about another $360,000 to buy five buses and the necessary charging infrastructure — money it pulled from its own budget, Tim Bedeaux, a policy analyst for the committee, told lawmakers.

"Perhaps the state could offer matching grants to make up that difference," he said.

The draft bill asks the Legislature to annually allocate $50 million to the state Public Education Department starting in the 2025 fiscal year for electric school buses, vehicle charge stations and related infrastructure funding.

The bill also asks for $400,000 to task New Mexico State University to conduct a statewide study on the feasibility and costs for school districts to transition to electric school buses.

Rep. Debra Sariñana, D-Albuquerque, said in an interview after the hearing she and Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces, will co-sponsor the bill and file it before the next legislative session, scheduled to start in mid-January.

She said climate change and other factors require districts to become more energy-efficient and less reliant on fossil fuels.

Santa Fe Public Schools brought its one electric bus to the Roundhouse for lawmakers to inspect.

Romero said he was happy to hear how the quiet, electric buses have a calming effect on student behavior. On electric buses, he said, "students can actually hear one another and the bus driver."

Brent Buttram, the district's assistant transportation director, said in his experience, at least half the kids riding electric buses commit to doing homework during the drive home. The others are "much more relaxed," he told the lawmakers who were visiting the bus.

He said they should understand that makes sense.

"Legislators are much more relaxed when someone is not yelling at them," he said.