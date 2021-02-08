Electric scooter maker Niu in talks to supply Gojek: CEO

FILE PHOTO: A man rides a Niu electric scooter through a puddle as a sudden thunderstorm darkens the mid-afternoon sky in Beijing

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Niu Technologies is in talks to supply its electric scooters to Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Gojek to increase market share in the region, the electric scooter maker's CEO told Reuters.

Niu makes scooters and motorcycles powered by lithium-ion batteries and 95% of its sales by unit are in China. The company has been sending some scooters to Gojek for testing, CEO Li Yan said.

"We definitely want to grab market share globally," Li, CEO of six-year-old Niu Technologies said in an interview. "But this depends on further drops in the cost of battery cells, which is helped by the scaling up of electric vehicles."

Honda and Yamaha are currently the biggest players in the two-wheeler market in Southeast Asia.

Indonesian company Gojek declined to comment.

Niu sold 600,892 two-wheelers globally last year, up from around 43% on 2019. About 95% of these sales were made in China and mostly came from the country's top 20 to 30 cities, Li said.

Niu buys battery cells from Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem and Eve Energy.

The company has 1,600 shops in China selling Niu scooters currently. It also has more than 100 shops overseas and more than 1,000 dealers.

Liu said the company plans to expand its sales network in smaller Chinese cities and will open shops at a faster pace than last year, when it opened 600 shops.

Niu currently makes electric two-wheelers in China's eastern city of Changzhou. It is also doubling its manufacturing capacity and will have annual manufacturing capacity of more than 2 million scooters from around April this year, up from 1 million annual capacity now, the CEO said.

Li said Niu has no plan to make electric cars. "We focus on inner-city mobility."

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Fanny Potkin in Singapore. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Latest Stories

  • Can the Space Force repair its image and be taken seriously?

    Despite all the jokes about galactic warfare, the Space Force's Earth-bound national security mission is no laughing matter.

  • Biden administration doesn't want to get 'mixed up' in Brexit over Northern Ireland border row

    Joe Biden doesn't want to get "mixed up" in Brexit over the Northern Ireland border row, an ally of the president has told the Sunday Telegraph, The source said the new White House administration is monitoring the situation carefully but is loathe to intervene, marking a significant departure from Donald Trump's foreign policy style. The European Union's recent blunder triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol in a row over vaccines, threatening to effectively create a border on the island of Ireland, set off alarm bells in Washington DC. There was no public comment on the issue at the time from Mr Biden, who has made statements on the subject in the past and is deeply personally committed to the Good Friday Agreement, or from his administration. But it was considered the latest in a series of troubling diplomatic faux pas by the EU as the US seeks to rebuild relations. The Biden source told The Sunday Telegraph: "Whatever the EU or the UK does [in relation to Northern Ireland] the administration wants to tread carefully, wait and see what develops, and not take a hard position. It's a tough one because you have the UK, Ireland and the EU, and you can't win.

  • Viewpoint: From Ethiopia's Tigray region to Yemen, the dilemma of declaring a famine

    Alex de Waal writes about the starvation that conflicts cause, and the difficulties in tackling it.

  • Three Saudi youths get prison sentence instead of death

    Three young Saudi men who faced death sentences for acts they were accused of committing as minors have been handed a 10-year prison sentence instead, the Saudi Human Rights Commission said. Ali al-Nimr, Dawood al-Marhoun and Abdullah al-Zaher, youth from Saudi Arabia’s Shiite minority, were detained separately on charges stemming from their participation in anti-government Shiite protests over discrimination that rocked the country’s eastern province in 2011-2012. Al-Nimr, the nephew of prominent opposition cleric Shiekh Nimr al-Nimr, whose execution sparked Shiite demonstrations from Bahrain to Pakistan, was arrested in 2012 at age 17, according to Human Rights Watch.

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Biden's Homeland Security czar vows to fight domestic terrorism

    U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, who last week became the first Latino and immigrant to hold the post, on Saturday reaffirmed his resolve to fight domestic terrorism, one of the greatest threats to the United States. Mayorkas, who served as deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under President Barack Obama, was sworn after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump. "To see the insurrection, to see the horrific acts of Jan. 6 were not only personally devastating, but ... that created in me a commitment to redouble our efforts to fight hate and to fight one of the greatest threats that we face currently on our homeland, which is the threat of domestic terrorism," Mayorkas told CNN in an interview that aired Saturday evening.

  • Irish 'open to extension of Brexit grace period to solve border row'

    The Irish Government is open to the extension of a grace period for the Northern Ireland Protocol to resolve a row over customs check at the border, the country’s foreign minister has said. Simon Coveney said his Government could accept "modest extensions" to the period but insisted there could be no renegotiation of the terms of the protocol, which governs trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland after the end of the Brexit transition period. Some EU customs checks, which will eventually take place at the Irish Sea border, have been temporarily relaxed to allow for the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following loyalist threats against port officials in Belfast and Larne, Michael Gove has called on the European Commission to extend the grace period to allow border issues to be resolved. Mr Coveney appeared open to the idea but did not signal whether he would accept Mr Gove’s proposed extension to January 2023. "We need to try to find accommodation for each other here that can reduce tensions in Northern Ireland, can respond to legitimate concerns, regardless of who's raising them, so that we can show that the protocol can be flexible when needed," Mr Coveney told RTE Radio One. "But at the same time that is not a renegotiation of the protocol, it's about using the protocol as it is now and flexibilities within it. “I would be open to advocating for modest extensions of grace periods when appropriate to try to, first of all, reassure people that we're listening to them in Northern Ireland, because we are, and then, secondly, so that we can ensure that businesses can operate as best they can under the protocol. "But that's not the same thing as scrapping the protocol and it's important to make a strong distinction between the two." Tensions over the Irish border issue were exacerbated last month by the EU’s suggestion that it could trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to block vaccines entering Northern Ireland from the Republic, which remains in the EU. The move would have effectively imposed a hard border on the island of Ireland, which both the UK and EU have sought to avoid during Brexit negotiations. Officials quickly backtracked and withdrew the suggestion. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, admitted it was an error. "We make mistakes every day. We learn every day,” she said. “That corona pandemic is like a rollercoaster. But I am convinced that we can only get out of this pandemic together.” Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, said the suggestion of invoking Article 16 had “undermined” the Protocol and called for “urgent action” to resolve the issues, including extending the grace period. The DUP is urging the UK Government to scrap the protocol altogether, and is pursuing a series of political moves aimed at undermining the mechanism, including a boycott on engagement with the Irish Government on issues related to its operation and a vow to oppose any protocol-related legislation at the Assembly. Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP party in Northern Ireland, called on unionists to “learn the lesson that they should have learned a number of times over the past 100 years” and work with other parties to find a workable solution to the customs issues. “Come and work with us, let's get together. The spirit of powersharing is what's important right now, working in partnership to deal with the problems,” he said.

  • Palestinian leader's path to elections is fraught with peril

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' call for elections has thrown his political future into peril, forcing him to negotiate competing demands to engage with a friendlier U.S. administration, mend the rift with his militant Hamas rivals and keep his unruly Fatah movement from breaking apart. The presidential decree issued last month, calling for what would be the first Palestinian elections in 15 years, stemmed from negotiations launched with Hamas last year aimed at shoring up ranks in the face of unprecedented crises. The Trump administration had cut off all aid and proposed a Mideast plan that overwhelmingly favored Israel and would have allowed it to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

  • Biden is ‘out of control’ and ‘overstepping his constitutional authority’ with executive orders: Texas AG

    Ken Paxton joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss his ongoing legal challenge against the president’s proposed deportation freeze. He also explains how recent executive orders on immigration are affecting his state.

  • Biden to end Central American asylum agreements in latest reversal of Trump's immigration policies

    In what is seen as the latest example of President Biden's efforts to roll back former President Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policiues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday said the Biden administration has notified El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that the United States has suspended, with immediate effect, the Asylum Cooperative Agreements and will begin the process of terminating them. Under the pacts, which were struck by the Trump administration in 2019, the U.S. could send people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to the three Central American countries to "share the distribution of asylum claims." Critics argued the policy put asylum-seekers at risk, since the three countries could not credibly provide refuge, meaning the U.S. was not meeting its obligations under international law to help people fleeing persecution. Blinken said while the move does not mean the U.S. border is "open" and laws "must be enforced," the "Biden administration believes there are more suitable ways to work with our partner governments to manage migration across the region," including addressing "the root causes of forced displacement and irregular migration." Transfers under the agreements were already on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic — in fact, the pacts with El Salvador and Honduras were never implemented, the State Department said. Read more at NPR and ABC News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutDominion spokesman: 'Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point, we may well oblige him'House Democrats will push to include $250-300 monthly child payments in stimulus bill

  • Over 30 Rohingya caught arriving in Malaysia by boat in January: police

    More than 30 Rohingya people, believed to have fled a refugee camp in Indonesia, were caught arriving in Malaysia by boat last month, the Malaysian police said on Sunday. The Rohingyas, mostly women, boarded a boat from Tanjung Balai in Indonesia and landed in Selangor, on the west coast of Malaysia on Jan. 6, police said. Seeking refuge, Muslim Rohingya have for years boarded boats fleeing persecution in Myanmar and refugee camps in Bangladesh, some taking the dangerous option of travelling with people-smugglers to Southeast Asia.

  • Kashmir man seeking son’s body charged under anti-terror law

    Police have charged a Kashmiri man seeking the body of his teenage son, who was slain by government forces, with conspiring to organize illegal processions, officials said Monday. Police said Mushtaq Ahmed and six others, including his two brothers, were charged last week under India’s harsh anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Government forces fatally shot Ahmed’s 16-year-old son, Athar Mushtaq, and two other young men on Dec. 30 during what police described as a gunfight after the men refused to surrender on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

  • Andy Burnham admits he still has leadership ambitions after disastrous week for Keir Starmer

    Andy Burnham has admitted he still aspires to become the Labour leader amid doubts over the future of Sir Keir Starmer. The Mayor of Greater Manchester, who stood twice to be leader before leaving Parliament, said he would run again - but was not currently planning a bid to usurp Sir Keir. “I'd be lying if I said I didn't have aspirations [to lead the party],” he told an event organised by Jewish charity Limmud in Manchester. “One day, if it became possible, but I'm not sitting here plotting a way to do so. I wouldn't say never,” he said. After the mayor’s comments were reported, he appeared to row back on them, insisting that he would retire after stepping back from his current role. "It’s still the case that I expect this to be my last job and I can’t see how it would happen,” he tweeted. "But asked if I had the aspiration I couldn’t deny it. I have tried twice after all!"

  • Australian journalist formally arrested in China on suspicion of leaking secrets

    An Australian journalist who has been detained for nearly six months in China where she worked for a state-television channel has been formally arrested on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, the two countries said on Monday. The announcement came as the family of Cheng Lei, 49, pleaded with authorities to grant the former high-profile news anchor access to her two school-age children. "We respect China's judicial process and urge the authorities bring this matter to a swift, compassionate and timely conclusion."

  • Big challenge: Biden is pressed to end federal death penalty

    Joe Biden, the first sitting U.S. president to openly oppose the death penalty, has discussed the possibility of instructing the Department of Justice to stop scheduling new executions, officials have told The Associated Press. If he does, that would end an extraordinary run of executions by the federal government, all during a pandemic that raged inside prison walls and infected journalists, federal employees and even those put to death. The officials had knowledge of the private discussions with Biden but were not authorized to speak publicly about them.

  • Former Iran detainee separates from husband after learning of alleged affair while she was in prison

    A British-Australian woman who spent nearly three years in solitary confinement in an Iranian prison has separated from her husband after hearing allegations he was having an affair with a colleague, according to media reports. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 33, has filed for divorce from Ruslan Hodorov, her Russian-Israeli husband, according to the Herald Sun of Melbourne. The couple were wed in a traditional Jewish ceremony in 2017 after meeting a decade earlier in Israel. Ms Moore-Gilbert spent 804 days in jail, after being accused of being a spy by the Iranians and sentenced to 10 years. She was seized in 2018 after attending a conference at the holy city of Qom in central Iran and strongly denied the charges. She returned to Australia last November as part of a prisoner-swap agreement that saw the release of three Iranians accused of plotting to kill Israeli officials in Bangkok. But the eminent Islamic scholar was reportedly heartbroken on her return to learn of allegations of her husband’s relationship with Dr Kylie Baxter, her PhD supervisor. Quoting friends, the Australian paper said the affair began a year after Ms Moore-Gilbert’s arrest. She was especially upset, given that she had resisted an attempt by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards to lure her husband to Iran, because they believed he was an Israeli spy.

  • Estonian firm aims to launch modular nuclear reactor in 2035

    Small Estonian firm Fermi Energia said on Monday it was raising capital to start the official planning process for a new generation small modular reactor (SMR) which would be one of the first in Europe and the first nuclear plant in Estonia. The small EU member state of 1.3 million people has for decades generated most of its energy from burning oil shale. "Estonia has set an ambitious goal to end electricity production from oil shale by 2035," Fermi Chief Executive Kalev Kallemets told Reuters.

  • Stimulus check eligibility could be capped at individual income of $60,000, Yellen says

    “It has to go to people and households that do need the money.”

  • Weary postal workers hope Biden will bring new tone, change

    The pandemic-depleted workforce fell further into a hole during the holiday rush, leading to long hours and a mountain of delayed mail. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has vowed to make improvements after facing withering criticism and calls for his removal for his actions that slowed delivery of mail before the election. Instead, Biden could and likely will use appointments to reshape the Board of Governors, which meets Tuesday for the first time since his election.

  • Middle-aged people who put on weight may live longer than those who stay 'normal' weight

    Middle-aged people who put on weight live longer than those who remain in healthy shape throughout their lives, according to a new study. Scientists say that while people who remain obese from childhood into adulthood were most at risk of dying, modest weight gains throughout a lifespan can increase the "probability of survival”. Experts said individuals who put on weight in later life often lived longer than those who remained trim. The findings were made following a study based on two generations of Americans followed over nearly seven decades. Obesity campaigners cautioned the results should not be seen as a green light to "let yourself go" when reaching middle-age but added there was evidence gaining weight can be useful in protecting against fatal diseases. Prof Hui Zheng, a sociologist at The Ohio State University, said: "The main message is for those who start at a normal weight in early adulthood, gaining a modest amount of weight throughout life and entering the overweight category in later adulthood can actually increase the probability of survival.” Prof Zheng and colleagues analysed 8,329 participants in the Framingham Heart Study - 4,576 parents and 3,753 of their children. Residents of the Massachusetts town have been tracked since 1948. The parents were followed until 2010 and the children from 1971 until 2014.