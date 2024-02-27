Electric scooter collides with pickup truck, leaving one person dead, SC cops say

A person was killed Monday when the electric scooter they were riding collided with a pickup truck, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 8:40 p.m. in Aiken County, Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said Tuesday.

Both the scooter and a 1999 Dodge Ram were driving south on Secondary Highway 33, and pickup collided with the scooter near the intersection with Old Powder House Road, according to Butler.

The scooter rider was taken to an area hospital and later died, Butler said.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the scooter rider.

Butler said the driver was the only person in the pickup, and was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the scooter rider was wearing a helmet, or if the pickup driver was wearing a seat belt.

Through Sunday, 123 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 11 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 38 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.